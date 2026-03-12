Senate Dems Pretend to Suddenly CARE About Gas Prices to Dunk on Trump and X HILARIOUSLY Owns Them ALL

Senate Democrats are once again trying to pin higher gas prices on Trump, rolling out a fresh meme that’s got us rolling our eyes so far back in our heads we can almost see DC from our house.

The jab from the Senate Dems official account comes as pump prices have climbed in recent days which is ironically still far lower than Biden or Obama.

But OK, Democrrats.

Whatever helps you sleep at night.

Of course, the post didn’t land the way the Minority with the lowest approval rating in the history of their party hoped. Conservatives pointed out that gas prices hit $5 a gallon (and higher in places like California) during the previous administration, often reaching well above current levels even after inflation adjustments.

In other words, Democrats have no place complaining about the price of gasoline when they themselves have been so bad about it.

Call me when it hits Biden level highs. — The_Moderate_Virginian (@TheModerateVA) March 11, 2026

Its still cheaper than 2022. — Michael Winter (@Winterborn123) March 12, 2026

Cry babies weren't crying with Biden's highest inflation in 40 years — Elizabeth Jetty (@ElizabethJetty6) March 11, 2026

now they care about gas prices! pic.twitter.com/nbjLCa9moN — Beth 🇺🇸 (@heritage_grl) March 12, 2026

Funny how that always works out.

The math definitely is not in their favor.

As usual.

