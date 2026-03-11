CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere Joins the Gracie Mansion Gaslighting: Mayor Mamdani Wasn't the T...
From Bangladesh to Banning Guns: Senator Saddam Salim Dismantles 2A in the Birthplace of American Liberty

justmindy
justmindy | 3:25 PM on March 11, 2026
Cheektowaga Police Department via AP

Meet Virginia State Senator Saddam Azlin Salim. He immigrated to the United States less than two decades ago from Bangladesh. He got right to work trying to take away basic rights of Americans. How is that assimilation thing going? Seems not so well.

Basically, he moved to America for financial reasons and upward mobility, but he's not a big fan of the freedoms.

When you put it that way ...

There seems to be a problem with the legal kind of immigration, too.

They also know it's a marathon, not a sprint. They are content to take away rights little by little!

That's a feature, not a bug.

This should be offensive to Americans.

Apparently, he thinks America should conform to his political ideology and not the other way around.

Clearly, something must be done. 


