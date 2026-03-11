CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere Joins the Gracie Mansion Gaslighting: Mayor Mamdani Wasn't the Target

Edward Isaac Dovere is a journalist for CNN. Apparently, he has been living under a rock and misunderstands what happened at Gracie Mansion this past weekend. See, what happened was some people gathered there peacefully to protest Mamdani and radical Islam. Then two teens, inspired by ISIS, got very mad because they don't believe people should be able to 'defame' Islam, so they tried throw a bomb at the protestors. Mamdani was never the target. Mamdani is also Muslim and his wife is a Hamas fan, so the teens would be fans of his. For some reason, some in Media want to keep lying about what actually happened. So weird.

Shapiro last called Mamdani last year to express concern over the now-mayor's comments on Israel and anti-semitism.



This conversation with now a fellow target of political violence was a different type of call: https://t.co/thAiPKP2p2 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 11, 2026

Shapiro would have had to be on the phone with the PROTESTORS if he wanted to talk with a fellow target of political violence. Instead, he was talking to Mayor Mamdani, a guy who almost entirely shares the same political philosophies as the bombers.

And here's another CNN reporter pushing the Mamdani is "a fellow target of political violence" narrative.



Mamdani was not the target. This is not accidental. https://t.co/KXRbQtFKFa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2026

It's purposeful at this point.

Did a memo go out to CNN reporters to lie about the incident outside Gracie Mansion? Because they're sure acting like it. https://t.co/srDm3otos1 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 11, 2026

It sure seems like something is up.

Mamdani wasn’t a target of the violence in New York City this weekend. Two ISIS-inspired terrorists threw one potentially deadly IED at anti-Islam protesters & dropped another at the feet of police. Mamdani was not targeted in any way, shape, or form. This is a lie. This is CNN. https://t.co/bhfKZA60V7 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 11, 2026

How many times will CNN employees lie to us about the Muslim bombers who targeted Mamdani's critics? I suggest a company-wide memo. https://t.co/8t3MmrXRpf — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 11, 2026

The crazy thing is Abby Phillips 'apologized' for misspeaking about this just a few hours ago, but Edward Isaac is still not exactly clear on what happened. Does he not follow his own colleagues on social media?

It has to be confirmed by this point that @CNN has a design to run this false narrative.

How does @IsaacDovere contend that Mamdani was in any way targeted Saturday when it has long been confirmed who was behind the IED attacks? https://t.co/1kLxetsTqR — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) March 11, 2026

CNN just continues to dig its grave, now amplifying this notion that Mamdani has now experienced similar political violence as Josh Shapiro. Also yes, the Governor of Pennsylvania is now just as much to blame for feeding this narrative. This is a hoax for the century. https://t.co/b0yFZoOiGQ — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 11, 2026

Bro, is @CNN living in an alternate reality?



Mamdani wasn’t a target of anything.



What the f**k are you people doing over there? https://t.co/uKu0CIx9Oq — RBe (@RBPundit) March 11, 2026

Apparently, what they are doing is lying to their viewers on purpose.

