So Shellfish! Scott Jennings Confronts Paul Begala for Saying Hegseth Blew Millions on Own Lobster Feast

Here’s another one to add to the legacy media's steady stream of lies. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have created another fake controversy, this time involving Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon spending millions on lobster and steak meals for the brave men and women in our nation’s armed forces. The monsters! They’ve taken a normal practice and blown it into a spectacular sham scandal. CNN’s Paul Begala took it a step further, suggesting that Hegseth is personally enjoying a surf and turf feast on the taxpayers' dime, leaving not even a doggie bag for our troops.

Republican commentator Scott Jennings couldn't believe what he was hearing. (WATCH)

CNN's Paul Begala falsely claims Pete Hegseth purchased ribeye steaks and lobster tails for himself, not the troops.



Scott Jennings, "Internet do something."



Here are the receipts: pic.twitter.com/VZ6j4j2sn2 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 12, 2026

It’s customary thing for special occasions, like when they’re being deployed, to have a really good meal before they’re sent off. Clearly he doesn’t know anybody in service. — Swamp Puppy (@SwampPuppy__) March 12, 2026

It’s amazing how much Democrats rely on their voters not knowing how things work to create contrived controversies.

Begala’s claim is so absurd that posters can’t help but make fun of it. How can this be real?

Is CNN seriously claiming Pete Hegseth ate $90 million in lobster by himself? — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 12, 2026

I think Pete is storing all that lobster in his garage or something . . . he does have a bunch of kids . . . (kidding) . . . Sad that anyone would begrudge the military, who puts their lives on the line, having a nice meal . . . — Not Eminem's Mom (@DeborahLynn333) March 12, 2026

Hegseth stores millions of dollars' worth of lobster and steak in his cheeks like a greedy squirrel, obviously.

Commenters are wondering if Begala is just lying or if he is really as stupid as he sounds.

I mean dude, they have to be lying on purpose. I’m sorry, I refuse to believe CNN and its contributors are this incompetent. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 12, 2026

I know right... Begala has advised Presidents and world leaders... is he actually this dumb? — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 12, 2026

I just find it almost impossible. It seems like a concerted effort to mislead and construct a narrative, and the examples are piling up. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 12, 2026

No he’s using fake outrage as is often done on CNN . Take Abby Philip for example . — Nancy (@sooo_nance) March 12, 2026

Democrats and their legacy media goons are so desperate to pin anything damaging to Hegseth.

On Wednesday night, CNN’s Abby Phillip did an on-air retraction for a recent lie she spread. Will Begala be next? (WATCH)

This will be Paul Begala tomorrow night 😂 pic.twitter.com/gaEctH5kXW — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 12, 2026

Begala is a CNN political contributor, so he’ll likely get a pass.

Anyway, this is what ‘journalists,’ Begala, and their fellow Democrats are really railing against. (WATCH)

We got you.pic.twitter.com/68uIiTWTYv — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) March 12, 2026

Nice. Finally our taxes dollars being well spent. I hope she can go back for a 2nd helping. 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙 — MrChevyMan68 (@MrChevyMan68) March 12, 2026

And she deserves every delight bite. ❤️🇺🇸 We love our troops! — Conservative in Oregon (@oregonducksmama) March 12, 2026

All of our troops have earned it.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

