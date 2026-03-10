Shots Fired at US Consulate in Toronto, RCMP Confirms It's a National Security...
This Hero Wears Blue: Viral Image of NYPD Chief Inspires Hope Among New...
VIP
Latest Poll Shows American Democrats Are the Most Ungrateful, Miserable SOBs on the...
FACT-Filled Thread Takes NYT APART for Sharing Fake Pic of Crowd Cheering New...
Capitol Police Officer Honored on Fancy New J6 Plaque Reminds Us AGAIN Democrats...
Another L For the North: Canadian Journo Tries to Prove You Can't Make...
BURN! US Oil & Gas Association BODIES Newsom Press Office 'Pajama Boy' in...
CNN Forced to Delete Viral Fake Report As Trump Stuns Hosts Live
Mehdi Hasan's Big Trump GOTCHA About the SAVE Act Turns Into a Seriously...
Faith and Freedom 250 Episode 1: The Christian Roots of the Declaration of...
Gets WORSE --> DataRepublican Pulls the Curtain FURTHER Back on Thune, Exposes 'Handlers'...
VIP
Quentin Tarantino Going Off on Rosanna Arquette a Reminder of How POISONOUS Lefty...
Just WOW: DAMNING Video Shows People Getting PAID to Sign (and Not Their...
Illegals FIRST: Hakeem Jeffries Gives Up the Plot About Why They're REALLY Blocking...

DHS Says News Report of US Citizen Being Detained for Two Days is 'blatantly FALSE'

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 10, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Whoever runs the Department of Homeland Security's social media feeds keeps awfully busy debunking ICE detention sob stories in the media. In this case, ABC 7 in Chicago reports that a 28-year-old U.S. citizen was detained for nearly two days in Wisconsin after being arrested at O'Hare airport.

Advertisement

Always be suspicious of headlines that include qualifiers like "family members said" or "the family's lawyer said."

Maher Kawash reports for ABC 7:

Sunny Naqvi, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen, is now back at home after her family says she spent about 43 hours in Department of Homeland Security custody. Customs and Border Patrol officials are now disputing her relatives' claims.

Naqvi's family says she was detained for 30 hours at Chicago O'Hare International Airport before being sent to Broadview.

At some point, the family said, they lost Naqvi's location that was being shared from her phone. Relatives said federal agents continued to tell them that Naqvi was not in custody, despite her location previously showing her at the Broadview Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

"The cops were lying to our faces," said Sarah Afzal, Naqvi's sister. "We were asking them, 'Hey, her location is here. We were in contact with her,' and they kept being like, 'I don't know what to tell you.'"

ABC7 saw a pretty large crowd join some elected officials on Sunday in front of the Broadview facility, saying this was an unlawful detainment.

DHS says it never happened.

Recommended

This Hero Wears Blue: Viral Image of NYPD Chief Inspires Hope Among New Yorkers and Americans
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The post continues:

… her arrival to the United States. Ms. Naqvi was not taken into custody or transferred to ICE for detention.

The story says she was set to travel overseas for a work trip, so we assume she had her passport with her, which would prove she is a U.S. citizen. Why would ICE have any interest in her?

Interesting question. What does Grok have to say about it?

Yes. Public records from 2019-2020 show Sundas "Sunny" Naqvi (then a UIUC student) made sexual harassment allegations against Professor Joe Petry that the university investigated and deemed not credible, linking them to blackmail for a grade and money. She faced felony charges including intimidation, aggravated unlawful restraint, residential burglary, and criminal damage to property tied to incidents with two ex-boyfriends (threats to delete evidence, break-in, property destruction, false reports causing one ex's arrest). A stalking no-contact order was issued against her re: the professor. Most charges were acquitted or dismissed; roommate was convicted on related counts.

Advertisement

Naqvi "was too shaken to speak with ABC7 on Sunday," the station reports. Huh.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO DHS ICE ILLINOIS WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Hero Wears Blue: Viral Image of NYPD Chief Inspires Hope Among New Yorkers and Americans
Grateful Calvin
FACT-Filled Thread Takes NYT APART for Sharing Fake Pic of Crowd Cheering New Supreme Leader in Tehran
Sam J.
COMPROMISED?! DataRepublican Pulls BACK the Curtain on Sen. John Thune, and WOW, This Explains So Much
Sam J.
Shots Fired at US Consulate in Toronto, RCMP Confirms It's a National Security Incident
Brett T.
Another L For the North: Canadian Journo Tries to Prove You Can't Make S*** Up By ... Making S*** Up
Grateful Calvin
BURN! US Oil & Gas Association BODIES Newsom Press Office 'Pajama Boy' in SAVAGE Back and Forth Over Gas
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Hero Wears Blue: Viral Image of NYPD Chief Inspires Hope Among New Yorkers and Americans Grateful Calvin
Advertisement