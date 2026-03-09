Ted Lieu Tells Americans to 'Cry Harder' About Dems Stealing Votes in the...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem Chuck Schumer Says SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0 Despite Once Pushing...
Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for...
His FACE! LOL! Bill Maher Sets Adam Schiff Up to Completely Own HIMSELF...
Allahu Akbar Omitted: Brad Lander's Tweet Turns Attackers Into Victims and Victims into...
Brain Worms or TDS? Snyder Says Trump's Iran War Is Designed to Provoke...
TSA Blames the Democratic Party
Mamdani Blames White Supremacy for Protest, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over 'Allahu Akbar' Bomb-T...
VIP
CNN Proves (Again!) That if Actual Events in Iran Don't Go the Way...
CBS's Scott McFarlane's Efforts to Spin VA Democrats' Fascist J6 Legislation Goes Really...
Sen. Ashley Moody Is for Not Touching the Clock, Suggests Legislation
The Persian Jewess Recalls Iran's 'Reichstag Fire'
WOOF! 'MSNBC Legal Analyst' in for a RUDE Biden Awakening After Shaming Trump...

Joyce Alene Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Shaming GOP... for Jihadis Who Bombed Conservative Protesters

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:51 AM on March 09, 2026
meme

When Leftists used to get things wrong, we sort of gave them a break, considering how badly biased and uninformative the mainstream media was, but now, not so much. And it's not because the mainstream media has gotten better ...

Advertisement

They've actually gotten worse.

But when Elon Musk bought X and gave alternative media a real voice and opportunity to tell the truth, that all changed. For example, Joyce Alene really should know better when it comes to what happened in New York City and the two Jihadi a-holes who threw a bomb at a group of peaceful protesters.

Then again, she might be just like Mamdani and blaming the protesters for making the Jihadis throw bombs at them.

Anything is possible, we suppose.

And she's shaming Republicans about condemning political violence? REALLY? 

You eat those Wheaties, and you condemn Muslis even HARDER, bro.

Always good advice.

We suppose anything is possible.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Right? What else does she want from us? Heh.

All the yikes.

============================================================

Related:

Ted Lieu Tells Americans to 'Cry Harder' About Dems Stealing Votes in the Name of 'Fairness' and HOOBOY

His FACE! LOL! Bill Maher Sets Adam Schiff Up to Completely Own HIMSELF With Obama Quote (Watch)

Mamdani Blames White Supremacy for Protest, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over 'Allahu Akbar' Bomb-Throwing Jihadis

CNN Proves (Again!) That if Actual Events in Iran Don't Go the Way THEY WANT, by God, They'll WING IT

Former Iranian Political Prisoner STUNS CNN Panel With Blunt Reality Check, Abby Phillip SPIRALS (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ted Lieu Tells Americans to 'Cry Harder' About Dems Stealing Votes in the Name of 'Fairness' and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for Taking Swipes at Trump
Doug P.
His FACE! LOL! Bill Maher Sets Adam Schiff Up to Completely Own HIMSELF With Obama Quote (Watch)
Sam J.
The Persian Jewess Recalls Iran's 'Reichstag Fire'
Aaron Walker
Dem Chuck Schumer Says SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0 Despite Once Pushing ID to Prevent Illegal Alien Fraud
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement