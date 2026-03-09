You Even HISTORY, Bro? Obama Lackey Jon Favreau Gets BRUTAL Schooling Over 'Dear Americans' Letter

Would someone please reach out to Jon Favreau and remind him that he worked for Obama, one of the worst presidents in the history of this country? Oh yeah, and also remind him about Libya, Syria ... and the price of gas under his boss.

Not to mention the last person who has anything to say about Iran is a guy whose boss sent billions of dollars to the same 86-year-old tyrant he's ranting about.

You have to be irretrievably stupid or deliberately trolling to think this post was a smart thing to write.

Dead Americans, $100/barrel oil, billions of dollars a day on a massive war that's so far replaced an 86-year-old tyrant with his son. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 8, 2026

Don't forget, Jon's big job was writing speeches.

Yeah.

As you can imagine, this didn't go over so hot for the person who helped Obama lie so eloquently for eight years:

We remember what you did. pic.twitter.com/B7fHHVkyKt — Big Jarhead (@big_jarhead) March 9, 2026

Admit it, you're rooting against the US. I know it, you know it. This is the logical conclusion of your delusion. — James Roberts (@zoso67011) March 9, 2026

It’s good bit more than that and worth it.https://t.co/zB8tbI3eMQ — Lorenzo Ferraris (@turningabout) March 8, 2026

People like Jon can never see the big picture - or rather, they just refuse to look at it.

Sorry, your besties who slaughter thousands in their own streets aren't getting any nukes, pal. — Regs (@r3gulations) March 9, 2026

What a stupid man. Defeatist asshole. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) March 9, 2026

Great way to describe him.

Try to keep up. 85 percent of leadership is gone. — Brian Callahan (@usmcalla362) March 9, 2026

BUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

Biden: 13 dead Americans while he checked his watch, $139 per barrel of oil and millions of illegals including terrorists flooded into our country — Steve o/b/o Patrick (@rhainman) March 8, 2026

Gosh, it sounds to us like Jon should probably just shut up.

I mean it’s not like Trump did a drone strike on a wedding.



That would be really bad huh? — Noah Fence (@tilh16) March 9, 2026

Sorry your frens got blowed up, Jon.

