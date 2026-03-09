Joyce Alene Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Shaming GOP... for Jihadis Who Bombed Conservative Protesters

When Leftists used to get things wrong, we sort of gave them a break, considering how badly biased and uninformative the mainstream media was, but now, not so much. And it's not because the mainstream media has gotten better ...

They've actually gotten worse.

But when Elon Musk bought X and gave alternative media a real voice and opportunity to tell the truth, that all changed. For example, Joyce Alene really should know better when it comes to what happened in New York City and the two Jihadi a-holes who threw a bomb at a group of peaceful protesters.

Political violence is never okay. Period. Where is the condemnation of this from Republicans? https://t.co/Lk0QfQg0uD — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 9, 2026

Then again, she might be just like Mamdani and blaming the protesters for making the Jihadis throw bombs at them.

Anything is possible, we suppose.

And she's shaming Republicans about condemning political violence? REALLY?

I already condemn Muslims, I can’t do it any harder. What more do you want from me? — Magills (@magills_) March 9, 2026

You eat those Wheaties, and you condemn Muslis even HARDER, bro.

Put down the bottle, Joyce. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 9, 2026

Always good advice.

I've condemned Islam as vocally as I can, Joy. Serious question, though: How do you get this so backwards? Are you holding your phone upside down? — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) March 9, 2026

We suppose anything is possible.

Hey Joice, I've seen a whole bunch of Republicans condemning the two jihadis who yelled Allahu akbar and threw bombs at conservatives protesting. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 9, 2026

Right? What else does she want from us? Heh.

All the yikes.

