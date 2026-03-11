Lady, Put Down the Shovel: Abby Phillip Tries a Half Apology, Gets Walloped With an EPIC Ratio

ANOTHER Chuck Schumer Flashback Has Aged Wonderfully (THIS One Is Slamming Obama's Disastr...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on March 11, 2026
Sarah D.


CNN and Abby Phillip have apparently never learned the first rule of holes. 

Yesterday, the network posted one of the worst headlines (and stories) in history, trying to turn the New York ISIS bomb throwers into victims. Then, when they got bullied into deleting the tweet, they tried to defend the indefensible and got hammered on X for a second time in a single day

On her NewsNight show yesterday evening, Phillip tried to embarrass CNN even further by claiming that the domestic terrorists were targeting Mayor Zohran Mamdani. (The fact that they shouted 'Allahu Akhbar' when tossing their IEDs might have been her first clue that this was a lie.)

This morning, Phillip also tried to tweet her way out of the hole she was in by posting a weak, half-hearted apology. 

She thought it would save her. It did not. 

... ahead of time. I apologize for the error.

OK, before we get into the absolute whupping Phillip received this morning -- and the hilarious Community Note below her post -- we should at least give her a smidgen of credit for using the word 'apologize.' So many so-called apologies from public figures never bother with that part. 

But if the CNN host thought that an early-morning tweet would absolve her deliberate mischaracterization, she couldn't have been more wrong. And Phillip has a LOT of experience with being wrong. 

Let the ratio begin! 

No lie detected there. 

ANOTHER Chuck Schumer Flashback Has Aged Wonderfully (THIS One Is Slamming Obama's Disastrous Iran Deal)
Doug P.
She's the patron saint of DEI hires. 

Of course, Phillip knew what she was doing (or thought she did, anyway) with her semi-apology on social media. 

Funny how it always works that way. 

We'll see if she apologizes on air tonight (though, at this point, she may have no other choice). 

Oh, we remember that. It's even funnier in retrospect.

(Also, this morning, Curtis Houck gave Phillip the perfect moniker: 'Joy Reid with an inside voice.')

She does not. 

Did Phillip just admit that she doesn't write her own copy? Or even read it ahead of time? 

Not that this comes as a surprise, but that's a heck of an admission for a host who makes at least $200,000 a year (and likely much more). 

Google's new union contract must have included a clause for weekday business-hour searches only. 

Well, she probably thought that no one would see it on X. 

Currently, her post has over three million views and more than 15,000 comments lambasting her for her dishonesty. 

Isn't it strange how the legacy media's 'errors' all dovetail exactly with what the left's latest narrative is? 

Ana Navarro had no comment about this 'coincidence.'

BINGO. 

Radio host Jesse Kelly pointed out the pattern these 'corrections' always follow. 

A large percentage of Americans also still believe the 'very fine people on both sides' lie about Donald Trump, and still believe that Kyle Rittenhouse shot three black men in Wisconsin. 

The Communists did their job very effectively in those cases. 

HA! 

Leave it to Jarvis to speak to Phillip in her own language. 

Not unless Scott Jennings or Lydia Moynihan is on her show to correct all of her lies in real time. 

We're almost -- almost -- tempted to tune into her show tonight, just to see Jennings give her 'the face.'

To paraphrase the great George Costanza, 'It's not a lie ... if she believes it. 

OOF. 

Tough, but fair. 

So terribly predictable. 

As we noted, Phillip may not have any choice but to apologize on the air tonight. Her pummeling on X got WAY too much attention today for her producers (or CNN's lawyers) to ignore. 

But that apology will taste like acid in her mouth as she utters it. 

We only hope she reads that one ahead of time. 

And we hope that the camera pans over to Scott Jennings while she is issuing it, so we can see that wonderful grin of his. 

============================================

After CNN Spends the Day Embarrassing Itself, Abby Phillip Says, 'Hold My Beer'

Is This a South Park Episode? Iran Trots Out Its New Supreme Leader (Sort Of) and a Meme Is Born

This Hero Wears Blue: Viral Image of NYPD Chief Inspires Hope Among New Yorkers and Americans

Another L For the North: Canadian Journo Tries to Prove You Can't Make S*** Up By ... Making S*** Up

OOF! Joy Reid Personifies Today's Democrat Party With Sing-A-Long -- Where No One Sang Along

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM MEDIA BIAS

