Hilarious Parody CPAC Line Up Revealed
Olivia Julianna: America Literally Became a Country Because a Bunch of Men Signed...
VIP
Chile Chooses God and Family: Pro-Life Dad of 9 José Antonio Kast Takes...
Swalwell: All Ears for Optics, Deaf to Waste – Flies South for Clicks...
Another CNN Reporter Walks Back Post Implying That Mamdani Was the Target of...
Human Springboard for IED-Throwing Terrorist Spends His 15 Minutes Talking About White Sup...
Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Pete Hegseth's 'Waste of Taxpayer Dollars' Via a...
ANOTHER Chuck Schumer Flashback Has Aged Wonderfully (THIS One Is Slamming Obama's Disastr...
Winston Churchill to Be Replaced on UK Banknotes With a Hedgehog or Badger
Russian State Media Joins US Dems in Slamming Pete Hegseth for Steak and...
Lady, Put Down the Shovel: Abby Phillip Tries a Half Apology, Gets Walloped...
UPDATED: CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere Joins the Gracie Mansion Gaslighting: Mayor Mamdani Was...
This Video of Bill and 'Supreme Leader' Hillary Clinton Stumbling Around NYC Is...
From Bangladesh to Banning Guns: Senator Saddam Salim Dismantles 2A in the Birthplace...

Molly Jong-Fast Raked for Complaining About ‘Astronomical Amount’ Spent on Shellfish for Troops

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 11, 2026
Townhall Media

This editor checked Twitchy first thing this morning, not knowing that the outrage of the day would be Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spending money on surf and turf for the troops. All of the usual suspects, including Gavin Newsom and Jasmine Crockett, are joining with Russian state media to fuel the "scandal." In the meantime, your average American is glad to see the troops eating well rather than the money being spent on transgender opera in Colombia.

Advertisement

Molly Jong-Fast calls the nearly $9 million spent on Alaskan king crab and lobster tail for our service members an "astronomical amount."

Recommended

Olivia Julianna: America Literally Became a Country Because a Bunch of Men Signed a Piece of Paper
Brett T.
Advertisement

The post continues:

… and creamed chipped beef that we are otherwise fed in most mess hall days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That "astronomical amount" is still less than we sent to Ukraine for their military.

What does she want troops to eat? 

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MILITARY PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Olivia Julianna: America Literally Became a Country Because a Bunch of Men Signed a Piece of Paper
Brett T.
Hilarious Parody CPAC Line Up Revealed
Gordon K
Lady, Put Down the Shovel: Abby Phillip Tries a Half Apology, Gets Walloped With an EPIC Ratio
Grateful Calvin
Swalwell: All Ears for Optics, Deaf to Waste – Flies South for Clicks While Shipping Was a 'Sound' Option
justmindy
Another CNN Reporter Walks Back Post Implying That Mamdani Was the Target of Terrorist Attack
Brett T.
Human Springboard for IED-Throwing Terrorist Spends His 15 Minutes Talking About White Supremacy
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Olivia Julianna: America Literally Became a Country Because a Bunch of Men Signed a Piece of Paper Brett T.
Advertisement