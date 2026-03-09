LOL! This NBC News Poll May Be the Single Most Hilariously DAMNING Poll for Democrats, EVER (No, Really)

Gotta love this.

Unless, of course, you're a Democrat.

And keep it in mind, this is an NBC poll ...

A recent NBC poll found ICE more popular than the Democratic Party. https://t.co/lVehYLykAl. It barely edged out Iran in popularity. As Democrats push airports toward a shutdown during peak Spring break travel, they could soon lose not just to Iran but Ebola in future polls... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 9, 2026

Imagine being less popular than Ebola.

Wow, Democrats.

Note that the NBC poll was careful not to ask what people think of the media. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) March 9, 2026

Fair point.

From the New York Post:

The Democratic Party has a lower net favorability rating than its Republican rivals, President Trump and even the much-maligned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to a stunning new poll of registered voters. The NBC News survey found that 30% of respondents had “very positive” or “somewhat positive” views of Democrats, while 52% had “very negative” or “somewhat negative” views of Democrats, for an overall net rating of -22. The alarmingly low score still represents a recovery for the party from its low point of a -28 net rating in March 2025 (27% positive, 55% negative). By contrast, Trump scored a -12 favorability rating (41% positive, 53% negative) and the Republican Party recorded a -14 favorability rating (37% positive, 51% negative).

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

HAAAAA

Over and over again we see their unpopularity, yet they keep winning elections. Even exit polls rarely show them popular enough to win, yet they rule major cities. It’s odd — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) March 9, 2026

Yup, it's very odd.

Just wait until a terrorist attack on American soil happens because Democrats enabled it by refusing to fund DHS. — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) March 9, 2026

All because they're protecting illegal aliens.

I got news for ya



Gas station sushi is more popular than the Democrat Party @DNC — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) March 9, 2026

And yet somehow everyone seems to think they're going to destroy the @GOP in the midterms...make it make sense... — Wes Perry (@WPerry1151) March 9, 2026

It rhymes with 'schalegals roting' ... ahem.

