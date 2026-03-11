WH Fires Back: 'Fake News!' as WaPo Whines About Photographer Access... After Firing All Their Photogs

Today, the Washington Post published an article complaining the Pentagon has banned photographers from Pentagon briefings as of late. They 'asked' the White House for comment. The WH gave them a comment but they didn't publish it. Wonder why?

Scoop: The Pentagon barred press photographers from briefings on the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military conflict with Iran after they published photos of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that his staff deemed "unflattering." https://t.co/4EbXGWkVHt — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) March 11, 2026

The Defense Department has barred press photographers from briefings on the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military conflict with Iran after they published photos of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that his staff deemed “unflattering,” according to two people familiar with the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation. The March 2 briefing came days after a joint military strike on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28. It was also the first time the defense secretary had appeared behind the briefing room podium since June 26. Several outlets including the Associated Press, Reuters and Getty Images sent photographers to the briefing from Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. But after they published photos — which have broad reach because they are licensed by publications globally — members of Hegseth’s staff told colleagues that they did not like the way that the secretary looked. Hegseth’s aides decided to shut out photographers from the two subsequent briefings at the Pentagon, on March 4 and March 10, according to the two people familiar with the decision.

Now, for the White House response:

Fake news “reporter” @ScottNover said we declined to comment for this story.



Not true! He just didn’t like my comment because it exposes how little the Washington Post cares about access for photographers.



They just fired all of their White House photographers!



Fake outrage. https://t.co/UtvBHfjerv pic.twitter.com/nWQZ39s4BU — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKelly47) March 11, 2026

So, they fired all White House photographers, but they are worried about photographers? Make it make sense.

"White House principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly declined to comment on Hegseth’s decision to shut out reporters."



She didn't decline - you didn't print her comment.https://t.co/jSKfHuqFl6 — Oz (@Sir_0z) March 11, 2026

Lying when the target has receipts is a sign of desperation, not cleverness. https://t.co/1hCatxFr7I — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) March 11, 2026

WaPo just hopes people won't see said receipts.

👆You should be sued for lying. Stop your propaganda slime.https://t.co/ZdMDQJDyAJ — DragonSword778 (@DragonSword778) March 11, 2026

It's purposeful.

They think we're stupid. https://t.co/dXPtWKsFn4 — Cheryl Del Guercio (@cherdelg) March 11, 2026

In fact, according to the New York Times, the Washington Post has cut ALL staff photographer positions!



Yikes! pic.twitter.com/qiAuaK5RV8 — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKelly47) March 11, 2026

Oh, that seems pretty important. WaPo has some questions to answer.

