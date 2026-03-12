Steven Crowder Taking ABC and Their Iran 'Slopaganda' APART Point-by-DAMNING-Point Is a BE...
Guy Benson Sarcastically Applauds Dems Who FINALLY Found Some Gov't Spending They’re Willi...
Thune Advances the Save America Act After Trump Demands Results
The DESPERATE Way Eric Swalwell Is Trying to SPIN 'Fake Residency' Story, WOW,...
'Should Be Immediately Retracted'! Karoline Leavitt Shreds ABC News' 'BREAKING' Iran Threa...
CNN Takes a Break From Parroting Regime Propaganda and Just Plugs Into Iranian...
The First Great Awakening: A Revival That Prepared America for Independence
VIP
Dems Accusing GOP of Blocking Their Attempts to Fund FEMA, TSA and More...
Jessica Tarlov Does Her DAMNEDEST to Make U.S.'s Actions in Iran a FAILURE...
So Shellfish! Scott Jennings Confronts Paul Begala for Saying Hegseth Blew Millions on...
Worst ... Sitcom ... EVER! Tom Steyer Alleges Eric Swalwell Rents a Single...
'How Is It That They Don't Know This?' Salena Zito Shames Dems/Media Who...
Masterclass in STUPID: Gun-Grabbing VA Democrat DRAGGED for BULLS**T Rationale Behind Bann...
Hypocrisy Alert: Mamdani Turns City Hall Into Ramadan Central While Left Demands Christian...

Senate Dems Pretend to Suddenly CARE About Gas Prices to Dunk on Trump and X HILARIOUSLY Owns Them ALL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on March 12, 2026
Twitchy

Senate Democrats are once again trying to pin higher gas prices on Trump, rolling out a fresh meme that’s got us rolling our eyes so far back in our heads we can almost see DC from our house.

Advertisement

The jab from the Senate Dems official account comes as pump prices have climbed in recent days which is ironically still far lower than Biden or Obama.

But OK, Democrrats.

Whatever helps you sleep at night.

Of course, the post didn’t land the way the Minority with the lowest approval rating in the history of their party hoped. Conservatives pointed out that gas prices hit $5 a gallon (and higher in places like California) during the previous administration, often reaching well above current levels even after inflation adjustments.

In other words, Democrats have no place complaining about the price of gasoline when they themselves have been so bad about it.

Recommended

Steven Crowder Taking ABC and Their Iran 'Slopaganda' APART Point-by-DAMNING-Point Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Advertisement

Funny how that always works out.

The math definitely is not in their favor. 

As usual.

============================================================

Related:

The DESPERATE Way Eric Swalwell Is Trying to SPIN 'Fake Residency' Story, WOW, It MUST Be REALLY Bad

Jessica Tarlov Does Her DAMNEDEST to Make U.S.'s Actions in Iran a FAILURE but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It

FACT-Filled Thread Takes NYT APART for Sharing Fake Pic of Crowd Cheering New Supreme Leader in Tehran

Capitol Police Officer Honored on Fancy New J6 Plaque Reminds Us AGAIN Democrats Pick the WORST Heroes

BURN! US Oil & Gas Association BODIES Newsom Press Office 'Pajama Boy' in SAVAGE Back and Forth Over Gas

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL IRAN JESSICA TARLOV SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Steven Crowder Taking ABC and Their Iran 'Slopaganda' APART Point-by-DAMNING-Point Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
The DESPERATE Way Eric Swalwell Is Trying to SPIN 'Fake Residency' Story, WOW, It MUST Be REALLY Bad
Sam J.
Jessica Tarlov Does Her DAMNEDEST to Make U.S.'s Actions in Iran a FAILURE but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It
Sam J.
'Should Be Immediately Retracted'! Karoline Leavitt Shreds ABC News' 'BREAKING' Iran Threat Story
Doug P.
Guy Benson Sarcastically Applauds Dems Who FINALLY Found Some Gov't Spending They’re Willing to Cut
Doug P.
So Shellfish! Scott Jennings Confronts Paul Begala for Saying Hegseth Blew Millions on Own Lobster Feast
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Steven Crowder Taking ABC and Their Iran 'Slopaganda' APART Point-by-DAMNING-Point Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing Sam J.
Advertisement