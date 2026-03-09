San Jose State Spartans Celebrates Women's International Day With GIRL POWER, Just One...
TSA Blames the Democratic Party

Scott Jennings Uses Democrats' FAVORITE Talking Point to Stop, Drop, and ROLL Them Over Illegals Voting

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on March 09, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

An illegal was caught voting in five presidential elections.

But we're sure it's just the one, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, our sides.

From Fox News:

An illegal immigrant from Mauritania was charged with fraudulent voting after allegedly casting ballots in Pennsylvania in the last five presidential elections, prosecutors said. 

Mahady Sacko, a 50-year-old Philadelphia resident who was ordered to be deported from the U.S. in 2000, "allegedly unlawfully voted in person in the 2024 general election for federal office," and, "falsely represented that he was a U.S. citizen in order to vote and register to vote," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. 

An FBI special agent investigating the case said Pennsylvania state voting records showed Sacko also "voted in the following federal elections: the 2008 general election, the 2012 general election, the 2016 primary election, the 2016 general election, the 2020 primary election [and] the 2020 general election."

Say it ain't SO.

Scott Jennings with the perfect takedown:

There may be even more episodes than that at this point.

Gawd, Democrats are such freaking liars. We get it, they wouldn't ever win another election without psychopaths and illegals, but man ... how do they live with themselves?

