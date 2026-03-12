Masterclass in STUPID: Gun-Grabbing VA Democrat DRAGGED for BULLS**T Rationale Behind Banning AR-15s

Virginia Democrat Senator Saddam Salim is behind the bill banning AR-15s in Virginia.

Note, the good senator is from Bangladesh ... and thinks he has the right to come in and rob Americans of their Second Amendment rights. Yeah.

PS: His rationale behind the bill is a doozy (and not in a good way):

Sen. Saddam Salim, the author of the bill banning AR-15s in Virginia, says his motivation to pass the bill is the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech. But the Tech shooter used a .22 and a 9mm.https://t.co/HmNugc8EtK — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 11, 2026

So either he's really stupid or a liar.

Then again, this is a Virginia Democrat we're talking about; he could be both.

From wtvr.com:

Salim said the bill allows for owners of those transfer the weapons if they no longer want them, such as selling them to a licensed firearms dealer or someone outside of Virginia who is legally allowed to possess one. It will also allow those firearms to be inherited by an immediate family member (which is described in the legislation as "a spouse, children, parents, grandparents, and siblings"). The bill also exempts certain groups from the restrictions including groups like law enforcement and security at federal facilities. "The overall goal of this bill is to ensure that we have less weapons of war on the streets," Salim said. He added that the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech happened when he was in high school and many more have happened since. "Instead of trying to do something, we just continue to say, we're going to think about you and we're going to pray for you. So we have not seen a lot of that being done."

It's amazing how little gun-grabbers know about ... well, anything. But especially guns.

Woof.

Not to mention Salim clearly has no connection to or understanding of the Second Amendment since, you know, he's not from here. OH, WE KNOW, we're not supposed to point that out because it's mean or xenophobic or makes us bullies or something, but holy crap, embrace who we are when you come to our country, or don't bother coming at all.

You don't get to come in and change who we are ...

So he is a moron, a liar, and an oath breaker — Rick (@rickytwalsh) March 11, 2026

Yes, yes, and yes.

