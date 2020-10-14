Toggle navigation
US News
Media
Entertainment
Cartoons
US News
Kyle Rittenhouse will not face gun charges in Illinois after investigation showed he never possessed the rifle there
US News
Sen. John Kennedy refers to Ibram X. Kendi as ‘some butthead professor’ at ACB confirmation hearing
US News
Jemele Hill: Sen. Kamala Harris reminded Amy Coney Barrett that she’s no RBG (and that’s bad?)
Trending
Sen. John Kennedy refers to Ibram X. Kendi as 'some butthead professor' at ACB confirmation hearing
Jemele Hill: Sen. Kamala Harris reminded Amy Coney Barrett that she's no RBG (and that's bad?)
Nancy Pelosi accuses Wolf Blitzer and many of his colleagues at CNN of being apologists for the Republicans
Amy Coney Barrett apologizes for using the term 's***** preference'; Joe Biden hasn't been asked to
Legally inept Blue Check journos upset over Amy Coney Barrett 'refusing to answer' questions from Senators trip over RBG and Joe Biden
US News
Amy Coney Barrett apologizes for using the term ‘s***** preference’; Joe Biden hasn’t been asked to
Elections
Legally inept Blue Check journos upset over Amy Coney Barrett ‘refusing to answer’ questions from Senators trip over RBG and Joe Biden
Media
‘Ratio incoming’: Deadspin calls ESPN’s Adam Schefter ‘a vacuous turd’ for his joke tweet embodying white male privilege
Media
Nancy Pelosi accuses Wolf Blitzer and many of his colleagues at CNN of being apologists for the Republicans
US News
‘That oughta do it’: 88 Notre Dame faculty members sign letter saying ACB should withdraw from consideration
US News
Sen. Mazie Hirono asks Amy Coney Barrett if she’s ever sexually assaulted anyone
General
We don’t see any masks or social distancing in this huddle of Democratic senators
US News
Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells Amy Coney Barrett she thought someday she might be sitting in that chair
US News
California officials ask citizens not to microwave their mail-in ballots to kill the coronavirus
Media
‘Sad, pathetic HYPOCRITE’! S.E. Cupp really STEPS in it with piece claiming Trump is sinking re-election by ‘ramming through’ ACB
US News
Hello, 911? We’d like to report a murder: Ted Cruz absolutely TORCHES Sheldon Whitehouse and his ‘dark money’ attack on ACB (watch)
Media
Molly Jong-Fast can’t even with Lindsey Graham and Amy Coney Barrett’s belief that unborn children are people
Media
‘Bless your stupid little heart’: Keyboard warrior Rick Wilson getting all big and bad in a subtweet about a hooker accidentally HILARIOUS
Media
Mark Levin uses 3 tweets to explain why claims that the Trump-Fauci ‘ad was misleading is a flat out lie’
US News
‘Straight-up psycho’: Sheldon Whitehouse refuses to take off his tinfoil hat before shamelessly mansplaining to Amy Coney Barrett [pics, video]
US News
Planned Parenthood gets mad at Amy Coney Barrett for…quoting John Adams
Media
Blue-checked geniuses helpfully explain that Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘originalism’ means that she’s a misogynistic, racist homophobe
Media
GAME OVER: CNN panel, Andrea Mitchell gush over SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett
US News
They’d have given him BACK: FBI reports group that plotted to kidnap Whitmer also discussed kidnapping Ralph Northam
US News
Ex-Hillary Clinton senior adviser comes after Dem senators who aren’t sufficiently outraged by ACB’s ‘illegitimate’ SCOTUS nom
US News
‘This is art’: Amy Coney Barrett’s flawless notepad victory gets treatment befitting the lib-owning future SCOTUS Justice [video]
US News
Gov. Cuomo tweets ‘Wear A Mask’ photo while at work, indoors, without a mask
US News
SLAAAY KWEEEN! ACB proves she’s definitely the smartest person in the building with response to Cornyn about her ‘notes’
Media
What HE said –> Ben Shapiro has just ONE WORD for White House journo clutching pearls because ACB owns a gun
Media
CNN’s Jim Acosta spotted without his mask on after lecturing Trump supporters about not wearing them
Media
Feminist award-winning Canadian journo’s ‘understanding’ of Amy Coney Barrett requires both vile sexism *and* nasty religious bigotry
