OOF! Joy Reid Personifies Today's Democrat Party With Sing-A-Long -- Where No One Sang Along



We lost count of the number of face plants the Democrats performed at last night's State of the Union address by President Trump. Right off the bat, there was Rep. Al Green getting tossed out of the House chamber (again) for being a disruptive boor. It only went downhill from there.

Advertisement

Democrats refusing to stand and cheer for the men's Olympic hockey gold medalists; refusing to stand when Trump honored the mother of Iryna Zarutska; Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib screeching at the President from the gallery for calling out fraud in Minnesota; refusing to even appluad for putting American citizens first; and basically spending the entire night proving one of Trump's main talking points: 'These people are crazy.'

But the cringe began before the speech itself did, with many Democrats refusing to show up and holding 'protest' State of the Union events of their own. As far as counter-programming goes, this was like holding an insurance seminar during the Super Bowl.

The funniest part of all of it is that, during these events (one of which featured a man dressed in a giraffe costume and people dressed as frogs), Democrats still laughingly believe that they are the party of the 'cool' people.

And no one personified that last night more than disgraced, fired MSNBC host Joy Reid. At the 'People's' State of the Union, whatever that was, Reid tried to impersonate Barack Obama by singing some Al Green (not the awful Congressman) as a tribute to Al Green (the awful Congressman).

And whoo, boy! Talk about your all-time rake stomps. Watch:

Secondhand embarrassment: Failed MSNBC anchor Joy Reid attempts to sing a song on stage at the Democrats’ SOTU watch party, but no one joins in. pic.twitter.com/IxiU3juWaQ — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) February 25, 2026

OOF!

OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOF!

No one, absolutely no one, is singing along with her. And it just keeps getting worse as she cajoles the small crowd to join her -- and they still don't.

This is Jeb Bush's 'please clap,' times 1,000. This is even worse than Chuck Schumer trying to lead chants and hearing nothing but crickets.

Also, not for nothing, but Reid cannot sing to save her life.

Dems in 2028:



My Gawd we lost all 50 states. What happened? — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) February 25, 2026

We knew that no one would watch this counter-SOTU. What we didn't realize is that no one watching would be the Democrats' best possible outcome.

I hope clips from this- thing spread far and wide. — Ryan/Americana (@RyanMOsburn) February 25, 2026

We're doing our best. Because this is such a facepalm, we want as many people as possible to see it.

As a much cooler Democrat once said, 'We feel your pain.'

Right now, readers might be thinking that it could not possibly get any worse than this for Reid and the left.

Ahh, but you don't know today's left.

Because it can. And it did. Watch again:

Joy Reid gets a second chance to be a backup singer on stage at the Dems’ SOTU. https://t.co/hNWgJNr7h9 pic.twitter.com/WcudYe4nfN — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) February 25, 2026

Advertisement

Ho. Leeeeee. S***!

LOL.

They were dropping bangers at the SOTU Alt-Fest. https://t.co/wMpQrZaaWZ — Saint Van Halen ✝️🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🦅🤘 (@SaintVanHalen) February 25, 2026

Yes, they were. If, by 'bangers,' you mean unbearable cringe that makes everyone watching want to bang their head into a brick wall. Repeatedly.

This is so painful to watch. https://t.co/wccuUE19FT — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) February 25, 2026

It made us regret having eyes and ears, that's for sure.

Sysquo’s voice used to be so niiiice….! pic.twitter.com/XeHzdtWWCF — Sup Mario Bro (@SupMarioBro) February 25, 2026

HAHAHA.

WTF is with her hair? — Jaker (@Jaker1_9) February 25, 2026

We're not sure what hairstyle that was on Reid, but at least she finally ditched her Trump wig.

Aaaaaand, we are DEAD! LOL.

This is a disaster for them. https://t.co/60LJNR0gqT — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) February 25, 2026

Shhh. No one tell them.

Thank God. At least one person liked it.

Is there any leftist journo or politician (or, perhaps Supreme Court justice) that *doesn’t* secretly desperately want to be a celebrity for something else? https://t.co/k6cydQ8f89 — Town Moron (@townmoron) February 25, 2026

As best as we can tell, John Fetterman is the only one.

Advertisement

All of the others just seem to want TikTok clicks.

And, like many TikTokers, they don't care if those clicks are for a good reason or for the absolute WORST reason possible.

What is wrong with these people https://t.co/orVcrfFOGs — CommonSense (@CHI_guy08) February 25, 2026

A very good question.

For the answer, we need only return to the now-viral quote from President Trump:

"These people are crazy!"

- Donald J. Trump https://t.co/AcaSTgOa4R — Proud American Veteran ⚓️🇺🇸🇺🇸⚓️ (@American1229) February 25, 2026

We could not have said it better, Mr. President.

Four words that should be stapled to Joy Reid and almost every Democrat from here to eternity.





============================================

Related:

After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming the US Flag Is a 'Turn-Off'

Check Your Email! District Court Tries to Pull an End Around on the DOJ, Gets Mugged By Reality

Face, Meet Plant: Sharice Davids Uses Copypasta to Wish Her 'Neighbors' a Peaceful Ramadan - UPDATED

'People In Glass Houses ...': Mehdi Hasan and Jennifer Welch Hate Scott Jennings' Face

Goalposts Moved! Politico Claims Noncitizen Voting Is Rare, So We Should Ignore It

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.