Mayor Jacob Frey Says ICE Agent Walked Away With a Hip Injury, but He Wasn’t Injured

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on January 10, 2026
AngieArtist

Mayor Jacob Frey has been doing several press conferences to address the ICE-involved shooting of a mother and poet who, according to NPR, was just sitting in her car after making a wrong turn and losing her way, finding herself blocking ICE vehicles from getting past and laying on the horn for three minutes. Never mind that she was a trained ICE Watch "warrior."

First, Fry dropped the F-bomb on ICE, demanding the ICE "get the f**k out of Minneapolis." He's being rewarded by having a thousand more ICE agents deployed to the city.

Frey wants people to just look at the video from all angles, but not the video taken by the ICE agent who was nearly run down by the "warrior" in her SUV. Frey claims that the agent "walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door" and then adds, paradoxically, that "he was not injured."

The key part of that statement, even though he doesn't realize it, is that the ICE agent walked away, alive. 

The agent wasn't injured — he just suffered a minor hip injury and walked away with a hop in his step, even.

And if he had been run down, Frey would be defending the ICE Watch warrior because ICE is in his city in the first place.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

