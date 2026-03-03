Iranian Women Celebrating FREEDOM Take Nasty, 'Antisemitic Karen' Slut-Shaming Them As HOOKERS Apart

Eric Swalwell Tries Picking a Fight With Dave Portnoy Over Operation Epic Fury...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on March 03, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Has anyone noticed that the only group more annoying than Democrats and the Left whining about how we were mean to the Islamic terrorist regime by blowing up their leader is the anti-semitic dorks screeching about how this is all Israel's fault?

Just us?

No?

This post from Melissa Wong attacking Iranian women for finally enjoying their freedom is pretty gross and obonoxious ... 

American women were embarrassed by her:

We noticed it.

And some American men as well:

Sam J.
Now, now, that's an insult to imbeciles everywhere.

But it was the Iranian women who really shut her down:

You get the picture. 

Iranian women are finally able to celebrate who they are. That doesn't make them hookers; that makes them free.

