VIP
Check Your Email! District Court Tries to Pull an End Around on the DOJ, Gets Mugged By Reality

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on February 21, 2026
derooshh


As repugnant as it is that rogue courts and judges are trying to derail the Trump administration with insane rulings, it's almost -- almost -- worth it for the hilarity of watching them get taken behind the woodshed with the reality switch. 

Readers will recall that, a few months ago, a judge tried to dismiss criminal indictments against James Comey and Letitia James by claiming that the Trump administration's appointment of Lindsey Halligan as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) was somehow 'defective.' 

Unfortunately, Halligan stepped down, but that doesn't mean that those indictments are erased. They easily could (and will) be refiled with a new US Attorney for EDVA. 

So, the left tried to take the next lawfare action. This week, EDVA judges decided that they were going to appoint the next US Attorney for that jurisdiction. 

Sarah Lynch of CBS News is correct that Hundley is a veteran litigator. What she fails to mention is that he is a veteran defense attorney in leftist Northern Virginia. While Hundley did represent at least one January 6 defendant, he is more known for getting charges dismissed for violent criminals and even terrorists. 

Not exactly what the current DOJ is looking for in a US Attorney. 

More importantly, however, what the EDVA doesn't seem to understand is that this is not how any of this works. Fortunately, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche was happy to set them straight and give Hundley his walking papers mere hours after the appointment. 

Aaaaand, BOOM! Fired! 

The good news is that Hundley doesn't have to pack up his personal belongings. Because he never even had time to unpack them. 

Did the EDVA honestly believe that the DOJ wasn't going to notice that the District Court was trying to submarine them? 

They do not, in fact, appoint US Attorneys, as Blanche so decidedly pointed out. 

And, yes. Chief Justice Roberts really needs to rein in these rogue judges. 

We just knew that Dhillon would appreciate Blanche dropping the hammer so quickly. 

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino also appreciated the schadenfreude of the moment. 

LOL. 

There was a priority message waiting for him before he even received access to his government email. 

We have no doubt that Blanche and Pam Bondi will immediately fire anyone else the EDVA tries to appoint without their approval. 

Don't let the door hit ya'. 

As we noted above, the obstructionism from lower courts and leftist judges is abhorrent, but man. We do love watching them get their comeuppance. 

In this case, that happened within hours. 

We're sure they will keep probing for mush, as Lenin once said, but with Todd Blanche and the DOJ, they are only going to find steel. 

