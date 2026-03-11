Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Pete Hegseth's 'Waste of Taxpayer Dollars' Via a Colbert Clip Is a FAIL

Molly Jong-Fast Raked for Complaining About ‘Astronomical Amount’ Spent on Shellfish for T...
Doug P. | 6:41 PM on March 11, 2026
Twitchy

The Democrats were really upset when CBS announced that the Stephen Colbert show would be canceled (which is taking place just a couple months from now). The Left claimed it was a "free speech" concern but in reality Colbert's show is being axed because it reportedly loses the network tens of millions of dollars a year. Another reason the Democrats are upset is that Colbert is nothing more than a late-night TV branch of the DNC. 

However, "The Late Show" on CBS is still serving the Democrats when it comes to their latest fake outrage over reports about what the Pentagon under Pete Hegseth has been buying. The media is of course helping the TDS crowd push another bogus narrative:

Did you catch that community note? "Important context, members of the United States military have been served 'Surf and Turf' for decades, usually during or shortly after a deployment. This happens even in extended training situations such as the National Training Center rotations in Fort Irwin California."

But of course that didn't stop serial liars in Congress like Sen. Adam Schiff, who apparently had amygdala bypass surgery at an early age and is able to lie with incredible ease. 

This is where Colbert again came in handy for a Democrat, because Schiff's "argument" against Hegseth ::checks notes -- buying good chow for our troops:: includes the late-night host mocking the purchase of crab legs, lobster and steak for U.S. servicemembers: 

That was just pathetic. If the country had an honest media the headline would be "Democrats say that the Pentagon giving good food to servicemembers is a waste of taxpayer money," but that's not where we are. 

Team Trump does have a knack for making Dems and their lefty supporters come out against things that no American should be opposing. 

If it had been announced that money had been spent on the same food to give to illegal aliens Schiff and the rest of the Dems (along with Colbert) would have been silent. 

If Trump is for it, Schiff and (most) of the Democrats HATE it. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice, all while the Dems have meltdowns about it (and even about our troops getting good food). 

