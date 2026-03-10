Republicans have run on securing our elections for ... decades?

So you'd think legislation like the SAVE Act would be a done deal, right? Especially since Republicans have the majority? You might even wonder why this hasn't already been done ...

There’s a huge risk in even beginning the process, too (as proponents of the talking filibuster have been calling for).



Sen. Mike Lee and other conservatives have primed the GOP base to believe it’s possible to sustain a talking filibuster as a way to pass the SAVE America Act.… https://t.co/YPc9Ryd1Wn — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 10, 2026

Post continues:

Sure, that’s technically true. But as Thune pointed out here, it’s never been successful. And Thune has continued to maintain that there isn’t enough GOP support for tabling all Democratic amendments, which is the only way to ensure that the bill can pass as-is — even putting aside Trump’s demand for more provisions to be added to it. When it ultimately fails, will Lee & other proponents just throw up their hands and move on? I doubt it. The base will be pissed, and that could get ugly for GOP leaders.

What the heck is going on?

We have somewhat of an idea ... thanks to DataRepublican, who WE SO TOTALLY AND COMPLETELY LOVE.

Hello, Mr. Desiderio,



Punchbowl News sells access to Capitol Hill for corporate clients. Their senior Senate reporter is you, Andrew Desiderio.



Here's how the access works: Punchbowl has a weekly show called "Fly Out Day," taped at the Punchbowl News Townhouse and described on… pic.twitter.com/UVkeUQW62a — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 10, 2026

Post continues:

... their own site as an "exclusive first look" for Premium subscribers. Those Premium subscribers are the K Street corporate government affairs staff and trade association officials whose legislative interests depend on what Senate leadership decides to schedule… or kill. The second-ever guest was Senate Majority Leader John Thune, on September 11, 2025. This is documented in your own website. Now let’s go over your post carefully. You say Mike Lee "primed the GOP base to believe" something. That’s manipulative framing, the language of a man working a crowd. But Thune "pointed out" something. That’s the language of a man correcting the record, establishing fact. This is not a one-off phrasing choice on your part. Your Punchbowl coverage consistently frames Thune's positions as institutional reality and conservative alternatives as base management. Thune "declared" that the talking filibuster is dead. Lee and his allies "captivated Trump's base." Thune "had enough." The SAVE Act push is "a self-inflicted wound." These are not neutral verbs. They are a point of view… and it's Thune's point of view, delivered with a byline. There's a structural reason this happens. Jake Sherman described Punchbowl's business model in his own words on The Rebooting podcast (January 2022): nearly 90% of the outlet's revenue comes from corporate sponsorships… "trade groups and companies looking to get their public affairs messaging in front of those making public policy." The sponsors documented at Punchbowl include PhRMA, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Facebook, JPMorgan, Blackstone, the American Investment Council (private equity lobby), and others. These sponsors need the goodwill of the Senate Majority Leader, who controls which of their legislative priorities come to the floor. Thune controls the floor. Thune sits in Punchbowl's townhouse. You report Thune's framing as conventional wisdom. When Desiderio writes that the talking filibuster "will ultimately fail" ... not might fail, not Thune argues it will fail, but when it ultimately fails ... is that journalism? Or is it the view from Thune's Fly Out Day chair? You are busted, Mr. Desiderio.

Whoa.

HUGE, if true, right?

Turns out that @LeaderJohnThune was totally projecting when he said the SAVE Act was an influencer campaign.



Senator John Thune is compromised by a company that literally exists to sell access to himself.



Pass it on. https://t.co/Gac8j6lTsW — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 10, 2026

This explains so much. Meep.

. @PunchbowlNews would you like to comment on this business model I've reversed engineered of how you keep @LeaderJohnThune in line? pic.twitter.com/Wl32OL6WPl — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 10, 2026

*crickets*

Punchbowl, would you also like to comment on how virtually every major sponsor of yours has donated to John Thune for a total of 1.2 million? @AndrewDesiderio , any comments? pic.twitter.com/kRCKnvehrM — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 10, 2026

Oof.

By the way ... the only people who are sponsoring me on this are my $3/month subscribers. I don't know any heavy hitter here who's been approached to go against SAVE America Act.



John Thune is your paid influencer.



This is the mother of all projections. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 10, 2026

Crazy.

John Thune is a failure who needs to be removed from his leadership role in the Senate.



He’s done. pic.twitter.com/SsBYtd6vNo — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 10, 2026

The Senate must act.

PS: PASS THE SAVE ACT, JOHN. GET IT DONE.

