Gets WORSE --> DataRepublican Pulls the Curtain FURTHER Back on Thune, Exposes 'Handlers' in CRAZY Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on March 10, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, DataRepublican has decided to pull the curtain back on Senator John Thune, and what she's found is less than impressive.

But it might explain a thing or two, especially with how he continues to drag his feet on the SAVE Act.

Post continues:

... preservation blocks financial regulation reform. A stricter enforcement ecosystem threatens their workforce model and signals a broader documentation-verification environment that they oppose.

Alrighty then.

Post continues:

...- adjacent workers. Unique dual stake: financial interest in immigration permissiveness AND editorial interest in maintaining the access journalism model.

Starting to see a theme here.

C'mon man.

Post continues:

... votes. A tighter identity-verification enforcement environment would disrupt their researcher pipeline.

And we thought it was only Democrats who were protecting illegals. Really?

Post continues:

... Numbers. Strict ID verification norms that the SAVE Act signals would threaten this customer base. Also, a major H-1B employer for technology roles.

Grrr.

Post continues:

... Punchbowl event attendee (Brett Loper, Govt Affairs) and consistent Thune donor.

Uh-huh.

Post continues:

... postings. Spent $935K+ funding American Edge Project newsletter ads on Punchbowl, Axios, and Politico while lobbying against tech regulation.

As always, follow the money.

