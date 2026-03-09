Scott Jennings Uses Democrats' FAVORITE Talking Point to Stop, Drop, and ROLL Them Over Illegals Voting

An illegal was caught voting in five presidential elections.

But we're sure it's just the one, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, our sides.

The FBI and our partners arrested an individual illegally in the U.S., charged with voting in the last 5 presidential elections - each time falsely claiming he was a U.S. citizen to vote pic.twitter.com/Rkswd7BGMm — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 7, 2026

From Fox News:

An illegal immigrant from Mauritania was charged with fraudulent voting after allegedly casting ballots in Pennsylvania in the last five presidential elections, prosecutors said. Mahady Sacko, a 50-year-old Philadelphia resident who was ordered to be deported from the U.S. in 2000, "allegedly unlawfully voted in person in the 2024 general election for federal office," and, "falsely represented that he was a U.S. citizen in order to vote and register to vote," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. An FBI special agent investigating the case said Pennsylvania state voting records showed Sacko also "voted in the following federal elections: the 2008 general election, the 2012 general election, the 2016 primary election, the 2016 general election, the 2020 primary election [and] the 2020 general election."

Say it ain't SO.

Scott Jennings with the perfect takedown:

The thing that never happens, happens - episode 37384473. https://t.co/9gjCNDaGDl — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 9, 2026

There may be even more episodes than that at this point.

Gawd, Democrats are such freaking liars. We get it, they wouldn't ever win another election without psychopaths and illegals, but man ... how do they live with themselves?

