CNN Takes a Break From Parroting Regime Propaganda and Just Plugs Into Iranian State TV for a Few Minutes

Doug P. | 11:48 AM on March 12, 2026
As you know, several days ago the Iranian regime allowed a CNN reporter and crew into that country and they certainly wouldn't have done so if they weren't positive those journos would serve as good little propagandists when needed. 

Today CNN seemed to decide that they needed a break from repeating what the Iranian regime has been claiming and just plugged right into the source. Maybe they figured this would save time:

During the broadcast, the new leader of Iran (we're supposed to believe it's the real person and not the cardboard cutout version) was quoted but not seen or heard.

Jessica Tarlov Does Her DAMNEDEST to Make U.S.'s Actions in Iran a FAILURE but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It
Sam J.
Apparently the U.S. now has its own version of Iranian State TV. 

For a few minutes they were literally the same entity. 

THIS. Is CNN.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and apparently the Iranian regime as well). 

