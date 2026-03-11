After CNN Spends the Day Embarrassing Itself, Abby Phillip Says, 'Hold My Beer'



Welp, the leftist hacks at CNN had themselves a day yesterday, didn't they? As Twitchy reported, March 10, 2026, might have been one of the most embarrassing days in the history of the alleged 'news' network. First, they reported that the jihadists who threw IEDs in New York City while shouting 'Allahu Akhbar' were just a couple of innocent Pennsylvania teenagers. It was so humiliating that X users shamed CNN into deleting the tweet (though the article itself still portrayed the terrorists as victims).

But it got even worse from there when CNN made what is always a horrible decision on social media: they decided to tweet their way out of it. CNN posted an 'explanation' of the deleted post that was even more disgraceful, claiming that their initial reporting 'failed to reflect the gravity of the incident.'

That's one way to put it. Another way to put it would be to say that it was a deliberate and disgraceful lie, designed to shift focus away from two domestic terrorists.

But if you think CNN's day couldn't have gotten any worse, you haven't met nighttime host Abby Phillip.

Taking a break from being Scott Jennings' personal punching bag, Phillip took the opportunity on her show last night to claim that the target of the two terrorists -- who both declared their allegiance to ISIS -- was New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Good luck deleting this one, CNN:

CNN's Abby Phillip claims that the attempted NYC bombing was "an attempted terror attack against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani."



The suspects were two Muslim terrorists who pledged allegiance to ISIS and were targeting anti-Islam protesters. pic.twitter.com/xtGIirLPb3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 11, 2026

Wow.

Even if we give Phillip the benefit of the doubt -- which she absolutely does not deserve -- that she just misspoke here, she had every opportunity to correct herself in the moment.

She did not.

The misleading headlines were bad enough, but there is no excuse for a news host to simply mislead viewers about the target of the attempted terror attack. https://t.co/xdrprXatnw — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 11, 2026

The 'excuse' is that CNN is not a news outlet and Phillip is not a journalist.

This is just pure propaganda, and the fact that Phillip will still have a job this evening is all the evidence anyone needs that CNN should never be taken seriously.

She is an absolute liar. Gross. https://t.co/Vv5jWVR842 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 11, 2026

She's not even a very good one, which is almost more insulting to the viewers (not that her show ever has any of those).

Wait so CNN retracted their story earlier today and then their nightly headliner turns around and spews more lies about it?! Insanity. — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) March 11, 2026

Yep. That pretty much sums it up.

Wait.@abbydphillip said this last night? A full three days after we already knew Mamdani wasn’t the target?



OMG https://t.co/HhirafODtp — RBe (@RBPundit) March 11, 2026

As James Earl Jones used to say, 'THIS is CNN.'

CNN starts the day yesterday with the now-deleted “two teenagers” post —



— then rounds out the evening with Abby Phillip claiming there was “an attempted terror attack against New York's mayor Zohran Mamdani."



Banner day, CNN. pic.twitter.com/ONsuJkMFAZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 11, 2026

It was a fiery, but mostly peaceful day for the network.

This is actually real. The worst/best part is that @abbydphillip really believes she’s a journalist… https://t.co/opwkExawmD — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 11, 2026

That's almost as funny as Joe Biden believing he was in charge and making the decisions for four years.

CNN, have you ever heard the one about when you're in a hole, there's a thing you should stop doing? Wow. https://t.co/5WPonqlsQ7 — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) March 11, 2026

Phillip can always be counted on to bring out a bigger shovel, but this was a doozie, even for her.

Amazing that CNN started and ended the day completely botching this story. https://t.co/pIWecTBOXe — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 11, 2026

We think it's pretty on brand for the network, actually.

I can pretend to act surprised, but this is literally just stereotypical CNN.

You can't get more CNN than this. https://t.co/IiZkWkQFwS — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 11, 2026

Yep.

CNN runs cover not only for the Iranian regime… but muslim terrorists in America. https://t.co/d3VUoaBd5Y — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 11, 2026

In fairness, CNN also runs cover for Antifa terrorists in America, whether they are Muslim or not.

Is CNN really not going to fire Abby Phillip for blatantly lying on a primetime show? — Common Woe (@commonwoe) March 11, 2026

HAHAHAHA.

Oh, wait. Was that a serious question? Of course, they won't. They likely won't even make her issue a retraction.

Joy Reid with an inside voice can say whatever she wants without accountability from her bosses or ever having to correct herself because GIRL BOSS...or something https://t.co/3fNX68ACB8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 11, 2026

'Joy Reid with an inside voice.'

LOL.

That's perfect.

We're not sure how CNN could possibly have a worse day than the one it did yesterday, but we've learned never to underestimate the dead legacy media's ability to slither under the low bar they set for themselves.

We almost can't wait to see what they've got in store for America today.





