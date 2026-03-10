BURN! US Oil & Gas Association BODIES Newsom Press Office 'Pajama Boy' in SAVAGE Back and Forth Over Gas

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on March 10, 2026
Twitter

We're starting to think the Governor Newsom Press Office account just sits around all day trying to find ways to post annoying things. 

They're so good at it... which isn't a good thing.

Case in point:

So, technically, we have long TSA lines because Democrats have defunded DHS to prevent ICE agents from going to polling places during elections. And no, we're not making that up. We know that sounds insane even for Democrats because that means they're admitting illegals vote, but ... here we are.

The US Oil & Gas Association was good enough to jump in and take the pajama boy down a peg or two:

BOOM.

All the boom.

There is so much BOOM here that the post boomed, stopped booming, and then went back to booming a second time. Whoever runs this account, HUZZAH.

This is even funnier because it's oil and gas, and they burn ... ok, maybe we're reaching. Cut us some slack, it's late in the day and our brains are starting to slow down.

COMPROMISED?! DataRepublican Pulls BACK the Curtain on Sen. John Thune, and WOW, This Explains So Much
Sam J.
This is odd and disturbing, all in one.

Same bro. Same.

