Sen. Blumenthal's the Latest to Demonstrate Why Dems Weren't Told About the Iran...
Brainwashed on TikTok: Young Western Women Exalt Hamas on Women's Day, Amnesiac to...
ABC Vet Terry Moran: 'Journalist' Who Can't Spot a Fake Trump Tweet Deletes

CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere Joins the Gracie Mansion Gaslighting: Mayor Mamdani Wasn't the Target

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on March 11, 2026
meme

Edward Isaac Dovere is a journalist for CNN. Apparently, he has been living under a rock and misunderstands what happened at Gracie Mansion this past weekend. See, what happened was some people gathered there peacefully to protest Mamdani and radical Islam. Then two teens, inspired by ISIS, got very mad because they don't believe people should be able to 'defame' Islam, so they tried throw a bomb at the protestors. Mamdani was never the target. Mamdani is also Muslim and his wife is a Hamas fan, so the teens would be fans of his. For some reason, some in Media want to keep lying about what actually happened. So weird.

Shapiro would have had to be on the phone with the PROTESTORS if he wanted to talk with a fellow target of political violence. Instead, he was talking to Mayor Mamdani, a guy who almost entirely shares the same political philosophies as the bombers.

It's purposeful at this point.

It sure seems like something is up.

The crazy thing is Abby Phillips 'apologized' for misspeaking about this just a few hours ago, but Edward Isaac is still not exactly clear on what happened. Does he not follow his own colleagues on social media?

Apparently, what they are doing is lying to their viewers on purpose.

