CNN DELETES Ludicrous Post Making Bomb-Throwing Jihadis the REAL VICTIMS After X Opens Can of Whoop-ARSE

In case you were wondering, yes, CNN is still literally the worst. Oh, sure, MS NOW (once MSNBC) would be worse EXCEPT they don't pretend to be a real news outlet.

CNN does.

This is so bad:

Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather.



But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs… pic.twitter.com/vI0DfJl0FX — CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2026

Since they DELETED it:





From CNN:

Two Pennsylvania men on Saturday followed the route taken by thousands as they crossed the George Washington Bridge into New York City. But less than an hour later, their trajectory took a dark turn as they were arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home. Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, were charged Monday with providing material support to a terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction, among other charges, after they threw two improvised explosive devices, also known as IEDs, during a protest, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

Come on, guys, they were just innocent kids on their way into the city. If only those big, mean, racist conservatives protesting the Islamic reign of terror hadn't MADE THEM throw a bomb at them, you know?

“Their lives would be drastically change…”



Doing everything they can to make these Islamists seems like misguided victims. https://t.co/CcOCEU72jU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 10, 2026

THEN they DELETED IT.

A post regarding the two individuals arrested for throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home failed to reflect the gravity of the incident thereby breaching the editorial standards we require for all our reporting. It has therefore been deleted. — CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2026

Right.

They didn't delete it because of the standards; they deleted it because they got so much pushback that they had to.

What a bunch of a-holes.

