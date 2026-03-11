Lady, Put Down the Shovel: Abby Phillip Tries a Half Apology, Gets Walloped With an EPIC Ratio



CNN and Abby Phillip have apparently never learned the first rule of holes.

Yesterday, the network posted one of the worst headlines (and stories) in history, trying to turn the New York ISIS bomb throwers into victims. Then, when they got bullied into deleting the tweet, they tried to defend the indefensible and got hammered on X for a second time in a single day.

On her NewsNight show yesterday evening, Phillip tried to embarrass CNN even further by claiming that the domestic terrorists were targeting Mayor Zohran Mamdani. (The fact that they shouted 'Allahu Akhbar' when tossing their IEDs might have been her first clue that this was a lie.)

This morning, Phillip also tried to tweet her way out of the hole she was in by posting a weak, half-hearted apology.

She thought it would save her. It did not.

I want to correct something I said last night. The bombs thrown in New York City over the weekend by ISIS inspired attackers was thrown into a crowd of anti-Muslim protestors and not specifically targeted at Mayor Mamdani. That wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead… — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 11, 2026

... ahead of time. I apologize for the error.

OK, before we get into the absolute whupping Phillip received this morning -- and the hilarious Community Note below her post -- we should at least give her a smidgen of credit for using the word 'apologize.' So many so-called apologies from public figures never bother with that part.

But if the CNN host thought that an early-morning tweet would absolve her deliberate mischaracterization, she couldn't have been more wrong. And Phillip has a LOT of experience with being wrong.

Let the ratio begin!

You are terrible at your job. https://t.co/w9hRxhydTf — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 11, 2026

No lie detected there.

You're an inspiration to all people who are terrible at their jobs and never get fired anyway. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 11, 2026

She's the patron saint of DEI hires.

Of course, Phillip knew what she was doing (or thought she did, anyway) with her semi-apology on social media.

You lied on CNN, yet apologize here.



We see you, Abby. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) March 11, 2026

The lie goes out on national television, the correction goes out in a tweet.



See how that works? https://t.co/G8npElpW69 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 11, 2026

Funny how it always works that way.

We'll see if she apologizes on air tonight (though, at this point, she may have no other choice).

Flashback: Abby Phillip explains to Joy Reid that her job is to ensure conservatives hear "the facts” because they live in "a completely different information world."



“When you don't ever even hear the facts, it's hard to even know that you're wrong."



Beyond parody. https://t.co/XeopyM3Qsj pic.twitter.com/0irbxrQORx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 11, 2026

Oh, we remember that. It's even funnier in retrospect.

(Also, this morning, Curtis Houck gave Phillip the perfect moniker: 'Joy Reid with an inside voice.')

"I didn't catch it ahead of time"? Please explain. Do you not actually put in the work and research your own positions? — Pam D (@soirchick) March 11, 2026

She does not.

"I didn't catch it ahead of time." pic.twitter.com/dXOE8K4p2I — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 11, 2026

Did Phillip just admit that she doesn't write her own copy? Or even read it ahead of time?

It was the wording that was inaccurate, not you. Sure. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 11, 2026

If only we could catch the culprit who did the wording….🤨 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 11, 2026

Not that this comes as a surprise, but that's a heck of an admission for a host who makes at least $200,000 a year (and likely much more).

Are you saying Google and other search engines don't work on the weekends? Because the facts were plain then. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) March 11, 2026

Google's new union contract must have included a clause for weekday business-hour searches only.

It wasn't an error. You intentionally misled your viewers and now you're "correcting" the error on Twitter/X where almost no one will see it. Your dishonesty knows no bounds — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 11, 2026

Well, she probably thought that no one would see it on X.

Currently, her post has over three million views and more than 15,000 comments lambasting her for her dishonesty.

Are you going to correct this on-air tonight?



It’s a head-scratcher your blatantly false reporting aligned perfectly with Democrat politicians’ desperate and coordinated talking points to protect their Islamist base. https://t.co/WSDH4RvRor — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 11, 2026

Isn't it strange how the legacy media's 'errors' all dovetail exactly with what the left's latest narrative is?

Is it a coincidence that all of these news outlets keep trying to frame the attack as though it was "white supremacists" who tried to bomb the Muslim mayor Mamdani? https://t.co/dogGHmcqei — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 11, 2026

Ana Navarro had no comment about this 'coincidence.'

When your mistakes only go in one direction, they're not mistakes, they're just glimpses of your underlying bias https://t.co/SrikXqxavl — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 11, 2026

BINGO.

Radio host Jesse Kelly pointed out the pattern these 'corrections' always follow.

Communists do this all the time. After Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a gay communist, a greater percentage of Americans thought it was a Republican than a Democrat who did it.



Put out the lie. Set the narrative. Sure, you can walk it back later. But the damage is done. https://t.co/EtBJ2sQHog — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 11, 2026

A large percentage of Americans also still believe the 'very fine people on both sides' lie about Donald Trump, and still believe that Kyle Rittenhouse shot three black men in Wisconsin.

The Communists did their job very effectively in those cases.

You did a racism. You did an imperialism. You did a nationalism. You did a xenophobia. You did a white fragility. You did a weak apology. You did no growth. This makes it abundantly clear you don't understand the intersectional nature of the multiplicity of your offenses. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 11, 2026

HA!

Leave it to Jarvis to speak to Phillip in her own language.

Don’t worry about it… nobody watches you anyway. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) March 11, 2026

Not unless Scott Jennings or Lydia Moynihan is on her show to correct all of her lies in real time.

We're almost -- almost -- tempted to tune into her show tonight, just to see Jennings give her 'the face.'

This is so funny.



For years these people have been all in on hyping up the dangers of RW extremism and I think it’s rewired their brains to the point where they can’t string together words to model reality when the facts contradict their ideological programming. https://t.co/PFRUWUuASW — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) March 11, 2026

To paraphrase the great George Costanza, 'It's not a lie ... if she believes it.

It’s not your fault Abby…your derangement compels you. It’s a mental illness displayed in the glib dreary monotone voice of yours…go get you heal up 😔👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/KSRfMzOJQF — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) March 11, 2026

OOF.

Tough, but fair.

Naw. Nobody believes it was an honest mistake. Nobody believes you at all anymore. Countless "honest mistakes" have jaded a whole lot of people over the years. You made that bed. Lie in it. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 11, 2026

Just stop, @abbydphillip …You are literally READING FROM THE TELEPROMPTER - which means you saw it ahead of time, and it was seen & vetted by at least one other @CNN producer, boss, etc … if not more. Inexcusable. And predictable. https://t.co/NSkBpkwbeb — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) March 11, 2026

So terribly predictable.

As we noted, Phillip may not have any choice but to apologize on the air tonight. Her pummeling on X got WAY too much attention today for her producers (or CNN's lawyers) to ignore.

But that apology will taste like acid in her mouth as she utters it.

We only hope she reads that one ahead of time.

And we hope that the camera pans over to Scott Jennings while she is issuing it, so we can see that wonderful grin of his.





============================================

