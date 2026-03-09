San Jose State Spartans Celebrates Women's International Day With GIRL POWER, Just One...
'You Are REALLY Nasty': Greta Van Susteren Has Had ENOUGH of Adam Kinzinger and Folks, Grab Yer Popcorn

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on March 09, 2026
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Imagine living life as Adam Kinzinger.

We know, it's unpleasant, but just for a moment, see if you can picture yourself being irrelevant, angry, puffy, and so, so weepy over the smallest thing. 

Note and a peek behind the Twitchy curtain: When we look through our library for images to use as our feature, when you search the word 'cry,' the photo we used of Adam Kinzinger for this piece is what comes up. We're not even joking.

Ahem.

Anywho, Greta Van Susteren has had enough of Kinzinger and his nastiness. Take a look.

Post continues:

...  Fox…BTW,Griff has spent a lot of time on the ground in Iraq helping/reporting and his heart is with the military.

Trump broke Adam because he wouldn't give Adam the job Adam wanted. That's it. That's why he acts like this, an angry ex-girlfriend 24/7. Well, that and Democrats gerrymandered him out of a job in Illinois, but still.

He's also a bitter toad, but we digress.

============================================================

