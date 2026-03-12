Monumental Idea: A 'Mount Rushmore' to Honor CNN’s Most Ridiculous Cringeworthy Moments

As CNN's credibility craters after yet another lie being exposed, Kyle Mann of The Babylon Bee had a great idea on how we can immortalize the cable ‘news’ network’s monumental failure. He suggested a 'Mount Rushmore' dedicated to CNN’s most cringeworthy moments. He starts with four: Fiery but peaceful protests, Chris Cuomo’s fake emergence from COVID quarantine, Nick Sandman and the Covington Catholic School debacle, and the recent description of two suspected terrorists as just having an unexpected bad day.

More candidates started pouring in. (READ)

The Mt. Rushmore of great CNN moments. What am I missing pic.twitter.com/VmKrTpY6hh — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) March 11, 2026

That’s a good start, but there are soooooo many more.

Let’s start with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins claiming President Donald Trump was having difficulty countering Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Even Stephen Colbert’s audience couldn’t help but laugh at what a joke the network has become. (WATCH)

Well… this wasn’t teeeeechnically on CNN… but it’s their person pic.twitter.com/7vatJbDOQZ — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) March 11, 2026

That aged well 🤣 — G Dubs (@GDubs076) March 11, 2026

That clip never gets old. — Den the Rube (@Den_the_Rube) March 11, 2026

Even the audience members know that CNN is ‘Fake News.’

Many posters pointed to CNN’s inability to be honest about politics, especially Trump. Check these out.

Kyle, how could you forget this one? pic.twitter.com/3E88hz3knH — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) March 11, 2026

Blitzer partying with his fellow Democrats is so on-brand for CNN.

Here’s more politically-based nonsense from CNN. See if you remember these.

Kamala Harris speeching pic.twitter.com/tWn9Ckcz1x — based mango (@gomeganow) March 11, 2026

Brian Stelter’s lack of self-awareness in calling his show Reliable Sources will never stop being funny. By the way, Michael Avenatti is currently in federal prison for felony fraud and extortion.

Some of CNN’s cringiest moments center on race.

just an incident/crash, no cause for concern pic.twitter.com/0RPUXZTK9j — Cucci-Stenck Productions (@BiggerValbowski) March 11, 2026

This one is a classic pic.twitter.com/zcDQiXjqsO — Jason Glebe (@SenorGrumpy) March 11, 2026

‘Hands up, don’t shoot’ was based on a lie. So, of course, CNN did its part to spread it.

CNN’s promotional failures also deserve recognition.

Facts first? Now, that’s hilarious!

Commenters had even more candidates. We forgot about some of these.

The legendary Chris Cillizza himself defending Biden's mental capacity (definitely not rooting for a side though). pic.twitter.com/TEPqHq1lsV — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) March 11, 2026

Antifa seeks peace through violence pic.twitter.com/h9LBfck6la — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) March 11, 2026

Remember this gem too?! pic.twitter.com/XJYECtB7mJ — Geralt Of Rivia (@geralt_of_rivi) March 11, 2026

Nice CNN tan man 🙌🏻🤪 pic.twitter.com/rStdh59aEr — Good Karma & Coffee ☕️🐕 (@SteveCote1974) January 9, 2026

Maybe Reza Aslan eating human brains? 🤷‍♂️ — Spencer Corbyn (@spencercorbyn1) March 11, 2026

The Syrian prisoner fraud pic.twitter.com/4BMwbp8rvQ — Womack (@CHI2COL) March 11, 2026

The "Remember, only we can legally read the podesta emails" is a pretty good honorable mention pic.twitter.com/9O3IwFFnsw — Dr. Chris Hemsworse (@GodofBlunder247) March 11, 2026

Too many to mention them all. The list goes on and on. — Nittany Gator (@GrappaGator) March 11, 2026

We’re going to need a bigger mountain. — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) March 11, 2026

A bigger mountain? Um, we’re going to need an entire mountain range if we hope to include all of these.

