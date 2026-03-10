BURN! US Oil & Gas Association BODIES Newsom Press Office 'Pajama Boy' in SAVAGE Back and Forth Over Gas

We're starting to think the Governor Newsom Press Office account just sits around all day trying to find ways to post annoying things.

They're so good at it... which isn't a good thing.

Case in point:

We already have long TSA lines because of, @realDonaldTrump.



Are Trump gas lines coming soon, too? pic.twitter.com/qafnCRyNeH — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 9, 2026

So, technically, we have long TSA lines because Democrats have defunded DHS to prevent ICE agents from going to polling places during elections. And no, we're not making that up. We know that sounds insane even for Democrats because that means they're admitting illegals vote, but ... here we are.

The US Oil & Gas Association was good enough to jump in and take the pajama boy down a peg or two:

To the Pajama Boy running this account for the Gov.



No.



Because unlike you, we are really good at what we do.



No matter how hard you and you boss try to stop us.



We will outlast you. And him. https://t.co/8XsmMh2iwh — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) March 10, 2026

BOOM.

All the boom.

There is so much BOOM here that the post boomed, stopped booming, and then went back to booming a second time. Whoever runs this account, HUZZAH.

This is even funnier because it's oil and gas, and they burn ... ok, maybe we're reaching. Cut us some slack, it's late in the day and our brains are starting to slow down.

This is odd and disturbing, all in one.

Did not have @USA_OGA account as being one of the most beautifully savage on my Bingo card but here we are. I’m staying with this timeline. 👍 — shtshw (@natlav4) March 10, 2026

Same bro. Same.

