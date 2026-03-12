Worst ... Sitcom ... EVER! Tom Steyer Alleges Eric Swalwell Rents a Single Room for CA Residency

The First Great Awakening: A Revival That Prepared America for Independence
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:30 AM on March 12, 2026
Twitchy/Meme


It's not exactly breaking news to report that everything about California Congressman (and would-be Governor) Eric Swalwell is phony. This fact is already patently obvious to anyone who has ever watched one of his videos. We're pretty sure even his glasses are fake. 

But even for a man best known for being caught in a compromising position with a Chinese spy, it's still a little surprising to learn that even his residency in the state he wants to run might be fraudulent. 

That is the latest allegation against Swalwell, though, and it comes not from any Republican but from a fellow Democrat, Tom Steyer. 

Yesterday, The New York Post published Steyer's accusation that Swalwell's residence in the Golden State only amounts to his renting a room in a home owned by a family of three, like an uncool version of Arthur Fonzarelli staying in the apartment above the house of the Cunninghams. 

Here are some more details: 

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell reportedly rents a single room in a home occupied by a family of three in the eastern Bay Area — and one of his Democratic opponents says it’s just so the congressman can claim he lives in the Golden state.

The alleged discovery of Swalwell’s Livermore rental came from the congressman’s top Democratic opponent, billionaire Tom Steyer. Steyer says Swalwell appears to 'live in California on paper only' as the governor race heats up, 'making him unlikely to meet the basic residency requirements to run for Governor.'

In a letter from Ryan Hughes, Steyer’s attorney, he called on the Secretary of State Shirley Weber to 'enforce a dormant residency requirement in the governor’s race' and encouraged Weber to 'allow for robust legal proceedings as to whether Swalwell is eligible to serve as Governor,' preventing any future action by the Trump administration.

Swalwell wouldn't be the first California Democrat who is a resident in name (or rental agreement) only. Senator Adam Schiff is also facing mortgage fraud charges. And similar allegations have surfaced about Swalwell in the past.

Swalwell's attorneys and the Congressman himself have filed declarations of residence in California, stating that he doesn't rent a room, but owns the property and the family leases it from him.

In other words, someone is lying here. And Swalwell doesn't have the best track record when it comes to honesty. 

Well, yeah. We knew that.

But if these allegations turn out to be true, he may have just conned himself out of eligibility for the position he is seeking. 

We hear Swalwell comes pretty cheap, according to Fang Fang and the CCP. 

OUCH! 

Also ... HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

China already owns him. It would make sense if they owned his home as well. 

You've heard of Charles in Charge? Welcome to Eric in Exile. 

LOL. OK, that one's much better. 

There were more sitcom analogies. 

Say, didn't John Ritter's character in Three's Company have to pretend he was gay to rent his room?

Ahem ... not that there's anything wrong with that, Mr. Swalwell. 

Hasn't he, though? 

But which river? The Yangtze?

After what Gavin Newsom has done to the Golden State, we guess we can't blame him. 

But Swalwell will only destroy California further. 

Even Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass prefers to spend her time in Ghana (at taxpayer expense, of course). 

Being slimy is what Swalwell knows best. 

If Californians are lucky, however, maybe Swalwell's eligibility (or lack thereof) won't be a problem. 

OOF! That's got to hurt. 

California elections are weird. Almost as weird as European elections. There is a chance, albeit slim, that a Republican could win, and that would be the best outcome for everyone. 

The state's actual residents would be much better off, and Eric Swalwell would be free to return to the land he loves ... China. 

============================================

