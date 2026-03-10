Whoever runs the Department of Homeland Security's social media feeds keeps awfully busy debunking ICE detention sob stories in the media. In this case, ABC 7 in Chicago reports that a 28-year-old U.S. citizen was detained for nearly two days in Wisconsin after being arrested at O'Hare airport.

Sunny Naqvi, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen, is now back at home after spending about 43 hours in Department of Homeland Security custody. https://t.co/9Fm6BgzCYr pic.twitter.com/lTqwe4BPOc — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) March 8, 2026

Always be suspicious of headlines that include qualifiers like "family members said" or "the family's lawyer said."

Maher Kawash reports for ABC 7:

Sunny Naqvi, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen, is now back at home after her family says she spent about 43 hours in Department of Homeland Security custody. Customs and Border Patrol officials are now disputing her relatives' claims. … Naqvi's family says she was detained for 30 hours at Chicago O'Hare International Airport before being sent to Broadview. At some point, the family said, they lost Naqvi's location that was being shared from her phone. Relatives said federal agents continued to tell them that Naqvi was not in custody, despite her location previously showing her at the Broadview Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. "The cops were lying to our faces," said Sarah Afzal, Naqvi's sister. "We were asking them, 'Hey, her location is here. We were in contact with her,' and they kept being like, 'I don't know what to tell you.'" ABC7 saw a pretty large crowd join some elected officials on Sunday in front of the Broadview facility, saying this was an unlawful detainment.

DHS says it never happened.

The passenger’s claims are blatantly FALSE.



Sunny Naqvi, arrived at O’Hare at 10:21 a.m. on March 5, 2026. CBP officers referred her to Secondary, for additional inspection based on law enforcement checks and conducted a baggage exam. Ms. Naqvi departed CBP within 90 minutes of… https://t.co/bzI2agd2FV — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 10, 2026

The post continues:

… her arrival to the United States. Ms. Naqvi was not taken into custody or transferred to ICE for detention.

The story says she was set to travel overseas for a work trip, so we assume she had her passport with her, which would prove she is a U.S. citizen. Why would ICE have any interest in her?

You think 90 minutes equals 43 hours? Gee, no wonder the media is a joke today — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 10, 2026

@grok does this woman have a history of false accusations and criminal charges? — steez brunson (@steezbrunson) March 10, 2026

Interesting question. What does Grok have to say about it?

Yes. Public records from 2019-2020 show Sundas "Sunny" Naqvi (then a UIUC student) made sexual harassment allegations against Professor Joe Petry that the university investigated and deemed not credible, linking them to blackmail for a grade and money. She faced felony charges including intimidation, aggravated unlawful restraint, residential burglary, and criminal damage to property tied to incidents with two ex-boyfriends (threats to delete evidence, break-in, property destruction, false reports causing one ex's arrest). A stalking no-contact order was issued against her re: the professor. Most charges were acquitted or dismissed; roommate was convicted on related counts.

Why is this post still up? It’s not true. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 10, 2026

We have a problem when Americans do not know the difference between secondary at the airport and custody. Bless her heart. — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) March 10, 2026

Do you even vet these stories before you post them?!? — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) March 10, 2026

Does ABC 7 Chicago post lies without correction/retraction? — Not Heraclitus (@NotHeraclitus) March 10, 2026

The headline does not honestly represent the facts:

“On Monday, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office released a statement, saying they were made aware of allegations that Naqvi was taken to the Dodge County Jail. The sheriff's office says Naqvi was never booked there.” — Cathy Buffaloe 🇺🇸 (@cathybuffaloe) March 10, 2026

This is completely false, ABC. Everyone please notice how these mistakes always go one direction. — Biff McTannen (@biffmctannen) March 10, 2026

Why have you not deleted this false story? — The2ndDrO (@The2ndDrOrgel) March 10, 2026

Do you do ANY investigation into a story or just take everyone at their word? — Sharon McSharonson (@DeanieCook) March 10, 2026

Naqvi "was too shaken to speak with ABC7 on Sunday," the station reports. Huh.

***

