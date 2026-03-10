Capitol Police Officer Honored on Fancy New J6 Plaque Reminds Us AGAIN Democrats Pick the WORST Heroes

Aww, would you look at that? Democrats put up a shiny, new plaque honoring the Capitol Police Officers who fought off the big, mean protesting grandmas who walked within the velvet ropes. Sorry, we're a bit cynical about the whole damn J6 thing at this point, and this plaque is just a dig at Trump and his supporters.

You know it is.

Especially when we learn more about one of the officers honored on the plaque.

Check this out:

BREAKING: One of the Capitol Police Officers who was honored in the new January 6th plaque in the Capitol was just INDICTED on NINE felony charges including r*pe & sodomy.



Timothy Valentin would allegedly meet women on dating apps, schedule dates, drug them, and s*xually assault… pic.twitter.com/OgFdbYt9ri — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2026

Post continues:

Timothy Valentin would allegedly meet women on dating apps, schedule dates, drug them, and s*xually assault them.

Gosh, golly, gee, sounds like a bad guy. Funny how Democrats are always picking bad guys as their heroes, and not funny ha ha, funny strange. Heck, just look at Mike Byrd:

Fun fact: Lt. Mike Byrd, who fired the shot that killed Ashli Babbitt, left his handgun unattended in a Capitol bathroom in 2019.



He was not fired for this.https://t.co/xIMeE2QLK3 — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 10, 2026

Ahem.

Huh. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) March 10, 2026

Ok, coming from The Lectern Guy, this is especially funny.

IM SORRY——WHAAAAT?! — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 10, 2026

Don't look at us, we just work here.

A real Democrat hero. 🤦‍♂️ — ⚓️ Sailor Jim 🔱 (@JimHendley4NC) March 10, 2026

They always pick just the best people, don't they? Meep.

