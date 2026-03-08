CBS's Scott McFarlane's Efforts to Spin VA Democrats' Fascist J6 Legislation Goes Really REALLY Wrong

VIP
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on March 08, 2026
Meme screenshot

Virginia Democrats have wasted no time forcing their ideas down the throats of millions of Virginians. From the grossly unpopular and dishonest redistricting grab to this bill forcing teachers to teach one way and one way ONLY about January 6th.

Governments dictating how teachers teach sounds sorta fascist-y, don't you think?

Scott MacFarlane thinks it's about preventing falsehood.

Yeah, he's not the brightest crayon in the box:

From CBS:

The bill says that school instruction must "Not describe, portray, or present as credible a description or portrayal of the actions precipitating or involved in the events of the January 6, 2021, insurrection as peaceful protest."

Schools may also not "state, suggest, or present as credible a statement or suggestion that there was extensive election fraud that could have changed or actually changed the results of the 2020 presidential election."

Creepy, right?

And they claim it's Republicans who are fascist. Wow.

*cough cough*

So. Much. This.

