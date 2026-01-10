Mayor Jacob Frey Says ICE Agent Walked Away With a Hip Injury, but He Wasn’t Injured

Mayor Jacob Frey has been doing several press conferences to address the ICE-involved shooting of a mother and poet who, according to NPR, was just sitting in her car after making a wrong turn and losing her way, finding herself blocking ICE vehicles from getting past and laying on the horn for three minutes. Never mind that she was a trained ICE Watch "warrior."

First, Fry dropped the F-bomb on ICE, demanding the ICE "get the f**k out of Minneapolis." He's being rewarded by having a thousand more ICE agents deployed to the city.

Frey wants people to just look at the video from all angles, but not the video taken by the ICE agent who was nearly run down by the "warrior" in her SUV. Frey claims that the agent "walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door" and then adds, paradoxically, that "he was not injured."

The key part of that statement, even though he doesn't realize it, is that the ICE agent walked away, alive.

Jacob Frey: “The ICE agent walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door with his hips. He was not injured. Give me a break. No, he was not ran over. He walked out of there with a hop in his step.” pic.twitter.com/57eTaCurtg — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 9, 2026

So… he was hit? — Sound Dobad (@SoundDobad) January 9, 2026

Bro really compared getting hit by a car to closing the fridge with your hip.



And they wonder why nobody takes them seriously... pic.twitter.com/oqw3F4M0Z9 — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) January 10, 2026

“She only hit him with her car a little bit!” 🙄 — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) January 9, 2026

So you’re saying the car hit him — Mealsandeals (@Mealsandeals) January 10, 2026

BREAKING NEWS!!!



Jacob Frey is offering himself as a crash test dummy for how much injury one can incur from getting hit by a Honda Pilot — Jake Donnelly (@RedWhiteBlueJew) January 9, 2026

This guy is so fake I can’t stand it — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) January 10, 2026

So if the agent was run over and suffered life changing injuries, or lost his life, that would make it OK?



Frey needs to go away. — MutedbyElonMusk (@MutedbyMusk) January 10, 2026

I don’t know anyone with a hip injury from closing the refrigerator door. — Linda Kerschner (@lmk8688) January 9, 2026

He 100% closes the refrigerator door with his hips — Matt Horine 🇺🇸 (@Matt_Horine) January 10, 2026

That probably sounded smarter in his native Somali. — Kevin Berger (@KevinBerge9223) January 9, 2026

Dude will twist his brain into a stroke to keep his narrative — The Great Gats🐝 (@Gardyloo_Alert) January 10, 2026

So if I only hit someone with my car a little bit, I'm all good? — Miss Mary Jane (@BlaseNewYorkr) January 10, 2026

The agent wasn't injured — he just suffered a minor hip injury and walked away with a hop in his step, even.

And if he had been run down, Frey would be defending the ICE Watch warrior because ICE is in his city in the first place.

***

