JoJoFromJerz Outraged Troops Served Steak: Billions Vanish Elsewhere but She Was Too Busy Sniffing Biden

JoJo from Jerz, Joe Biden sniffer and George Conway consort, is very upset our troops are given occasional splurges of fancy foods. Obviously, what she does as a keyboard warrior constantly spouting expletives is much more important than the work of America's troops, but everyone can't be as vital to the continuation of freedom and liberty in the United States as JoJo.

Tens of millions on ribeyes and lobster but we can’t “afford” pediatric cancer research. https://t.co/gFE0sAl2XJ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 10, 2026

what is the correct number of ribeyes for U.S. service members to be allotted, JoJoFromJerz? https://t.co/L1Nv8kTVYb — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 11, 2026

Apparently, JoJo thinks our troops should have slop and porridge.

Someone should tell the Left America spends much more on healthcare every year than our defense budget. This is the most silly of their arguments.

Is this really the hill that you retards on the left want to die on??? God forbid we treat our troops well🙄 https://t.co/Iypw5h5EJC — Armpit Sauce (@armpitsauce) March 10, 2026

Leftists hate our troops. They don't believe they deserve anything good.

But let them eat liver says Dr Brain Worm. https://t.co/s90jiN1aLS — Mama Peters (@Momma_Con) March 10, 2026

Our military troops have been eating cardboard flavored MRE’s in the field for decades. JoJo is mad they might be allowed a couple of nice meals this century.



Give ‘em steak 🥩 @USMC @USArmy @USNavy @usairforce @USCG https://t.co/y5iMt14kcN — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) March 11, 2026

Give them all the nice meals and even sheets with high thread counts.

“We” still are funding pediatric cancer research @JoJoFromJerz It’s just that your Woke Socialist Democrat paymasters refuse to allow you to acknowledge it!!! PROVE ME WRONG!!!#CricketsChirping 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/D5JDFGOfmh pic.twitter.com/3zdcV1urzg — JG (@hocsoc1 on TruthSocial) (@hocsoc1) March 10, 2026

now show your outrade over Biden's spending https://t.co/dFeqcQhZKr — John Goss (@johncgoss) March 11, 2026

She'll only talk about how he smells like dessert. She's weird.

The 2026 Democratic Party: “We hate the troops!” https://t.co/Pl3C39D454 — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) March 11, 2026

Basically.

You lost custody of your own children……please pick something other than the “pediatric cancer” line - it is well documented that children are of no concern to you. — GenXGirl (@Tiffkearney) March 10, 2026

It's all a big act.

Lord forbid if the Troops are fed!!!!!!!! Congress Requires you to spend every penny or you lose that funding the next year.



Stop propagating that lie about not funding cancer research!!!!!!!!!! — Quality Classics (@nelmagene2010) March 10, 2026

Is that all after Joe Biden blew 180 billion to Ukraine 170 billion and FEMA money for illegals 1 billion for Iran and the list goes on clown please.. pic.twitter.com/xy2gF0Bz6H — @Ingridannager (@Ingridanna67391) March 10, 2026

How much did US Aid spend on Transgender affirmation in other countries? And how much did it cost the country allowing open borders? In 2023, $150 BILLION. Did you cry and protest that? — Media-Werkz Texas (@mediawerkz1) March 10, 2026

Of course she said nothing of that. Never a peep. She's a hypocrite.

