WH Fires Back: 'Fake News!' as WaPo Whines About Photographer Access... After Firing All Their Photogs

justmindy
justmindy | 12:25 PM on March 11, 2026
imgflip

Today, the Washington Post published an article complaining the Pentagon has banned photographers from Pentagon briefings as of late. They 'asked' the White House for comment. The WH gave them a comment but they didn't publish it. Wonder why?

The Defense Department has barred press photographers from briefings on the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military conflict with Iran after they published photos of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that his staff deemed “unflattering,” according to two people familiar with the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation.

The March 2 briefing came days after a joint military strike on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28. It was also the first time the defense secretary had appeared behind the briefing room podium since June 26.

Several outlets including the Associated Press, Reuters and Getty Images sent photographers to the briefing from Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

But after they published photos — which have broad reach because they are licensed by publications globally — members of Hegseth’s staff told colleagues that they did not like the way that the secretary looked. Hegseth’s aides decided to shut out photographers from the two subsequent briefings at the Pentagon, on March 4 and March 10, according to the two people familiar with the decision.

Now, for the White House response:

So, they fired all White House photographers, but they are worried about photographers? Make it make sense.

WaPo just hopes people won't see said receipts.

It's purposeful.

Oh, that seems pretty important.  WaPo has some questions to answer.

