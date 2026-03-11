Podcaster Adam Corolla Calls Out Katie Couric After Her Tongue-Bathing ‘Interview’ With Gavin Newsom

‘Somebody Has to Pay’: Tim Walz Calls for Criminal Investigation Into Former DHS...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:34 AM on March 11, 2026
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

You’re not alone in noticing that virtually all ‘journalists’ who get jettisoned by the legacy media all turn out to be raging leftist Democrats behind their own Substack microphones. Podcaster Adam Corolla says Katie Couric is a perfect example of this phenomenon. Her recent tongue-bathing of fellow Democrat Gavin Newsom particularly drew Corolla’s ire.

Here’s the clip. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Vomit.

Here’s Gavin ‘Zoolander’ Newsom and his Dem buddies setting California ablaze. (WATCH)

Everyone in California is getting burned except Newsom. Don’t worry, Katie Couric is on it!

Adam Corrola sees that she’s always been a partisan hack. (READ - LANGUAGE WARNING)

@adamcarolla shreds Katie Couric after fawning Newsom interview — 

— and rips former legacy media journos for lying about how non-partisan they are until they leave their networks:

“F*ck Katie Couric by the way. F*ck all these newscasters."

"Just do the math, everybody. They're all fair and balanced right down the middle, just calling balls and strikes. I don't bring my own politics in anything."

“The second they retire from whatever news outlet they work for, they're all hard lefties."

“They're hard lefties who are trying to pass themselves off as just people calling balls and strikes. No, you're f*cking not. That's the problem with the legacy media."

Dead on.

Now, hear Corolla for yourself. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

We already know they’re devoted Democrats long before they get their own homebound podcasts.

Posters find it interesting that Couric is conveniently getting a pass despite her personal Jeffrey Epstein connection, even though she went to one of his parties AFTER he did a prison stint. Here's 'Clueless' Katie. (WATCH)

Couric has her DNC card. She never leaves home without it. Corolla is right about her and her fellow Democrat ‘journalists.’ Total leftist hacks.

