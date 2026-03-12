Guy Benson Sarcastically Applauds Dems Who FINALLY Found Some Gov't Spending They’re Willing to Cut

Steven Crowder Taking ABC and Their Iran 'Slopaganda' APART Point-by-DAMNING-Point Is a BE...
Doug P. | 2:05 PM on March 12, 2026
Meme screenshot

The Democrats and lib media's instinct to automatically take the opposite side of any issue that the Trump White House is on continues to make the TDS crowd look like fools. 

Guy Benson spotted the latest example that we've been talking about since it was first reported: 

Great point! If only the Dems cared about stopping fraud as much as they do when it comes to stopping Pete Hegseth from making sure the troops are getting good food. 

It's still pretty amazing that the Dems hate Trump and Hegseth so much that they're actually slamming them for not serving the troops crappier food and much of the media just instinctively goes along with it.

"Do they think that Pete Hegseth is personally eating this steak?"

Well, Paul Begala does

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military, all while the Democrats have fits about it (and even complain about our troops being fed decent meals). 

