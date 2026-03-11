Russian State Media Joins US Dems in Slamming Pete Hegseth for Steak and Lobster for the Troops

It's been said that President Trump's superpower is using the Democrats' TDS against them by making lefties support unpopular positions. The latest example of that come by way of reports like this:

Advertisement

😳 Pete Hegseth blew billions on shellfish, steak, fruit baskets and furniture.



Read more: https://t.co/eh8qa4CODH pic.twitter.com/F4NVYRXWUn — TMZ (@TMZ) March 10, 2026

It seems that more and more TMZ is trying to compete with The Daily Beast and others. Maybe only stalking celebs isn't paying the bills.

Naturally many Democrats are all over that story, including Gavin Newsom:

HEGSETH BLOWING $93 BILLION OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS IN 1 MONTH !! pic.twitter.com/L8GmyWQ2bt — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 10, 2026

Does the "high speed rail that'll never be completed" guy really want to accuse anybody else of wasting taxpayer dollars? Especially on giving the troops good meals:

Please, Democrats.



PLEASE run on disparaging feeding troops a nice meal.



I'm begging. https://t.co/WNxzGQOmFa — RBe (@RBPundit) March 11, 2026

However, there are people who agree with the Democrats: Russian state media:

Pete Hegseth's Defense Department reportedly buys $22 mil worth of LUXURY STEAK and LOBSTER



The purchase was part of a larger 'end of year spending frenzy' of its 'immense budget'



Unrelated footage of Hegseth DEVOURING a steak in NYC 2024 pic.twitter.com/NCZRKIvCj4 — RT (@RT_com) March 11, 2026

The Democrats like to say that Trump is Putin's "puppet" but at every turn lately it's the American Left that's been agreeing with the Russian president. Putin criticized Trump and Israel's Iran operation just like the Democrats did, and now Russian state media and U.S. Dems are trying to make a big deal out of the Secretary of War providing surf & turf for American troops. Go figure!

Russian state media now joining Democrats in attacking surf & turf for U.S. troops https://t.co/fEiP6FZQMk — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 11, 2026

We have no doubt the Iranian state media would agree with RT.

Here's yet another issue that the media will avoid asking Dems to confirm that they agree with Putin and his state media.

Bro... we send 50mm to fund trans-gender studies in Ghana.



IDGAF our MILITARY is getting steak and lobster. https://t.co/AlL9rCVFGB — Fixed Income Guy (top 0.1% on bloomberg) (@FICMBondTrader) March 11, 2026

If the same story was about what the federal government purchased to feed illegal aliens the Democrats wouldn't be saying a word about it. Those are some Democrat-style "priorities."

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all as the Democrats sound like nothing more than propagandists for the enemy.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!