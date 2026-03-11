Winston Churchill to Be Replaced on UK Banknotes With a Hedgehog or Badger

It's not that unusual for nations to change the look of their currency — the United States has done it in this editor's lifetime. The U.S. Treasury announced in 2016 that it would be removing Andrew Jackson from the $20 bill and replacing him with Harriet Tubman … although don't expect to see the new bills before 2030.

The Bank of England has surprised a lot of people by announcing that the next wave of British currency will feature nature and wildlife, and Winston Churchill will be replaced on the £5 note by perhaps a hedgehog or a badger.

Winston Churchill will soon disappear from UK banknotes, as the cigar-toting, wartime leader makes way for creatures like hedgehogs and badgers. After a public consultation, the next generation of pound notes will feature native British wildlife, according to the Bank of England.… pic.twitter.com/gfRYz5B8JU — Bloomberg (@business) March 11, 2026

According to the BBC, the public was consulted on what should be on the new bills. Some 60 percent of 44,000 respondents selected "Nature" as the most popular theme. But why change it at all?

British wildlife will replace historical figures on the next series of Bank of England banknotes - and the public will get their say on which animals and birds will appear. Images of wildlife would be difficult to counterfeit, while also allowing for a celebration of nature across the country, the Bank said. It spells the end for the, sometimes controversial, choice of historical characters which have appeared on £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes for more than 50 years. A panel of experts will draw up a wildlife shortlist to put before the public. The final decision is made by the Bank's governor but it is likely to be a few years before the new notes enter circulation.

Nadeem Perera, a member of the panel of experts choosing the contenders to feature on the next set of banknotes, said, "The wildlife of the U.K. is not separate from our culture. It sits in our football crests, our folklore, our coastlines and our childhoods. Giving it space on something as symbolic as our currency feels both overdue and significant."

🚨The Bank of England is to REMOVE Winston Churchill from the £5 notes to be replaced by “Wildlife themes.” 🇬🇧



One of the people behind these proposed changes is Nadeem Perera, a man of Jamaican and Sri Lankan heritage.



Yet another foreigner trying to erase our history 🥱 😑 pic.twitter.com/TGs4uozI1E — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) March 11, 2026

Come on, man. Winston Churchill.

This is another example of Britain in decline. — Ben Graham (@BenGrahamStocks) March 11, 2026

Even better:

What public consultation? When did that happen? — Plymouth Rider (@poseidon_ashore) March 11, 2026

Consulted? With who? — SCOTLAND FEPOW TRUST (@ScotFEPOWtrust) March 11, 2026

I'm intrigued about the consultation. How broad was it. I didn't hear about it. I'm not aware of anybody who was asked. — Richard Bishop (@Richardbishop) March 11, 2026

I wonder about the demographics of this public consultation. — E🇪🇺🇮🇹🇬🇧🇫🇷 (@binamaggio1970) March 11, 2026

More eradication of British history. It never ends. — Josie (@cpfcblondie_09) March 11, 2026

This is one of the leading candidates for the new 5 pound note. pic.twitter.com/aAVjjOoMEd — Hornblower (@SirHornblower) March 11, 2026

No Britain without Churchill. History erased. — Bobby R (@roadsterbobby) March 11, 2026

I thought America was bad but there’s no country that hates themselves and want to destroy everything about their history more than Britain. Sad, their ancestors would be so ashamed of what their spawn turning in to godless, leftist, demons — PG 2022 (@JonGree10628880) March 11, 2026

The UK has become such a gigantic collection of wimps and losers. Congrats on your continued spiral into irrelevance — Muad’Dib (@paulatreides99) March 11, 2026

The humiliation of the UK will not end in our lifetimes — David Davidson (@brostoevksy) March 11, 2026

The most common reply is, "What public consultation?" It was publicized well enough that a whopping 44,000 Britons weighed in and picked nature ahead of architecture and landmarks and historical figures.

The public consultation will be dwarfed by the public backlash.

