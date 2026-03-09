Ted Lieu Tells Americans to 'Cry Harder' About Dems Stealing Votes in the Name of 'Fairness' and HOOBOY

Joyce Alene Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Shaming GOP... for Jihadis...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on March 09, 2026
Virginia has made national news once again since the lying, sneaky, dirty, vile, abhorrent, disgusting, repugnant Democrats in the state are trying to rob millions of Virginians of their voices and representation at the federal level in the name of 'fairness'.

In other words, the a-holes here want to take a state with a 6/5 split, which was decided by a nonpartisan committee, and make it 10/1 in favor of Democrats, and they're doing so with one of the most deceitfully-worded referendums we've ever seen.

Check this out:

Not to mention a mockery of Virginia and Virginians. 

This is truly just dirty.

So, of course, dumpster-fire Ted Lieu jumped in and told any American concerned with what Virginia Democrats are doing to 'cry harder.'

No, really.

There is nothing more infuriating than any Democrat claiming Republicans started this gerrymandering war. All one has to do is look at Illinois, Maryland, California, New York, Washington, Massachusetts, Oregon, heck, ALL of New England to know Democrats are the experts when it comes to gerrymandering. Forget that Texas was told by Biden's DOJ they HAD to redistrict ...

We imagine Lieu knows this.

We also imagine the idiots who vote for him do not.

And he knows it.

Luckily, plenty of us know he's a liar:

*cough cough*

His last name literally has the word 'lie' in it. Yup.

Exactly. And now they're trying to cheat even more in Virginia.

Get the word out, VOTE NO, VIRGINIA!

