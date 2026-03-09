You Even HISTORY, Bro? Obama Lackey Jon Favreau Gets BRUTAL Schooling Over 'Dear Americans' Letter

Impotent, POS Commie Openly THREATENS Iran War Veterans and BOOM, Conservative X Takes...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on March 09, 2026
Meme

Would someone please reach out to Jon Favreau and remind him that he worked for Obama, one of the worst presidents in the history of this country? Oh yeah, and also remind him about Libya, Syria ... and the price of gas under his boss.

Advertisement

Not to mention the last person who has anything to say about Iran is a guy whose boss sent billions of dollars to the same 86-year-old tyrant he's ranting about.

You have to be irretrievably stupid or deliberately trolling to think this post was a smart thing to write.

Don't forget, Jon's big job was writing speeches. 

Yeah.

As you can imagine, this didn't go over so hot for the person who helped Obama lie so eloquently for eight years:

People like Jon can never see the big picture - or rather, they just refuse to look at it.

Great way to describe him.

BUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

Gosh, it sounds to us like Jon should probably just shut up.

Sorry your frens got blowed up, Jon.

============================================================

