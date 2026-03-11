Winston Churchill to Be Replaced on UK Banknotes With a Hedgehog or Badger

ANOTHER Chuck Schumer Flashback Has Aged Wonderfully (THIS One Is Slamming Obama's Disastr...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on March 11, 2026
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

It's not that unusual for nations to change the look of their currency — the United States has done it in this editor's lifetime. The U.S. Treasury announced in 2016 that it would be removing Andrew Jackson from the $20 bill and replacing him with Harriet Tubman … although don't expect to see the new bills before 2030.

The Bank of England has surprised a lot of people by announcing that the next wave of British currency will feature nature and wildlife, and Winston Churchill will be replaced on the £5 note by perhaps a hedgehog or a badger.

According to the BBC, the public was consulted on what should be on the new bills. Some 60 percent of 44,000 respondents selected "Nature" as the most popular theme. But why change it at all?

British wildlife will replace historical figures on the next series of Bank of England banknotes - and the public will get their say on which animals and birds will appear.

Images of wildlife would be difficult to counterfeit, while also allowing for a celebration of nature across the country, the Bank said.

It spells the end for the, sometimes controversial, choice of historical characters which have appeared on £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes for more than 50 years.

A panel of experts will draw up a wildlife shortlist to put before the public. The final decision is made by the Bank's governor but it is likely to be a few years before the new notes enter circulation.

Nadeem Perera, a member of the panel of experts choosing the contenders to feature on the next set of banknotes, said, "The wildlife of the U.K. is not separate from our culture. It sits in our football crests, our folklore, our coastlines and our childhoods. Giving it space on something as symbolic as our currency feels both overdue and significant."

Come on, man. Winston Churchill.

Even better:

The most common reply is, "What public consultation?" It was publicized well enough that a whopping 44,000 Britons weighed in and picked nature ahead of architecture and landmarks and historical figures.

The public consultation will be dwarfed by the public backlash.

***

