The DESPERATE Way Eric Swalwell Is Trying to SPIN 'Fake Residency' Story, WOW, It MUST Be REALLY Bad

As Twitchy readers know, damning stories about Eric Swalwell NOT having a residence in California have been circulating for months, and then today, news broke about his renting a room from a family there.

Advertisement

Which we guess sort of qualifies as a residence?

It's sort of hazy ...

The fact Swalwell is working really hard to spin this and play the vicim tells us something hit home this time:

I receive hundreds of death threats every year. My children are not allowed in the yard. That’s why my address is private. And now Tom Steyer has not only put my life at risk but also my family’s by releasing my address.



And the California Post and Daily Mail took his bait… — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 12, 2026

Post continues:

And the California Post and Daily Mail took his bait and are harassing my neighbors. Tom, you can try to buy this election all you want, but this is low, even for you.

Sure, it's all a plot, Swalwell. Not that you're a total lying skeezeball trying to wiggle his way out of some fishy living arrangements in California.

Swalwell rents a room… not an apartment or home… a single room… in a small town in CA. The house is owned by another family who lives there full-time…



Swalwell wants you to believe that his entire family shares a single room with him…



Very suspicious… — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) March 12, 2026

And he's spinning it like crazy.

Now you know how ICE agents feel. You think the governor has privacy like that? And no one is buying the death threats. You aren’t worth anyone’s time. You are a joke. A bad joke. A communist spy sleeping joke. — ⚓️ Sailor Jim 🔱 (@JimHendley4NC) March 12, 2026

Swalwell has been playing the victim since he first let one RIP on national television.

You shouldn’t be some secret politician.. We don’t want secret police do we? What a hypocrite. You said ICE agents should be doxxed and now you’re upset. — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) March 12, 2026

Yeah, he's a wick with a d.

All of them.

============================================================

Related:

Jessica Tarlov Does her DAMNEDEST to Make U.S.'s Actions in Iran a FAILURE but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It

FACT-Filled Thread Takes NYT APART for Sharing Fake Pic of Crowd Cheering New Supreme Leader in Tehran

Capitol Police Officer Honored on Fancy New J6 Plaque Reminds Us AGAIN Democrats Pick the WORST Heroes

BURN! US Oil & Gas Association BODIES Newsom Press Office 'Pajama Boy' in SAVAGE Back and Forth Over Gas

Mehdi Hasan's Big Trump GOTCHA About the SAVE Act Turns Into a Seriously HUMILIATING (Hilarious) Self-Own

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.