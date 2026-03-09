EPIC Post Takes Gov. Abigail Spanberger's Big BRAG About Her First 50 Days...
LOL! This NBC News Poll May Be the Single Most Hilariously DAMNING Poll for Democrats, EVER (No, Really)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on March 09, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Gotta love this.

Unless, of course, you're a Democrat.

And keep it in mind, this is an NBC poll ...

Imagine being less popular than Ebola.

Wow, Democrats.

Fair point.

From the New York Post:

The Democratic Party has a lower net favorability rating than its Republican rivals, President Trump and even the much-maligned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to a stunning new poll of registered voters.

The NBC News survey found that 30% of respondents had “very positive” or “somewhat positive” views of Democrats, while 52% had “very negative” or “somewhat negative” views of Democrats, for an overall net rating of -22.

The alarmingly low score still represents a recovery for the party from its low point of a -28 net rating in March 2025 (27% positive, 55% negative).

By contrast, Trump scored a -12 favorability rating (41% positive, 53% negative) and the Republican Party recorded a -14 favorability rating (37% positive, 51% negative).

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

HAAAAA

Yup, it's very odd.

All because they're protecting illegal aliens.

