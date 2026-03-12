Guy Benson Sarcastically Applauds Dems Who FINALLY Found Some Gov't Spending They’re Willing to Cut

The Democrats and lib media's instinct to automatically take the opposite side of any issue that the Trump White House is on continues to make the TDS crowd look like fools.

Advertisement

Guy Benson spotted the latest example that we've been talking about since it was first reported:

The Learing Center fraud party has finally found some government spending they’re willing to cut: Morale-boosting nice meals for our troops deployed abroad. Slow clap. pic.twitter.com/BZsphxBESZ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 12, 2026

Great point! If only the Dems cared about stopping fraud as much as they do when it comes to stopping Pete Hegseth from making sure the troops are getting good food.

It's still pretty amazing that the Dems hate Trump and Hegseth so much that they're actually slamming them for not serving the troops crappier food and much of the media just instinctively goes along with it.

…also this stupid attack doesn’t even make sense! pic.twitter.com/VNzlMSFbyA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 12, 2026

"Do they think that Pete Hegseth is personally eating this steak?"

Well, Paul Begala does.

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military, all while the Democrats have fits about it (and even complain about our troops being fed decent meals).

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!