Quentin Tarantino Going Off on Rosanna Arquette a Reminder of How POISONOUS Lefty...
Just WOW: DAMNING Video Shows People Getting PAID to Sign (and Not Their...
Illegals FIRST: Hakeem Jeffries Gives Up the Plot About Why They're REALLY Blocking...
COMPROMISED?! DataRepublican Pulls BACK the Curtain on Sen. John Thune, and WOW, This...
CNN BACKPEDALS After Posting/Deleting Abhorrent Post Framing Bomb-Throwing Jihadis As Vict...
CNN DELETES Ludicrous Post Making Bomb-Throwing Jihadis the REAL VICTIMS After X Opens...

Capitol Police Officer Honored on Fancy New J6 Plaque Reminds Us AGAIN Democrats Pick the WORST Heroes

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on March 10, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Aww, would you look at that? Democrats put up a shiny, new plaque honoring the Capitol Police Officers who fought off the big, mean protesting grandmas who walked within the velvet ropes. Sorry, we're a bit cynical about the whole damn J6 thing at this point, and this plaque is just a dig at Trump and his supporters.

You know it is.

Especially when we learn more about one of the officers honored on the plaque.

Check this out:

Post continues:

Timothy Valentin would allegedly meet women on dating apps, schedule dates, drug them, and s*xually assault them.

Gosh, golly, gee, sounds like a bad guy. Funny how Democrats are always picking bad guys as their heroes, and not funny ha ha, funny strange. Heck, just look at Mike Byrd:

Ahem.

Ok, coming from The Lectern Guy, this is especially funny.

