Mehdi Hasan's Big Trump GOTCHA About the SAVE Act Turns Into a Seriously HUMILIATING (Hilarious) Self-Own

Trump once again made his case for the SAVE Act.

Trump on Save Act: If we get this they probably won't win an election for 50 years, okay, and maybe longer. pic.twitter.com/kWcFHOmiNf — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2026

And that's the point. If Democrats need elections to be unsecured to win, that's not really winning. That's ... wait for it ... CHEATING.

This got really funny when Mehdi Hasan though the had a big gotcha on Trump:

Pretty sure he meant to say, 'Quiet. Part. Out. Loud.'

And yes, Mehdi, once we stop people from illegally voting, Democrats may struggle to win elections. That's a good thing for America and our people. When bad actors vote illegally for bad politicians it hurts all of us. See Hakeem Jeffries. See Abigail Spanberger. See AOC.

Yup. Democrats can’t win without cheating. We all know this. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2026

That’s the quiet part?



Seems like the quiet part is you admitting democrats can’t win without fraud. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 10, 2026

Just sayin'.

Democrats win cause they cheat, yeah, we know. — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) March 10, 2026

Ya. Y’all can’t win without cheating. — Jacktogon (@jacktogon) March 10, 2026

Thank you, Mehdi, for admitting what we all know. Your side sucks so bad you have to cheat to win. — Pocket (@Pocket_the_Fool) March 10, 2026

Sensing a theme here.

You got it.

If Democrats can't cheat, Democrats can't win. — Just Me (@VehementMaybe) March 10, 2026

And that's the truth.

