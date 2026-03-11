JoJoFromJerz Outraged Troops Served Steak: Billions Vanish Elsewhere but She Was Too Busy Sniffing Biden

Is This a South Park Episode? Iran Trots Out Its New Supreme Leader...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on March 11, 2026
The White House

JoJo from Jerz, Joe Biden sniffer and George Conway consort, is very upset our troops are given occasional splurges of fancy foods. Obviously, what she does as a keyboard warrior constantly spouting expletives is much more important than the work of America's troops, but everyone can't be as vital to the continuation of freedom and liberty in the United States as JoJo.

Apparently, JoJo thinks our troops should have slop and porridge.

Someone should tell the Left America spends much more on healthcare every year than our defense budget. This is the most silly of their arguments.

Leftists hate our troops. They don't believe they deserve anything good.

Give them all the nice meals and even sheets with high thread counts. 

She'll only talk about how he smells like dessert. She's weird.

Basically.

It's all a big act. 

Of course she said nothing of that. Never a peep. She's a hypocrite.

DEMOCRAT PARTY HEALTHCARE JOE BIDEN MILITARY VETERANS

