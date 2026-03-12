The First Great Awakening: A Revival That Prepared America for Independence
Jessica Tarlov Does her DAMNEDEST to Make U.S.'s Actions in Iran a FAILURE but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on March 12, 2026
ImgFlip

Oh, look. Jessica Tarlov is once again cheering AGAINST America. You know, we're starting to think this would only be newsworthy if she STOPPED cheering against America.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... and over 30 of our soldiers are in hospitals after the Iranian drone attack in Kuwait. Plus, there’s the missile that struck an Iranian school and killed over a 100 kids.

Have there been military wins? Of course! Some great ones. But being realistic about how this is unfolding isn’t unpatriotic - quite the opposite.

Gawd, she's just exhausting. We have no idea how Greg Gutfeld or, really, any of them can stand to listen to her every day.

It's what they do best.

How DARE he insult the Muppets this way?!

Post continues: 

... oil facilities March 7 - economically closing the Strait of Hormuz. Exports now cratered ~90% - boosting US energy dominance. Patterns show Iran's sanction-dodging inflated pre-war figs - not post-strike reality. Incentives: Tehran exaggerated to deter - but data reveals collapse.

2. Gulf allies "blindsided": Initial frustration over notice - yet they condemn Iran's attacks overwhelmingly (e.g. Qatar calls it "betrayal" -- Jordan/Turkey intercept missiles). Patterns: Allies' incentives align with US against Iranian aggression - shared defenses neutralized 94% threats. No "blindsiding" when coordination crushes proxies.

3. "Goalposts shifting": Initial goals - destroy missiles/navy, halt nukes - hold firm: 5,500+ targets hit - 90% missile decline - 83% drones down - nukes set back 8-15 years - Khamenei gone. Patterns: Critics ignore incentives like preventing regime nukes/terror; expansion to oil targets logically follows economic warfare - not shift.

4. Casualties/school strike: 30+ US troops hospitalized from Kuwait drone (140 total wounded) - tragic school hit (175 reported dead) - but incentives reveal Iran's child-shield tactics near bases. Patterns: Past admins' strikes (Obama's weddings - Biden's Kabul) saw similar - yet selective outrage now. Congress rejected endless wars (Senate 53-47).

Facts over fear: Trump's decisive action degrades threats - secures energy - America wins through strength - not endless quagmire. 

NOT FACTS! That's a Democrat's kryptonite!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

