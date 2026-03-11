Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Pete Hegseth's 'Waste of Taxpayer Dollars' Via a Colbert Clip Is a FAIL

The Democrats were really upset when CBS announced that the Stephen Colbert show would be canceled (which is taking place just a couple months from now). The Left claimed it was a "free speech" concern but in reality Colbert's show is being axed because it reportedly loses the network tens of millions of dollars a year. Another reason the Democrats are upset is that Colbert is nothing more than a late-night TV branch of the DNC.

Advertisement

However, "The Late Show" on CBS is still serving the Democrats when it comes to their latest fake outrage over reports about what the Pentagon under Pete Hegseth has been buying. The media is of course helping the TDS crowd push another bogus narrative:

Pete Hegseth’s Defense Department Blew $22M On Steak and Lobster in a Single Month, Watchdog Claimshttps://t.co/jq4vnrTaD0 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 10, 2026

Did you catch that community note? "Important context, members of the United States military have been served 'Surf and Turf' for decades, usually during or shortly after a deployment. This happens even in extended training situations such as the National Training Center rotations in Fort Irwin California."

But of course that didn't stop serial liars in Congress like Sen. Adam Schiff, who apparently had amygdala bypass surgery at an early age and is able to lie with incredible ease.

This is where Colbert again came in handy for a Democrat, because Schiff's "argument" against Hegseth ::checks notes -- buying good chow for our troops:: includes the late-night host mocking the purchase of crab legs, lobster and steak for U.S. servicemembers:

While Americans struggle with the high costs of living, Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth spent millions on lobster tails?…..



Talk about a waste of taxpayer dollars. pic.twitter.com/P6tAPm5b2Q — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 11, 2026

That was just pathetic. If the country had an honest media the headline would be "Democrats say that the Pentagon giving good food to servicemembers is a waste of taxpayer money," but that's not where we are.

Team Trump does have a knack for making Dems and their lefty supporters come out against things that no American should be opposing.

Our servicemen and women don’t deserve that? We give death row people what ever they want for a last meal. Shouldn’t our brave service people be able to enjoy a great meal before deployment? https://t.co/Kqxq9SqaCm — GrammaCake 🇺🇸 (@lilykatchr) March 11, 2026

If it had been announced that money had been spent on the same food to give to illegal aliens Schiff and the rest of the Dems (along with Colbert) would have been silent.

Adam Schiff HATES US troops https://t.co/jo9br2soFl — Christopher James (@ChrisjamesCincy) March 11, 2026

If Trump is for it, Schiff and (most) of the Democrats HATE it.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice, all while the Dems have meltdowns about it (and even about our troops getting good food).

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!