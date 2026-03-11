Salena Zito Dismantles Media/Dem Outrage Cycle About Pentagon/Hegseth 'Lobster-Gate'

Tom Nichols Lectures the Navy: 'Just Capture the Frigate, Bro' – Because Torpedoes...
Doug P. | 11:58 AM on March 11, 2026
meme

The late, great Rush Limbaugh used to call them "the drive-by media" for a million reasons, and we have the latest example. After attempting to generate outrage about the Trump administration about a number of things the lib media has moved on to something else. 

Here's what the Democrats would like Americans to be upset about today:

Are we supposed to be upset that the troops are treated to really good meals once in a while? 

We'll start with this: 

Maybe TDS makes their brains add some zeroes to any number. 

However, the attempt to gin up outrage worked as intended: 

Hey, would the Newsom account ever lie? 

The people who were fine with taxpayers being on the hook for nice hotel rooms for illegals sure are worked up about the Pentagon providing quality food and accommodations for our service members. If Hegseth was only sending Ramen noodles to eat we'd have the opposite spin from the lefty media. 

Salena Zito looked into the levels of outrage in previous years and it seems that TDS has made the Dems and media come out against feeding U.S. service members good meals: 

Here's the full post from @ZitoSalena: 

@TMZ Generated "outrage" or as it will be inevitably called lobster-gate here is some important context:

In 2009 when Robert Gates was the secretary defense during the Obama administration in Iraq and Afghanistan here is a story from a reporter who was embedded with the soldiers.

"The lobsters and crab legs are shipped from the United States and driven down on a refrigerated truck from Bagram. On seafood night, the crew serves up 400 of the tasty tails, 130 pounds of Alaskan King crab legs, and 135 pounds each of shrimp and scallops."

And here is a story from 2024 when Lloyd Austin was the secretary of defense.

I struggle to find any references in any stories, but perhaps I miss them in calling them "Robert Gates defense department and clout or "Lloyd Austin's defense department."

I also struggle to find any photos with plastic lobsters behind the faces of Gates or Austin.

Wait, this faux outrage is all due to TDS? Shocker!

That would require them caring about being remotely honest and accurate. 

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military, all while the Dems and media have fits about it.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

