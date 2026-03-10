COMPROMISED?! DataRepublican Pulls BACK the Curtain on Sen. John Thune, and WOW, This...
CNN DELETES Ludicrous Post Making Bomb-Throwing Jihadis the REAL VICTIMS After X Opens Can of Whoop-ARSE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:04 AM on March 10, 2026
meme

In case you were wondering, yes, CNN is still literally the worst. Oh, sure, MS NOW (once MSNBC) would be worse EXCEPT they don't pretend to be a real news outlet.

CNN does.

This is so bad:

Since they DELETED it:


From CNN:

Two Pennsylvania men on Saturday followed the route taken by thousands as they crossed the George Washington Bridge into New York City. But less than an hour later, their trajectory took a dark turn as they were arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home.

Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, were charged Monday with providing material support to a terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction, among other charges, after they threw two improvised explosive devices, also known as IEDs, during a protest, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

Come on, guys, they were just innocent kids on their way into the city. If only those big, mean, racist conservatives protesting the Islamic reign of terror hadn't MADE THEM throw a bomb at them, you know?

THEN they DELETED IT.

Right.

They didn't delete it because of the standards; they deleted it because they got so much pushback that they had to.

What a bunch of a-holes.

