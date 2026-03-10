VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on March 10, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republicans have run on securing our elections for ... decades?

So you'd think legislation like the SAVE Act would be a done deal, right? Especially since Republicans have the majority? You might even wonder why this hasn't already been done ... 

Post continues:

Sure, that’s technically true. But as Thune pointed out here, it’s never been successful. And Thune has continued to maintain that there isn’t enough GOP support for tabling all Democratic amendments, which is the only way to ensure that the bill can pass as-is — even putting aside Trump’s demand for more provisions to be added to it.

When it ultimately fails, will Lee & other proponents just throw up their hands and move on? I doubt it. The base will be pissed, and that could get ugly for GOP leaders.

What the heck is going on?

We have somewhat of an idea ... thanks to DataRepublican, who WE SO TOTALLY AND COMPLETELY LOVE.

Post continues:

... their own site as an "exclusive first look" for Premium subscribers. Those Premium subscribers are the K Street corporate government affairs staff and trade association officials whose legislative interests depend on what Senate leadership decides to schedule… or kill. 

The second-ever guest was Senate Majority Leader John Thune,  on September 11, 2025. This is documented in your own website. 

Now let’s go over your post carefully.

You say Mike Lee "primed the GOP base to believe" something. That’s manipulative framing, the language of a man working a crowd. But Thune "pointed out" something. That’s the language of a man correcting the record, establishing fact. 

This is not a one-off phrasing choice on your part.

Your Punchbowl coverage consistently frames Thune's positions as institutional reality and conservative alternatives as base management. Thune "declared" that the talking filibuster is dead. Lee and his allies "captivated Trump's base." Thune "had enough." The SAVE Act push is "a self-inflicted wound." These are not neutral verbs. They are a point of view… and it's Thune's point of view, delivered with a byline.

There's a structural reason this happens.

Jake Sherman described Punchbowl's business model in his own words on The Rebooting podcast (January 2022): nearly 90% of the outlet's revenue comes from corporate sponsorships… "trade groups and companies looking to get their public affairs messaging in front of those making public policy." The sponsors documented at Punchbowl include PhRMA, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Facebook, JPMorgan, Blackstone, the American Investment Council (private equity lobby), and others.

These sponsors need the goodwill of the Senate Majority Leader, who controls which of their legislative priorities come to the floor. Thune controls the floor. Thune sits in Punchbowl's townhouse. You report Thune's framing as conventional wisdom.

When Desiderio writes that the talking filibuster "will ultimately fail" ... not might fail, not Thune argues it will fail, but when it ultimately fails ... is that journalism? Or is it the view from Thune's Fly Out Day chair?

You are busted, Mr. Desiderio.

Whoa.

HUGE, if true, right?

This explains so much. Meep.

*crickets*

Oof.

Crazy.

The Senate must act.

PS: PASS THE SAVE ACT, JOHN. GET IT DONE.

