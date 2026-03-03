Jihadis NEVER Learn: Israel Takes Out Gathering of Islamic Experts Meeting to Select New Supreme Leader

One of the big questions floating around social media is who will lead Iran now that Operation Epic Fury has taken out that scumbag Khamanei and 40 other leaders. Many critics of the strikes have claimed that we have created chaos and disruption in the region, and that they will just put another bad guy in charge there.

Now, we are certainly not experts on any of this, BUT it sure seems like Israel is not about to let that happen, especially when they do something like this:

🚨 JUST IN: Iran is getting PUMMELED right now, Israel has bombed Iran's Islamic "experts" while they were selecting a new Supreme Leader



Israel is also now launching strikes on Beirut



It's a LOSING battle for Iran. It's getting worse every day. pic.twitter.com/QywfYQl4eM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 3, 2026

It's a losing battle for Iran.

It's getting worse for them every day.

Gosh, we kinda sorta love that.

🚨 BREAKING: Trey Yingst reports that Israel just struck the gathering where the Iranians were meeting to choose a new supreme leader.



pic.twitter.com/zIlUnToIRF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2026

You know, maybe if they hadn't funded terrorism for decades, killing hundreds of thousands of innocents around the globe, they wouldn't be in this situation? Just sayin'.

The Israelis just struck the meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council where officials were gathering to choose a new Supreme Leader, a senior Israeli official told Fox News.



"Israel struck while they were counting the votes for the appointment of the supreme leader." — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 3, 2026

Womp.

So their little Islamic conclave resulted in black smoke? pic.twitter.com/Jopp9Su7Pa — yelcat (@yelcat2) March 3, 2026

*cough cough*

This is maximum punishment.



Iran will have to choice but to throw in the towel much sooner than later. — Real Defender (@real_defender) March 3, 2026

We imagine that was the plan from the beginning. And also, it's not really the Iranian people; it's the Islamic terror regime that they're taking out. The Iranians are celebrating these strikes.

Footage shows Israel's strike demolishing a key building linked to Iran's Assembly of Experts — the clerical body tasked with selecting a new Supreme Leader after Khamenei's elimination. pic.twitter.com/1ZmpsKMMEg — Roberto Gil (@RbtGil) March 3, 2026

At the rate they are destroying the weapons of our enemies. I'm thinking our enemies won't even have a water gun left. At least that is the hope. — Becky Perrot (@BPerrot42022) March 3, 2026

Let us pray.

