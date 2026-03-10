Mehdi Hasan's Big Trump GOTCHA About the SAVE Act Turns Into a Seriously HUMILIATING (Hilarious) Self-Own

Faith and Freedom 250 Episode 1: The Christian Roots of the Declaration of...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on March 10, 2026
MSNBC

Trump once again made his case for the SAVE Act.

And that's the point. If Democrats need elections to be unsecured to win, that's not really winning. That's ... wait for it ... CHEATING.

This got really funny when Mehdi Hasan though the had a big gotcha on Trump:

Pretty sure he meant to say, 'Quiet. Part. Out. Loud.'

And yes, Mehdi, once we stop people from illegally voting, Democrats may struggle to win elections. That's a good thing for America and our people. When bad actors vote illegally for bad politicians it hurts all of us. See Hakeem Jeffries. See Abigail Spanberger. See AOC.

Just sayin'.

Sensing a theme here.

And that's the truth. 

