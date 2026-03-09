Community Notes Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Rashida Tlaib and Her Repugnant, Anti-American LIE

Rashida Tlaib is a boil on the butt of humanity. She also happens to be a liar.

But you guys knew that.

And it seems like the more she can lie to hurt America, boy howdy, the more she lies; they just get more blatant, and uglier.

Advertisement

Case in point:

30% of the people killed in Iran so far are children. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 8, 2026

That's a doozy, right?

Anything to make America the villain. It's so exhausting ...

From the YUGE Community Note on her post:

Among 1,500 casualties, UNICEF reports that 180 are children. Of these, 168 were killed by Islamic Republic missile strikes. Even if the remaining child deaths were caused by US/Israeli attacks, that would still be less than 1% of the total. So the 30% claim is baseless.

In other words, she's full of crap and likely spewing Iranian propaganda because she hates America. Why she hasn't been censured at the very least is beyond us.

Did the Hamas News Agency tell you that? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 8, 2026

Safe bet they did.

Well children shouldn’t fight in a war. Sounds like bad parenting to me. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) March 8, 2026

We see what he did there.

Because she cares SO MUCH about children.

Based on figures that you totally made up… — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) March 8, 2026

Or that her pals in Hamas fed her. Either way, it's BS.

============================================================

Related:

LOL! This NBC News Poll May Be the Single Most Hilariously DAMNING Poll for Democrats, EVER (No, Really)

San Jose State Spartans Celebrates Women's International Day With GIRL POWER Post, Just One BIG Problem

Scott Jennings Uses Democrats' FAVORITE Talking Point to Stop, Drop, and ROLL Them Over Illegals Voting

'You Are REALLY Nasty': Greta Van Susteren Has Had ENOUGH of Adam Kinzinger and Folks, Grab Yer Popcorn

Impotent, POS Commie Openly THREATENS Iran War Veterans and BOOM, Conservative X Takes Out the TRASH

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.