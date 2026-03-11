Jasmine Crockett vs. Our Troops: Lobster for Illegals? Fine. For Warriors? Scandal

The Democrats are really covering themselves in glory over the story of the Pentagon buying seafood to feed our military. Apparently, the Leftists don't believe America's treasure deserve a decent meal once in a while. Rude.
New Pentagon budget reports show Pete Hegseth spent $93 billion in one month, making it the highest monthly expense since 2008.— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 10, 2026
This budget report included spending $2 million on Alaskan King Crab. pic.twitter.com/kIwP9I6X3k
While they were busy cutting SNAP and health care for working families, Pete Hegseth spent $2 million on King Crab, nearly $7 million on Lobster Tails, and nearly $100,000 on a Grand Piano in the month of September.— Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 11, 2026
This is where your taxpayer dollars are going.
Isn’t this… https://t.co/y1JWCKEMOF
So, people who often don't work or work only part time should be able to eat lobster or steak, but the men and woman defending our country and risking their lives aren't entitled to that same meal. Interesting.
Says the congresswoman who opposed all DOGE cuts and wanted taxpayers to subsidize illegals... she now wants to cut special meals for our deployed troops. Can't make this stuff up. https://t.co/EOpMYc2MTx— MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) March 11, 2026
SNAP for illegals? Or steak and lobster for our troops fighting a war? Don’t insult me. https://t.co/8olADwtQ1o— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 11, 2026
She's insulting all the troops past and present.
We spend $100 Billion on SNAP.— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) March 11, 2026
Heaven forbid we spend a couple million so our soldiers can eat some mediocre seafood while deployed. https://t.co/gJo5f7opaR
Jasmine Crockett comes out strongly against U.S. troops being allowed to enjoy some surf & turf. https://t.co/MTzq8cmRlZ— Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 11, 2026
Are you suggesting he spent that money on himself, Jasmine? https://t.co/F4PNYMq8sw— RBe (@RBPundit) March 11, 2026
Many people are saying Congress Critters are making too much money because they sometimes eat snack. Maybe they need a reduction in their salary.
Jasmine Crockett hates our troops and would prefer they eat only MREs so that more of your tax dollars can support Somali fraud and illegal aliens. https://t.co/gDTilbEdIv— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) March 11, 2026
Jasmine's already worried about her unemployment benefits not being as good as a serving soldier.— Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) March 11, 2026
Hence the pending unemployment https://t.co/ip7Ek4J3GK
Too bad she'll have to get a real job soon since the weird little nerd Pastor won the Senate primary for the Democrats.
Forward-deployed troops are occasionally eating good. Enjoy the private sector, under the warm blanket of the freedoms they protect. https://t.co/iV0RtNAZBF— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 11, 2026
Amen!
I’m sorry but when the hell did a decent meal for our troops that put their lives on the line every day become “waste”?— Derek Tuimauga (@DTUI67) March 11, 2026
They deserve steak and seafood every damn day. I’m proud to have my tax dollars be “wasted” there. https://t.co/6H5qqpZ62z
They deserve every special treat.
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member