Hypocrite Josh Shapiro Uses Squatter's Rights to Build Himself a Security Barrier on Neighbor's Property

It seems that Josh Shapiro isn't a very good neighbor. The Pennsylvania Governor and 2028 presidential hopeful has got himself in a bit of a legal tussle with the folks next door to his suburban Philadelphia home. You see, Josh wants to build himself a wall, or at least a big old security barrier around his property. Now, we're not ones to judge what anyone wants to do on their private property. The problem is, part of Josh's big, beautiful wall cuts through his neighbor's property, and they are not on board with the plan.

Advertisement

Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro's neighbor accuses him of stealing land in 'outrageous abuse of power' https://t.co/z4ikvz8F3B pic.twitter.com/aSzPzyGksh — New York Post (@nypost) March 11, 2026

There is no question that the property belongs to the neighbors. Shapiro tried to buy it from them, but they couldn't agree on a price. He even tried to lease the land, but also failed to reach an agreement.

Did that stop Josh? No, it did not.

The Governor is claiming squatter's rights to the neighbor's land and using the PA State Police to keep the rightful owners away. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s neighbors are suing the Democrat, accusing him of stealing a slice of their land to erect an eight-foot-high security fence around his private residence in an “outrageous abuse of power.” The neighbors, Jeremy and Simone Mock, are currently duking it out with the governor in court over a 2,900 square foot parcel of land located between their two homes in Abington, Montgomery County, court papers show. The Mocks alleged in a lawsuit filed last month that Shapiro and his wife, Lori, unlawfully seized the stretch of land after initial negotiations to buy it from them went up in flames. Shapiro claimed in a countersuit that he owns the disputed land due, citing an “adverse possession” loophole that makes it his because he has maintained the sliver of property for decades.

Jeremy and Simone Mock, who own the property in question, have filed a lawsuit accusing Shapiro of abuse of power.





The Mocks allege that’s when Shapiro and his wife unlawfully claimed ownership of the property — even planting trees and having State Troopers stationed there. “What followed was an outrageous abuse of power by the sitting Governor of Pennsylvania,” the Mocks’ lawsuit argues. “To begin, the Shapiros suddenly claimed, without evidence, they owned the Mock Property through ‘adverse possession’ despite their previous acknowledgments that the Mock Property was owned by no one other than the Mocks and despite having never been awarded the Mock Property through adverse possession by a court,” the court filing states. The law allows for an occupant to legally acquire the title of someone else’s property if they’ve occupied the area for over 21 years.

Twisting a squatter's rights law to take property away from its rightful owner for his own personal use, and using the State Police to enforce the land grab, is a pretty dirty trick. Especially for someone whose entire political shtick is selling himself as a good guy.

NEW: Democrat PA Governor, Josh Shapiro, and his wife are being SUED by their neighbors for claiming their neighbor’s property as their own.



Shapiro used the land to build a "security wall” despite surveyors confirming that the land belongs to his neighbors.



State police even… pic.twitter.com/GSFdjBp3CK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2026

Advertisement

Not to mention that this is the very same Josh Shapiro who claimed that fences and walls don't work. It wasn't that long ago when he threatened to sue the Trump Administration over the border wall.

PA Democrat Gov Josh Shapiro wants to build a security wall around his house…. But promised to sue if Trump built a border wall!



Walls for me but not for thee!



You’re a massive hypocrite @GovernorShapiro https://t.co/4uEnJi9yP9 pic.twitter.com/KBmqf7RBlk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2026

Oh, how the tides of hypocrisy have turned.

He may want to consider 'Walls for me, but not for thee' as his next campaign slogan.

Shapiro wants a wall to protect himself and his family but he doesn’t want the American people to be protected. Typical hypocrite Democrat. pic.twitter.com/LjKg5RHXVn — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) March 11, 2026

The fact that despite offers, Shapiro couldn't reach an agreement on lease or purchase of the property, and instead chose to steal it, speaks volumes about his character.



Democrats steal. — RedBeard (@PirateBeerd) March 11, 2026

He tried to buy and lease it; when he couldn't do either, he just took it.

Advertisement

If he's willing to be that conniving and underhanded to steal a piece of his neighbor's yard, just imagine what he'd be willing to do to become president.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Josh Shapiro.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.