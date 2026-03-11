After CNN Spends the Day Embarrassing Itself, Abby Phillip Says, 'Hold My Beer'

Community Notes Journo-Nuked CNN's Backpedal After Deleted Post About '2 Pennsylvania Teen...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:20 AM on March 11, 2026
CNN


Welp, the leftist hacks at CNN had themselves a day yesterday, didn't they? As Twitchy reported, March 10, 2026, might have been one of the most embarrassing days in the history of the alleged 'news' network. First, they reported that the jihadists who threw IEDs in New York City while shouting 'Allahu Akhbar' were just a couple of innocent Pennsylvania teenagers. It was so humiliating that X users shamed CNN into deleting the tweet (though the article itself still portrayed the terrorists as victims). 

But it got even worse from there when CNN made what is always a horrible decision on social media: they decided to tweet their way out of it. CNN posted an 'explanation' of the deleted post that was even more disgraceful, claiming that their initial reporting 'failed to reflect the gravity of the incident.'

That's one way to put it. Another way to put it would be to say that it was a deliberate and disgraceful lie, designed to shift focus away from two domestic terrorists. 

But if you think CNN's day couldn't have gotten any worse, you haven't met nighttime host Abby Phillip. 

Taking a break from being Scott Jennings' personal punching bag, Phillip took the opportunity on her show last night to claim that the target of the two terrorists -- who both declared their allegiance to ISIS -- was New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. 

Good luck deleting this one, CNN: 

Wow.

Even if we give Phillip the benefit of the doubt -- which she absolutely does not deserve -- that she just misspoke here, she had every opportunity to correct herself in the moment. 

She did not. 

The 'excuse' is that CNN is not a news outlet and Phillip is not a journalist. 

This is just pure propaganda, and the fact that Phillip will still have a job this evening is all the evidence anyone needs that CNN should never be taken seriously. 

She's not even a very good one, which is almost more insulting to the viewers (not that her show ever has any of those). 

Yep. That pretty much sums it up. 

As James Earl Jones used to say, 'THIS is CNN.'

It was a fiery, but mostly peaceful day for the network. 

That's almost as funny as Joe Biden believing he was in charge and making the decisions for four years. 

Phillip can always be counted on to bring out a bigger shovel, but this was a doozie, even for her. 

We think it's pretty on brand for the network, actually. 

Yep. 

In fairness, CNN also runs cover for Antifa terrorists in America, whether they are Muslim or not. 

HAHAHAHA. 

Oh, wait. Was that a serious question? Of course, they won't. They likely won't even make her issue a retraction. 

'Joy Reid with an inside voice.' 

LOL. 

That's perfect. 

We're not sure how CNN could possibly have a worse day than the one it did yesterday, but we've learned never to underestimate the dead legacy media's ability to slither under the low bar they set for themselves. 

We almost can't wait to see what they've got in store for America today. 

============================================

