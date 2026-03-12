The DESPERATE Way Eric Swalwell Is Trying to SPIN 'Fake Residency' Story, WOW,...
'Should Be Immediately Retracted'! Karoline Leavitt Shreds ABC News' 'BREAKING' Iran Threat Story

Doug P. | 12:35 PM on March 12, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Here at Twitchy we cover media hackery on a regular basis, but that effort has been ramped up ever since the start of Operation Epic Fury in Iran, which has sent "journalism" into fake news overdrive. 

This story from ABC News this week caught the attention of the Trump White House press office both for what it says and was it doesn't say. This is intended to cause some alarm: 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted that report and also mentioned something that was clearly intentionally omitted from the story: 

Yes indeed, ABC News didn't think the "unverified" part was important enough to include in the story: 

They wrote this based on one email that was sent to local law enforcement in California about a single, unverified tip. The email even states the tip was based on *unverified* intelligence. Yet ABC News left out this critical fact in their story! WHY? 

TO BE CLEAR: No such threat from Iran to our homeland exists, and it never did.

Then again, these are the same "journalists" who manufacture outrage and fear regularly based on anonymous sources or a "person knowledgeable with the situation," so we're not surprised. 

But the Democrats got some talking points out of that story, so in the world of modern "journalism" it served its purpose. 

