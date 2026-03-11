Russian State Media Joins US Dems in Slamming Pete Hegseth for Steak and Lobster for the Troops

ANOTHER Chuck Schumer Flashback Has Aged Wonderfully (THIS One Is Slamming Obama's Disastr...
Doug P. | 5:10 PM on March 11, 2026
Meme screenshot

It's been said that President Trump's superpower is using the Democrats' TDS against them by making lefties support unpopular positions. The latest example of that come by way of reports like this:

It seems that more and more TMZ is trying to compete with The Daily Beast and others. Maybe only stalking celebs isn't paying the bills. 

Naturally many Democrats are all over that story, including Gavin Newsom:

Does the "high speed rail that'll never be completed" guy really want to accuse anybody else of wasting taxpayer dollars? Especially on giving the troops good meals:

However, there are people who agree with the Democrats: Russian state media: 

The Democrats like to say that Trump is Putin's "puppet" but at every turn lately it's the American Left that's been agreeing with the Russian president. Putin criticized Trump and Israel's Iran operation just like the Democrats did, and now Russian state media and U.S. Dems are trying to make a big deal out of the Secretary of War providing surf & turf for American troops. Go figure!

We have no doubt the Iranian state media would agree with RT. 

Here's yet another issue that the media will avoid asking Dems to confirm that they agree with Putin and his state media. 

If the same story was about what the federal government purchased to feed illegal aliens the Democrats wouldn't be saying a word about it. Those are some Democrat-style "priorities."

*****

