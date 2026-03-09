Ted Lieu Tells Americans to 'Cry Harder' About Dems Stealing Votes in the Name of 'Fairness' and HOOBOY

Virginia has made national news once again since the lying, sneaky, dirty, vile, abhorrent, disgusting, repugnant Democrats in the state are trying to rob millions of Virginians of their voices and representation at the federal level in the name of 'fairness'.

In other words, the a-holes here want to take a state with a 6/5 split, which was decided by a nonpartisan committee, and make it 10/1 in favor of Democrats, and they're doing so with one of the most deceitfully-worded referendums we've ever seen.

Check this out:

This ballot language makes a mockery of democracy. https://t.co/waAxRKiAh0 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 7, 2026

Not to mention a mockery of Virginia and Virginians.

This is truly just dirty.

So, of course, dumpster-fire Ted Lieu jumped in and told any American concerned with what Virginia Democrats are doing to 'cry harder.'

No, really.

Cry harder. Republicans gerrymandered North Carolina, Ohio, Texas etc and are working on other states like Florida.



Democrats are fighting back to restore fairness and democracy.



If trump and Republicans don’t like mid-decade redistricting, then they shouldn’t have started it. https://t.co/a8CZp3Rn2O — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 8, 2026

There is nothing more infuriating than any Democrat claiming Republicans started this gerrymandering war. All one has to do is look at Illinois, Maryland, California, New York, Washington, Massachusetts, Oregon, heck, ALL of New England to know Democrats are the experts when it comes to gerrymandering. Forget that Texas was told by Biden's DOJ they HAD to redistrict ...

We imagine Lieu knows this.

We also imagine the idiots who vote for him do not.

And he knows it.

Luckily, plenty of us know he's a liar:

Give my best to your bestie. pic.twitter.com/iCxkgvryec — BH (@bradyjholt) March 8, 2026

*cough cough*

Not crying. You’re lying.



So consistent. Always wrong, never in doubt.



And the President’s name should be capitalized, even by a worthless dickhead like yourself. — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) March 8, 2026

you are being community noted, because you lie a lot — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@JoelleAdler) March 8, 2026

His last name literally has the word 'lie' in it. Yup.

You're such a liar. The courts said we had to draw new district lines. We fought in court not to. So just shut your trap you little slime ball. — Texas-Nana (@Texas_Nana_) March 8, 2026

The left has gerrymandered for decades. The second the right tries to straighten the boundaries back up y’all cry and try to take representation away from half of a state. The left has to cheat to win. — Annie ♥️s Freedom (@AnniesBackAgain) March 8, 2026

Exactly. And now they're trying to cheat even more in Virginia.

Get the word out, VOTE NO, VIRGINIA!

