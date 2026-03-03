Iranian Women Celebrating FREEDOM Take Nasty, 'Antisemitic Karen' Slut-Shaming Them As HOOKERS Apart

Has anyone noticed that the only group more annoying than Democrats and the Left whining about how we were mean to the Islamic terrorist regime by blowing up their leader is the anti-semitic dorks screeching about how this is all Israel's fault?

Just us?

No?

This post from Melissa Wong attacking Iranian women for finally enjoying their freedom is pretty gross and obonoxious ...

Has anyone else noticed that the "Iranian women celebrating" videos are all of women that are dressed like h00k3rs? https://t.co/ds7LlU4LWN — Melissa Wong (@Melissa_WongMT) March 1, 2026

American women were embarrassed by her:

Has anyone noticed that you're dumb as a bag of snot? Wait. Yeah. We all have. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 1, 2026

We noticed it.

This doesn't look like a hooker to me. Mainly because you're on tik tok and narratives get pushed. These are Iranian women having the freedom in America to express their feelings. Where as they can't in Iran. And their family had to escape Iran. Now that freedom is on the brink,… pic.twitter.com/vGufydQfO0 — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) March 2, 2026

If you think that’s what a prostitute looks like, you really haven’t seen much of the world. — Alice Smith (@TheAliceSmith) March 3, 2026

And some American men as well:

She looks like an American woman going to a club and maybe it’s because she’s finally free to do so — Scottergate (@Scottergate) March 2, 2026

You are an imbecile. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 2, 2026

Now, now, that's an insult to imbeciles everywhere.

But it was the Iranian women who really shut her down:

Both pics are me. You see, Melissa, unlike you, we had to fight for our basic rights, so we value our freedom. https://t.co/AnLfVO7Xzj pic.twitter.com/9x9GyMjdnx — Hello kitty ✨ (@Hellokittyi_) March 2, 2026

Are you gonna sue us? Go ahead loser https://t.co/Q60l42MoM9 pic.twitter.com/bgnn50kOKu — Athena 🇮🇷🇺🇸 (@Zaferroon) March 2, 2026

Nobody hates iranian women more than white liberal women,cause they know they can’t compete with us =))) https://t.co/zxdc1UJfwd pic.twitter.com/ThH4nVBgdb — wia (@rwesowens) March 2, 2026

We call it “freedom of choice”.

Now cry about it hun. https://t.co/azR2ViU8Ya pic.twitter.com/1L2Ewhongs — moonalin (@moonalinn) March 2, 2026

You get the picture.

Iranian women are finally able to celebrate who they are. That doesn't make them hookers; that makes them free.

