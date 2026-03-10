Just WOW: DAMNING Video Shows People Getting PAID to Sign (and Not Their Names!) Ballots in Plain SIGHT

VIP
March 10, 2026
Twitchy

As Senate Republicans seemingly sit on their arses doing nothing to secure our elections, Democrats continue to take advantage of unsecured elections that include mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting. Oh, we know, we're not supposed to say that out loud, but when you see a video like this, where people are literally being paid money to sign a name and write in an address ... gosh, while we're certainly not experts, this seems like cheating. 

Don't you think?

Watch: 

Post continues:

Why not sign your own name, and you can hear people doing it actually twice.

What. The. EFF?!

So not only does it appear that they are signing someone else's name and writing in their address, but they're being paid $5 to do so. Sounds sorta like an ActBlue thing, you know? Note, we can neither confirm nor deny if this is ActBlue, but ... hrm.

What. The. EFF?! AGAIN?!

This is the post she highlighted:

Post continues:

... own.

This conduct is a crime under California law. It is illegal to offer money or anything of value in exchange for a person’s signature on an initiative petition. It is also illegal to knowingly cause fake signatures to be added. (It’s important to note that campaigns typically hire independent signature-gathering agencies to collect petitions and wouldn’t be responsible for rogue actions by individual circulators or the agency.)

This has been a recurring problem in California. In 2018, the LA District Attorney charged nine people with felonies for paying homeless residents with $1 bills and cigarettes to forge signatures on ballot measure petitions and voter registration forms.

It’s not surprising that the large infusion of money into these ballot measures is attracting unscrupulous fraudsters. With tens of millions massive pouring in, signature harvesters have reportedly made as much as $17,000 a week during this election year.

Spokesperson for Building a Better California Abby Lunardi told me via email they were aware of the video and have contacted the signature-gathering agency to reject any petitions from the circulator in video. She emphasized, “We do not tolerate this or any type of fraudulent activity in the signature-gathering process.”

Uh-huh. Sure.

They don't 'tolerate it.' 

And yet, it's happening.

Republicans must pass the SAVE Act while they still can.

