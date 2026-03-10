‘Media Personality’ Notes Pete Hegseth Doesn’t Salute Black Service Member

Harvey Weinstein Calls Rikers 'Hell' — Turns Out Power Dynamics Suck When You're...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 10, 2026
Twitter

Mike Singleton says in his X bio that he's a retired senior executive at NBCUniversal as well as a "cultural commentator with 8 million monthly impressions on X." The impression he made on us is that he's not very bright. Here, he tries to insinuate that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is racist for saluting everyone but the black serviceman as he deplanes.

We did watch closely. He shakes the man's hand, who then steps back. There are a few pending Community Notes that are pretty enlightening:

The service member not saluted is Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, an enlisted sailor. U.S. military protocol requires saluting officers, but not enlisted personnel. Hegseth returned salutes from officers and shook Compton's hand.

You must not learn a lot about U.S. military protocol working at NBCUniversal.

Weird Lefty Wonders Why Kai Trump Could 'Irreversibly Transition' Her Teeth as a Minor But Not Her Gender
justmindy
We're old enough to remember when Democrats claimed Hegseth was a white supremacist from his Jerusalem Cross tattoo.

Here's the video not cropped quite so tightly:

It's not. Hegseth has already been smeared as a white supremacist before, and that was debunked.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

