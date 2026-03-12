CNN Takes a Break From Parroting Regime Propaganda and Just Plugs Into Iranian State TV for a Few Minutes

As you know, several days ago the Iranian regime allowed a CNN reporter and crew into that country and they certainly wouldn't have done so if they weren't positive those journos would serve as good little propagandists when needed.

Today CNN seemed to decide that they needed a break from repeating what the Iranian regime has been claiming and just plugged right into the source. Maybe they figured this would save time:

🚨WTF is wrong with CNN?



Why did they air ISLAMIC STATE TV uninterrupted for FOUR MINUTES?!



ISLAMIC TV: “The same psychotic & m*rderous regime that has prided itself on brutally slaughtering Americans.”



CNN is peddling the islamic regimes propoganda.pic.twitter.com/cQVaM1Vy5P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

During the broadcast, the new leader of Iran (we're supposed to believe it's the real person and not the cardboard cutout version) was quoted but not seen or heard.

Fake News CNN just aired four straight minutes of uninterrupted Iranian state TV, run by the same psychotic and murderous regime that has prided itself on brutally slaughtering Americans for 47 years. pic.twitter.com/npScTDRgUm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 12, 2026

Apparently the U.S. now has its own version of Iranian State TV.

I can’t even tell the difference between CNN and ISM anymore 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 12, 2026

For a few minutes they were literally the same entity.

Cuts away from countless Trump speeches for “lies” but unabashedly airs propaganda from the country we’re at war with. pic.twitter.com/qyprDlKc2l — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) March 12, 2026

THIS. Is CNN.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and apparently the Iranian regime as well).

