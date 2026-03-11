Molly Jong-Fast Raked for Complaining About ‘Astronomical Amount’ Spent on Shellfish for Troops

This editor checked Twitchy first thing this morning, not knowing that the outrage of the day would be Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spending money on surf and turf for the troops. All of the usual suspects, including Gavin Newsom and Jasmine Crockett, are joining with Russian state media to fuel the "scandal." In the meantime, your average American is glad to see the troops eating well rather than the money being spent on transgender opera in Colombia.

Molly Jong-Fast calls the nearly $9 million spent on Alaskan king crab and lobster tail for our service members an "astronomical amount."

Some of the frivolous September purchases made under Secretary Pete Hegseth’s stewardship include a $98,329 Steinway & Sons grand piano for the Air Force chief of staff’s home, $5.3 million for Apple devices such as the new iPad, and an astronomical amount of shellfish, including $2 million for Alaskan king crab and $6.9 million worth of lobster tail. (Lobster tail is apparently a favorite of Hegseth’s Pentagon—the department spent more than $7.4 million total on the luxury item in March, May, June, and October.) In other pricey food purchases, the government decided to drop $15.1 million for ribeye steak (again, just in September), $124,000 for ice cream machines, and $139,224 on 272 orders of doughnuts. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) Mar 11, 2026

Ma'am, is there a reason you don't want us to have crab legs, lobster tail, and ribeyes sometimes?



Sincerest apologies for the inconvenience. Would you please list out approved food that you think we should be allowed to eat?



Didn't mean to offend you by being hungry. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) March 10, 2026

Lobster and steak is the canonical “your deployment just got extended and you get no port calls” meal.



It’s not really something we look forward to. — Bill The Radio Guy (@BillTheRadioGuy) March 10, 2026

She blocks me so I can't reply, but if I could I would ask her why she is bothered by the fact that the men and women who swore to defend her sometimes get a nice meal before they are sent out to potentially die on her behalf.



Then I would ask he if she has priced the yakisoba… https://t.co/bxMH4mqA1E — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 10, 2026

The post continues:

… and creamed chipped beef that we are otherwise fed in most mess hall days.

Poor dear Molly thinks MREs should be as good as it ever gets - probably. — KeithH (@kch50014) March 10, 2026

The approved list of food per @MollyJungFast : hard tack, beans and salt pork. Occasional lime to prevent scurvy. — Guy Anderson International Man of Forestry (@andersonirpfpca) March 10, 2026

I remember during Desert Storm we got “steak” one night. My piece was almost all fat and gristle and MY GOD it was delicious. I had never actually craved fat before or since. Military cooks are unsung heroes so don’t begrudge whatever meals they are serve nor whom they serve to. — Txdino (@txdino35257) March 11, 2026

Remind them that illegal aliens in NYC were provided the best food New York could offer, only for it to be found days later in the trash bins.



They demanded debit cards so they could buy what they wanted. — Dandelion (@FellTolla) March 11, 2026

Suddenly, Democrats became aware of end of fiscal year budget purchases — Hikenomics (@allabouttheUV) March 10, 2026

Over $100 billion on SNAP went out last year.



Approximately 40 percent of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries are classified as obese.



And you're screaming about a few million for the military who are risking their lives so you can complain. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) March 11, 2026

Yesterday, leftists were mad troops were eating MREs.



Today, they’re mad we spent money to feed them ribeyes and lobster before we send them to war.



Maybe, just shut the fuck up. https://t.co/ALLBhhCen3 — Dan Hollaway (@DanHollaway) March 10, 2026

Watching nepo babies with cushy jobs getting paid to say things complaining about people who are shot at for a living to protect our freedoms getting a nice meal on the taxpayer's dime is really something else. https://t.co/ok7q0NPPzE — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 11, 2026

Molly Jong-Fast, a nepo baby otherwise distinguished only by her genetics-defying lack of talent, is attempting to paint our military servicemen as welfare queens for having a nice meal before deployment. https://t.co/4cMjXDviSb — Sarah Haider 👾 (@SarahTheHaider) March 11, 2026

Nothing better illustrates the gap between those who never served & veterans than the outrage that the Pentagon bought "surf and turf" for the troops.

"I thought they were supposed to eat potatoes, they peeled themselves, and canned beans. That's what I saw in old war movies!" — Mike Glenn (@MikeRGlenn) March 11, 2026

On Christmas Day 2004, the cooks and motor-t guys ran convoys into Fallujah to bring us prime rib.



It was one of the biggest morale boosts I’ve ever gotten. https://t.co/Peum6c1wkz — Brain Leakage (@BrainLeakage03) March 11, 2026

🤦🏻‍♀️I’m guessing you or your family never served in the military. — Barbara M (@Barbara35980709) March 11, 2026

That "astronomical amount" is still less than we sent to Ukraine for their military.

What does she want troops to eat?

