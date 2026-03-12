Hypocrite Josh Shapiro Uses Squatter's Rights to Build Himself a Security Barrier on Neighbor's Property

Monumental Idea: A 'Mount Rushmore' to Honor CNN’s Most Ridiculous Cringeworthy Moments
Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:00 AM on March 12, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It seems that Josh Shapiro isn't a very good neighbor. The Pennsylvania Governor and 2028 presidential hopeful has got himself in a bit of a legal tussle with the folks next door to his suburban Philadelphia home. You see, Josh wants to build himself a wall, or at least a big old security barrier around his property. Now, we're not ones to judge what anyone wants to do on their private property. The problem is, part of Josh's big, beautiful wall cuts through his neighbor's property, and they are not on board with the plan.

There is no question that the property belongs to the neighbors. Shapiro tried to buy it from them, but they couldn't agree on a price. He even tried to lease the land, but also failed to reach an agreement.

Did that stop Josh? No, it did not.

The Governor is claiming squatter's rights to the neighbor's land and using the PA State Police to keep the rightful owners away.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s neighbors are suing the Democrat, accusing him of stealing a slice of their land to erect an eight-foot-high security fence around his private residence in an “outrageous abuse of power.”

The neighbors, Jeremy and Simone Mock, are currently duking it out with the governor in court over a 2,900 square foot parcel of land located between their two homes in Abington, Montgomery County, court papers show.

The Mocks alleged in a lawsuit filed last month that Shapiro and his wife, Lori, unlawfully seized the stretch of land after initial negotiations to buy it from them went up in flames.

Shapiro claimed in a countersuit that he owns the disputed land due, citing an “adverse possession” loophole that makes it his because he has maintained the sliver of property for decades.

Jeremy and Simone Mock, who own the property in question, have filed a lawsuit accusing Shapiro of abuse of power.


The Mocks allege that’s when Shapiro and his wife unlawfully claimed ownership of the property — even planting trees and having State Troopers stationed there.

“What followed was an outrageous abuse of power by the sitting Governor of Pennsylvania,” the Mocks’ lawsuit argues.

“To begin, the Shapiros suddenly claimed, without evidence, they owned the Mock Property through ‘adverse possession’ despite their previous acknowledgments that the Mock Property was owned by no one other than the Mocks and despite having never been awarded the Mock Property through adverse possession by a court,” the court filing states.

The law allows for an occupant to legally acquire the title of someone else’s property if they’ve occupied the area for over 21 years. 

Twisting a squatter's rights law to take property away from its rightful owner for his own personal use, and using the State Police to enforce the land grab, is a pretty dirty trick. Especially for someone whose entire political shtick is selling himself as a good guy.

Not to mention that this is the very same Josh Shapiro who claimed that fences and walls don't work. It wasn't that long ago when he threatened to sue the Trump Administration over the border wall.

Oh, how the tides of hypocrisy have turned.

He may want to consider 'Walls for me, but not for thee' as his next campaign slogan.

He tried to buy and lease it; when he couldn't do either, he just took it.

If he's willing to be that conniving and underhanded to steal a piece of his neighbor's yard, just imagine what he'd be willing to do to become president. 

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOSH SHAPIRO LAWSUIT PENNSYLVANIA

