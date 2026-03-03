WOW: Abigail Spanberger's Admin and VA Democrats ALREADY Have EMBARRASSING Yet DELISH Scan...
Jihadis NEVER Learn: Israel Takes Out Gathering of Islamic Experts Meeting to Select New Supreme Leader

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on March 03, 2026
AP Photo/Mohsen Ganji

One of the big questions floating around social media is who will lead Iran now that Operation Epic Fury has taken out that scumbag Khamanei and 40 other leaders. Many critics of the strikes have claimed that we have created chaos and disruption in the region, and that they will just put another bad guy in charge there.

Now, we are certainly not experts on any of this, BUT it sure seems like Israel is not about to let that happen, especially when they do something like this:

It's a losing battle for Iran.

It's getting worse for them every day.

Gosh, we kinda sorta love that.

You know, maybe if they hadn't funded terrorism for decades, killing hundreds of thousands of innocents around the globe, they wouldn't be in this situation? Just sayin'.

Womp.

*cough cough*

We imagine that was the plan from the beginning. And also, it's not really the Iranian people; it's the Islamic terror regime that they're taking out. The Iranians are celebrating these strikes.

Let us pray.

Tags:

HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

