Community Notes Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Rashida Tlaib and Her Repugnant, Anti-American LIE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on March 09, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Rashida Tlaib is a boil on the butt of humanity. She also happens to be a liar.

But you guys knew that.

And it seems like the more she can lie to hurt America, boy howdy, the more she lies; they just get more blatant, and uglier.

Advertisement

Case in point:

That's a doozy, right?

Anything to make America the villain. It's so exhausting ... 

From the YUGE Community Note on her post:

Among 1,500 casualties, UNICEF reports that 180 are children. Of these, 168 were killed by Islamic Republic missile strikes. Even if the remaining child deaths were caused by US/Israeli attacks, that would still be less than 1% of the total. So the 30% claim is baseless.

In other words, she's full of crap and likely spewing Iranian propaganda because she hates America. Why she hasn't been censured at the very least is beyond us.

Safe bet they did.

We see what he did there.

Because she cares SO MUCH about children.

Advertisement

Or that her pals in Hamas fed her. Either way, it's BS.

