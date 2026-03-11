Jasmine Crockett vs. Our Troops: Lobster for Illegals? Fine. For Warriors? Scandal

The Democrats are really covering themselves in glory over the story of the Pentagon buying seafood to feed our military. Apparently, the Leftists don't believe America's treasure deserve a decent meal once in a while. Rude.

Advertisement

New Pentagon budget reports show Pete Hegseth spent $93 billion in one month, making it the highest monthly expense since 2008.



This budget report included spending $2 million on Alaskan King Crab. pic.twitter.com/kIwP9I6X3k — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 10, 2026

While they were busy cutting SNAP and health care for working families, Pete Hegseth spent $2 million on King Crab, nearly $7 million on Lobster Tails, and nearly $100,000 on a Grand Piano in the month of September.



This is where your taxpayer dollars are going.



Isn’t this… https://t.co/y1JWCKEMOF — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 11, 2026

So, people who often don't work or work only part time should be able to eat lobster or steak, but the men and woman defending our country and risking their lives aren't entitled to that same meal. Interesting.

Says the congresswoman who opposed all DOGE cuts and wanted taxpayers to subsidize illegals... she now wants to cut special meals for our deployed troops. Can't make this stuff up. https://t.co/EOpMYc2MTx — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) March 11, 2026

SNAP for illegals? Or steak and lobster for our troops fighting a war? Don’t insult me. https://t.co/8olADwtQ1o — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 11, 2026

She's insulting all the troops past and present.

We spend $100 Billion on SNAP.



Heaven forbid we spend a couple million so our soldiers can eat some mediocre seafood while deployed. https://t.co/gJo5f7opaR — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) March 11, 2026

Jasmine Crockett comes out strongly against U.S. troops being allowed to enjoy some surf & turf. https://t.co/MTzq8cmRlZ — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 11, 2026

Are you suggesting he spent that money on himself, Jasmine? https://t.co/F4PNYMq8sw — RBe (@RBPundit) March 11, 2026

Many people are saying Congress Critters are making too much money because they sometimes eat snack. Maybe they need a reduction in their salary.

Jasmine Crockett hates our troops and would prefer they eat only MREs so that more of your tax dollars can support Somali fraud and illegal aliens. https://t.co/gDTilbEdIv — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) March 11, 2026

Advertisement

Jasmine's already worried about her unemployment benefits not being as good as a serving soldier.



Hence the pending unemployment https://t.co/ip7Ek4J3GK — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) March 11, 2026

Too bad she'll have to get a real job soon since the weird little nerd Pastor won the Senate primary for the Democrats.

Forward-deployed troops are occasionally eating good. Enjoy the private sector, under the warm blanket of the freedoms they protect. https://t.co/iV0RtNAZBF — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 11, 2026

Amen!

I’m sorry but when the hell did a decent meal for our troops that put their lives on the line every day become “waste”?



They deserve steak and seafood every damn day. I’m proud to have my tax dollars be “wasted” there. https://t.co/6H5qqpZ62z — Derek Tuimauga (@DTUI67) March 11, 2026

They deserve every special treat.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.