So Shellfish! Scott Jennings Confronts Paul Begala for Saying Hegseth Blew Millions on Own Lobster Feast

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:40 AM on March 12, 2026
Twitchy

Here’s another one to add to the legacy media's steady stream of lies. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have created another fake controversy, this time involving Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon spending millions on lobster and steak meals for the brave men and women in our nation’s armed forces. The monsters! They’ve taken a normal practice and blown it into a spectacular sham scandal. CNN’s Paul Begala took it a step further, suggesting that Hegseth is personally enjoying a surf and turf feast on the taxpayers' dime, leaving not even a doggie bag for our troops.

Republican commentator Scott Jennings couldn't believe what he was hearing. (WATCH)

It’s amazing how much Democrats rely on their voters not knowing how things work to create contrived controversies.

Begala’s claim is so absurd that posters can’t help but make fun of it. How can this be real?

Jessica Tarlov Does her DAMNEDEST to Make U.S.'s Actions in Iran a FAILURE but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It
Sam J.
Hegseth stores millions of dollars' worth of lobster and steak in his cheeks like a greedy squirrel, obviously.

Commenters are wondering if Begala is just lying or if he is really as stupid as he sounds.

Democrats and their legacy media goons are so desperate to pin anything damaging to Hegseth.

On Wednesday night, CNN’s Abby Phillip did an on-air retraction for a recent lie she spread. Will Begala be next? (WATCH)

Begala is a CNN political contributor, so he’ll likely get a pass.

Anyway, this is what ‘journalists,’ Begala, and their fellow Democrats are really railing against. (WATCH)

All of our troops have earned it.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

