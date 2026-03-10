Just WOW: DAMNING Video Shows People Getting PAID to Sign (and Not Their Names!) Ballots in Plain SIGHT

As Senate Republicans seemingly sit on their arses doing nothing to secure our elections, Democrats continue to take advantage of unsecured elections that include mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting. Oh, we know, we're not supposed to say that out loud, but when you see a video like this, where people are literally being paid money to sign a name and write in an address ... gosh, while we're certainly not experts, this seems like cheating.

Don't you think?

Watch:

🎥Mar09 2026 1:54pm Location

6th & Mission

These people are paying people $5 dollars to sign a ballot, but as you watch the video their telling them what name to sign (which is someone else name) and what address to write. Seems kind of suspicious to me. Why not sign your own… pic.twitter.com/GIHdLHaHCl — jj smith (@war24182236) March 9, 2026

Post continues:

Why not sign your own name, and you can hear people doing it actually twice.

What. The. EFF?!

So not only does it appear that they are signing someone else's name and writing in their address, but they're being paid $5 to do so. Sounds sorta like an ActBlue thing, you know? Note, we can neither confirm nor deny if this is ActBlue, but ... hrm.

The lady at the table is telling someone to sign Carol Sanderson that lives at Avalon Beach — jj smith (@war24182236) March 9, 2026

Listen to the lady closely she’s telling them to sign this person‘s name and city and address pic.twitter.com/zWRzfogDPn — jj smith (@war24182236) March 9, 2026

What. The. EFF?! AGAIN?!

What this woman appears to be doing is definitely a crime, and people have been prosecuted for it.



I uncovered more information about who is sponsoring the ballots being signed. 👇https://t.co/hapCdY7jfL — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 10, 2026

This is the post she highlighted:

🚨 NEW



This video appears to show signature gatherers for ballot initiatives sponsored by Building a Better California—a recently formed political group bankrolled by prominent tech billionaires—offering homeless people $5 cash to sign petitions, using names other than their… https://t.co/2fdZ44ebCc — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 10, 2026

Post continues:

... own. This conduct is a crime under California law. It is illegal to offer money or anything of value in exchange for a person’s signature on an initiative petition. It is also illegal to knowingly cause fake signatures to be added. (It’s important to note that campaigns typically hire independent signature-gathering agencies to collect petitions and wouldn’t be responsible for rogue actions by individual circulators or the agency.) This has been a recurring problem in California. In 2018, the LA District Attorney charged nine people with felonies for paying homeless residents with $1 bills and cigarettes to forge signatures on ballot measure petitions and voter registration forms. It’s not surprising that the large infusion of money into these ballot measures is attracting unscrupulous fraudsters. With tens of millions massive pouring in, signature harvesters have reportedly made as much as $17,000 a week during this election year. Spokesperson for Building a Better California Abby Lunardi told me via email they were aware of the video and have contacted the signature-gathering agency to reject any petitions from the circulator in video. She emphasized, “We do not tolerate this or any type of fraudulent activity in the signature-gathering process.”

Uh-huh. Sure.

They don't 'tolerate it.'

Hey .@GavinNewsom



This is happening in your state.



This is illegal ballot harvesting and clear and massive voter fraud.



"Sign this other person's name and put their address".



THIS is how Biden got 81 million "votes."



.@AGPamBondi .@HarmeetKDhillon https://t.co/9XWdPsFEr6 — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) March 10, 2026

And yet, it's happening.

Republicans must pass the SAVE Act while they still can.

