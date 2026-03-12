The DESPERATE Way Eric Swalwell Is Trying to SPIN 'Fake Residency' Story, WOW, It MUST Be REALLY Bad

'Should Be Immediately Retracted'! Karoline Leavitt Shreds ABC News' 'BREAKING' Iran Threa...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on March 12, 2026
Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, damning stories about Eric Swalwell NOT having a residence in California have been circulating for months, and then today, news broke about his renting a room from a family there.

Which we guess sort of qualifies as a residence?

It's sort of hazy ... 

The fact Swalwell is working really hard to spin this and play the vicim tells us something hit home this time:

Post continues:

And the California Post and Daily Mail took his bait and are harassing my neighbors.  Tom, you can try to buy this election all you want, but this is low, even for you.

Sure, it's all a plot, Swalwell. Not that you're a total lying skeezeball trying to wiggle his way out of some fishy living arrangements in California.

And he's spinning it like crazy.

Swalwell has been playing the victim since he first let one RIP on national television.

Yeah, he's a wick with a d.

All of them.

============================================================

