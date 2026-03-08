His FACE! LOL! Bill Maher Sets Adam Schiff Up to Completely Own HIMSELF With Obama Quote (Watch)

Democrats are so wrapped up in doing whatever it takes to oppose anything and everything Trump does that they keep setting themselves up to fail.

Heck, even Bill Maher has seen the writing on the wall and is starting to serve the more obnoxious members of his party up for entertainment purposes at the very least.

Like Adam Schiff.

Adam is one of the WORST, in more ways than one.

Watch Maher trap him with an Obama quote:

Maher: “The president had the constitutional authority to direct the use of military force because he could reasonably determine that such use of force was in the national interest.”



Schiff: “Totally vague.”



Maher: “...that’s from Obama about Libya.”pic.twitter.com/mXfqkTqmj4 — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 8, 2026

Laughs in Lybia.

Laughs in Syria.

Laughs in Crimea.

You know what we're going to say ... it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

The way that people like Adam Schiff can lie so effortlessly is both impressive and terrifying. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) March 8, 2026

Listen to Democrat leaders TALK about Iran yet DID NOTHING!... and now have the impudent Gall to criticize Trump when he actually does something about Iran.

DEMOCRATS ARE ALL TALK AND HUGE HYPOCRITES!https://t.co/yj3jM40Isb — Wayne Dunlap (@wdunlap) March 8, 2026

And the Libya bombing went on for 7 months (without any congressional authorization) — RC (@Pedlar7) March 8, 2026

BUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

Schiff actually makes a really good response. It's clear that he wasn't expecting that to be an Obama quote, but he did make a good point about Syria. — Tristan Cunha (@cunha_tristan) March 8, 2026

Accidentally.

Schiff is the stooge's stooge. — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) March 8, 2026

Schiff is actually the stooge the stooge's stooge makes fun of.

