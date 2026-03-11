Podcaster Adam Corolla Calls Out Katie Couric After Her Tongue-Bathing ‘Interview’ With Gavin Newsom

You’re not alone in noticing that virtually all ‘journalists’ who get jettisoned by the legacy media all turn out to be raging leftist Democrats behind their own Substack microphones. Podcaster Adam Corolla says Katie Couric is a perfect example of this phenomenon. Her recent tongue-bathing of fellow Democrat Gavin Newsom particularly drew Corolla’s ire.

Here’s the clip. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Couric: Do you have a Zoolander problem? Are you just ridiculously good looking as Vogue said? What do you do about that?



Newsom: You don’t do anything about it…It’s just who I am.



Good. Lord. pic.twitter.com/aFmvpDLlaa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026

Vomit.

Here’s Gavin ‘Zoolander’ Newsom and his Dem buddies setting California ablaze. (WATCH)

The gas station scene of Zoolander . . .



pic.twitter.com/eHtyoTcVDh — Nostalgia . . . (@Nostalgia150360) August 9, 2024

He’s got a Zoolander problem. He’s standing there watching gasoline get poured all over everything and his state is going up in flames. Fraud, homelessness, crime, people leaving, corporations leaving, over regulated, etc — John Fey (@jamfey) March 11, 2026

Everyone in California is getting burned except Newsom. Don’t worry, Katie Couric is on it!

Adam Corrola sees that she’s always been a partisan hack. (READ - LANGUAGE WARNING)

@adamcarolla shreds Katie Couric after fawning Newsom interview — — and rips former legacy media journos for lying about how non-partisan they are until they leave their networks: “F*ck Katie Couric by the way. F*ck all these newscasters." "Just do the math, everybody. They're all fair and balanced right down the middle, just calling balls and strikes. I don't bring my own politics in anything." “The second they retire from whatever news outlet they work for, they're all hard lefties." “They're hard lefties who are trying to pass themselves off as just people calling balls and strikes. No, you're f*cking not. That's the problem with the legacy media." Dead on.

Now, hear Corolla for yourself. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

.@adamcarolla shreds Katie Couric after fawning Newsom interview —



— and rips former legacy media journos for lying about how non-partisan they are until they leave their networks:



“F*ck Katie Couric by the way. F*ck all these newscasters."



"Just do the math, everybody.… https://t.co/ZVMpLMXX4A pic.twitter.com/8DKLSxr0Yq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 11, 2026

That’s just some straight truth. The masks come off and they’re all leftists. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 11, 2026

They just stop pretending. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 11, 2026

We already know they’re devoted Democrats long before they get their own homebound podcasts.

Posters find it interesting that Couric is conveniently getting a pass despite her personal Jeffrey Epstein connection, even though she went to one of his parties AFTER he did a prison stint. Here's 'Clueless' Katie. (WATCH)

Jeffrey Epstein held a dinner party w/ guests Katie Couric, George Stephanopoulos, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Rose & Woody Allen in honor of Prince Andrew.



Couric said “I didn’t know anything about him at the time”.



This was 18 Months after he was released from prison in 2010 pic.twitter.com/7rEhQPaoe4 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) November 14, 2025

How is it that Couric hung out with Epstein but is not getting shamed? This was AFTER it was known he was a sex offender. — Prissychrissy7899 (@chrissyprissy35) March 11, 2026

Couric has her DNC card. She never leaves home without it. Corolla is right about her and her fellow Democrat ‘journalists.’ Total leftist hacks.

