'You Are REALLY Nasty': Greta Van Susteren Has Had ENOUGH of Adam Kinzinger and Folks, Grab Yer Popcorn

Imagine living life as Adam Kinzinger.

We know, it's unpleasant, but just for a moment, see if you can picture yourself being irrelevant, angry, puffy, and so, so weepy over the smallest thing.

They “made the mistake” because they didn’t want to show Trump with a baseball cap on.@FoxNews rivals North Korean TV https://t.co/l2uEtEagaT — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) March 8, 2026

Note and a peek behind the Twitchy curtain: When we look through our library for images to use as our feature, when you search the word 'cry,' the photo we used of Adam Kinzinger for this piece is what comes up. We're not even joking.

Ahem.

Anywho, Greta Van Susteren has had enough of Kinzinger and his nastiness. Take a look.

You are really nasty - what happened to you? ….there is no way @GriffJenkins or @FoxNews would do this deliberately …this happens in TV because someone - usually an entry level job - grabs video to put on the air and makes a mistake…this was not Griff or some secret plot by… https://t.co/M4FVQ1W4Vx — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) March 8, 2026

Post continues:

... Fox…BTW,Griff has spent a lot of time on the ground in Iraq helping/reporting and his heart is with the military.

Trump broke Adam because he wouldn't give Adam the job Adam wanted. That's it. That's why he acts like this, an angry ex-girlfriend 24/7. Well, that and Democrats gerrymandered him out of a job in Illinois, but still.

Kinzinger is a life loser who's so filled with TDS rage that he will jump at anything to take a swipe at Trump. He's what the worst of us looks like. — SW Florida Conservative (@SWFLConserv) March 8, 2026

Thank you @Greta this is how I feel. I’m glad you confirmed my hunch. — Super_di 💜🇺🇸🦮🇺🇸🌻🇺🇸✝️ (@nerd4WX) March 9, 2026

Kinzinger is from my former home state of Illinois, which isn't known for high character politicians. — David & Chester's Page (@wdavid1983) March 8, 2026

He's also a bitter toad, but we digress.

