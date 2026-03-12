Monumental Idea: A 'Mount Rushmore' to Honor CNN’s Most Ridiculous Cringeworthy Moments

Democrat Operatives Now Very Concerned With Fiscal Responsibility
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:14 AM on March 12, 2026
AP Photo/Ron Harris

As CNN's credibility craters after yet another lie being exposed, Kyle Mann of The Babylon Bee had a great idea on how we can immortalize the cable ‘news’ network’s monumental failure. He suggested a 'Mount Rushmore' dedicated to CNN’s most cringeworthy moments. He starts with four: Fiery but peaceful protests, Chris Cuomo’s fake emergence from COVID quarantine, Nick Sandman and the Covington Catholic School debacle, and the recent description of two suspected terrorists as just having an unexpected bad day.

More candidates started pouring in. (READ)

That’s a good start, but there are soooooo many more.

Let’s start with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins claiming President Donald Trump was having difficulty countering Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Even Stephen Colbert’s audience couldn’t help but laugh at what a joke the network has become. (WATCH)

Even the audience members know that CNN is ‘Fake News.’

Many posters pointed to CNN’s inability to be honest about politics, especially Trump. Check these out.

Blitzer partying with his fellow Democrats is so on-brand for CNN.

Here’s more politically-based nonsense from CNN. See if you remember these.

Gordon K
Brian Stelter’s lack of self-awareness in calling his show Reliable Sources will never stop being funny. By the way, Michael Avenatti is currently in federal prison for felony fraud and extortion.

Some of CNN’s cringiest moments center on race.

‘Hands up, don’t shoot’ was based on a lie. So, of course, CNN did its part to spread it.

CNN’s promotional failures also deserve recognition.

Facts first? Now, that’s hilarious!

Commenters had even more candidates. We forgot about some of these.

A bigger mountain? Um, we’re going to need an entire mountain range if we hope to include all of these.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

