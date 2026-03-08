CBS's Scott McFarlane's Efforts to Spin VA Democrats' Fascist J6 Legislation Goes Really REALLY Wrong

Virginia Democrats have wasted no time forcing their ideas down the throats of millions of Virginians. From the grossly unpopular and dishonest redistricting grab to this bill forcing teachers to teach one way and one way ONLY about January 6th.

Advertisement

Governments dictating how teachers teach sounds sorta fascist-y, don't you think?

Scott MacFarlane thinks it's about preventing falsehood.

Yeah, he's not the brightest crayon in the box:

Virginia passes legislation prohibiting schools from teaching falsehoods about Jan. 6 riothttps://t.co/GMA5RVjFQx — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 7, 2026

From CBS:

The bill says that school instruction must "Not describe, portray, or present as credible a description or portrayal of the actions precipitating or involved in the events of the January 6, 2021, insurrection as peaceful protest." Schools may also not "state, suggest, or present as credible a statement or suggestion that there was extensive election fraud that could have changed or actually changed the results of the 2020 presidential election."

Creepy, right?

And they claim it's Republicans who are fascist. Wow.

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”



Our Virginian Politboro in Richmond is merely insuring our children do not learn wayward ideas. Questioning children may become questioning adults Comrade, we can't have that. — Dave Crance (@DaveCrance) March 8, 2026

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”



Our Virginian Politboro in Richmond is merely insuring our children do not learn wayward ideas. Questioning children may become questioning adults Comrade, we can't have that. — Dave Crance (@DaveCrance) March 8, 2026

Prohibits schools from exploring alternative explanations as matter of law. — Joaquin Martinez (@JoaquinMar67151) March 8, 2026

... by mandating teaching another falsehood that fits their political narrative better. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) March 8, 2026

*cough cough*

Leave our children alone pic.twitter.com/UuON5nMrMg — Elizabeth Jetty (@ElizabethJetty6) March 7, 2026

So. Much. This.

============================================================

Related:

WOOF! 'MSNBC Legal Analyst' in for a RUDE Biden Awakening After Shaming Trump for Casualty Return Pic

NY Dem Harpy SHREDDED After Blaming Peaceful Protesters for Making Jihadi Muslim Throw Nail Bomb at Them

Former Iranian Political Prisoner STUNS CNN Panel With Blunt Reality Check, Abby Phillip SPIRALS (Watch)

ICE SHREDS 'Asinine, Legally Illiterate' Abigail Spanberger for Putting Violent Illegal Over Virginians

Iranian-American Journo Masiah Alinejad Has a DIRECT MESSAGE Just for Kamala Harris and HOT DAMN (Watch)

============================================================