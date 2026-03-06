Refusing the SAVE Act Should End Several Careers
Former Iranian Political Prisoner STUNS CNN Panel With Blunt Reality Check, Abby Phillip SPIRALS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on March 06, 2026
Meme

If we see one more mouth-breather screeching about Trump 'starting a new war,' we might start throwing flip-flops.

Seriously.

One has to be deliberately ignorant or a politically-driven troll trying to score cheap points with dumb people to not understand how long Iran has been at war with the WORLD, including the United States of America.

Watch how Abby Phillip and the rest of her panel react when former Iranian political prisoner, Kian Tajbakhsh drops a big ol' reality check right in their laps:

Post continues:

... President Trump wants to finish a war that Iran started in 1979.”

ALLISON: “Two days ago, yesterday, this morning, I was told we were not at war.”

“Today in the press conference, Pete Hegseth says, end the war. Are we at war? Are we not at war? Do we want regime change or do we not?”

TAJBAKHSH: “You know, I know this may sound controversial…but I think a lot of commentary is missing the big picture.”

“To simplify it, I would put it this way.”

“I don’t think it’s right to say that President Trump has started a war with Iran.”

“I think President Trump wants to finish a war that Iran started in 1979, 47 years ago.”

Then he shared a story from inside Iran:

“These aren’t just words. Let me tell you an anecdote.”

“In 2003, 2004 when I was there in Iran, working on projects at a very high level, I was talking with deputy ministers…going back and forth.”

“I was in the foreign ministry in Tehran where I met someone very senior who was semi-sympathetic to the projects we were doing.”

“But as I was leaving, he looked me in the eye and said, as an Iranian-American I want you to listen very carefully.”“He said we in this building…meaning the foreign ministry, meaning the government, meaning the regime…”“He said we believe we are at war with the United States.”“He said at that time it’s a cold war, but it’s a war nonetheless.”

The panel hated hearing the truth from someone who had seen the regime up close and they immediately jumped on him.

It's as if Democrats, the Left, and our pals in the mainstream media (same difference) are determined to once again be on the wrong side of yet another issue.

We say let 'em!

