From Bangladesh to Banning Guns: Senator Saddam Salim Dismantles 2A in the Birthplace of American Liberty

Meet Virginia State Senator Saddam Azlin Salim. He immigrated to the United States less than two decades ago from Bangladesh. He got right to work trying to take away basic rights of Americans. How is that assimilation thing going? Seems not so well.

My bill SB749 to ban the sale of Assault Weapons will be voted on today. When I ran for the State Senate, I campaigned on this, and I promised that we would make real change in my first term. Together, we will get this to the Governor's desk. @Everytown@MomsDemand@bradybuzz pic.twitter.com/vae5FDj9tK — Senator Saddam Azlan Salim (@salimforva) March 9, 2026

Basically, he moved to America for financial reasons and upward mobility, but he's not a big fan of the freedoms.

A man named Saddam who has lived in America for less than 20 years just gutted a 235 year old constitutional amendment in the same state that birthed George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison. It's going to get worse. https://t.co/cczBlb1X0C — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) March 11, 2026

When you put it that way ...

“As long as they come here legally” pic.twitter.com/4NcHRIzPJv — Woden The Wanderer (@WodenWanderer) March 11, 2026

There seems to be a problem with the legal kind of immigration, too.

Things need to come to a head. They did this in my state, then took down the statue of the founding father who road all night through a thunderstorm to cast the tie breaking vote for independence. — Bob Johnson (@realBob_Johnson) March 11, 2026

Time to amend the Constitution to ban foreign born invaders from holding elected office. — DebAgain (@DeborahGinn10) March 11, 2026

They want Islam to take over, they want Sharia here, but they know the only way to control America is to disarm her. Don't let them take your guns. https://t.co/lHNdHxNZ6l — TheRightWay.site (@SiteTherightway) March 11, 2026

They also know it's a marathon, not a sprint. They are content to take away rights little by little!

Ad material for Republicans that want to win. https://t.co/RwGi0Vv3kk — Pete Hegseth Nationalist🇻🇦✝️⛪ (@MashaPolitics) March 11, 2026

You moved here from Bangladesh and immediately tried to take our guns.



Do you have any idea how bad this looks?



Get out. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 10, 2026

That's a feature, not a bug.

Two cuts in a 37 second video....TWO CUTS....in a 37 second video.



💀 — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) March 9, 2026

Get out of my country. — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) March 11, 2026

You need to be deported. You have no business writing laws in America. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) March 9, 2026

This should be offensive to Americans.

You live in America now. You either assimilate to our constitutional republic or get the hell out. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) March 11, 2026

Apparently, he thinks America should conform to his political ideology and not the other way around.

The Second Amendment was explicitly created to prevent someone with a name like "Saddam Salim" from taking your guns away. https://t.co/c12cBvuPiG — Fenix Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) March 9, 2026

Congrats, America. You have a state senator named “Saddam” coming to confiscate your weapons. All brought to you by the wonders of Legal Immigration! https://t.co/R5k9XNNMNm — Pub (@PubWanghaf) March 9, 2026

You are a traitor and a fool. All you did today is disarm law abiding citizens. Your law will do nothing to stop crime. It will take some time but in the end this law will be found unconstitutional. This is why we need to ensure naturalized citizens can’t be in government because… https://t.co/Pa9vRz5Fu8 — 1SG(R) Army Medic (@dustoff_1sg) March 10, 2026

Clearly, something must be done.

