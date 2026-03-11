Jasmine Crockett vs. Our Troops: Lobster for Illegals? Fine. For Warriors? Scandal

From Mideast to Malibu? FBI Warns Iran Could Launch Drones at California Targets
justmindy
justmindy | 2:36 PM on March 11, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

The Democrats are really covering themselves in glory over the story of the Pentagon buying seafood to feed our military. Apparently, the Leftists don't believe America's treasure deserve a decent meal once in a while. Rude.

So, people who often don't work or work only part time should be able to eat lobster or steak, but the men and woman defending our country and risking their lives aren't entitled to that same meal. Interesting. 

She's insulting all the troops past and present. 

Many people are saying Congress Critters are making too much money because they sometimes eat snack. Maybe they need a reduction in their salary.

Too bad she'll have to get a real job soon since the weird little nerd Pastor won the Senate primary for the Democrats. 

Amen!

They deserve every special treat. 

 

