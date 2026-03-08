His FACE! LOL! Bill Maher Sets Adam Schiff Up to Completely Own HIMSELF With Obama Quote (Watch)

Allahu Akbar Omitted: Brad Lander's Tweet Turns Attackers Into Victims and Victims into...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:00 PM on March 08, 2026

Democrats are so wrapped up in doing whatever it takes to oppose anything and everything Trump does that they keep setting themselves up to fail.

Heck, even Bill Maher has seen the writing on the wall and is starting to serve the more obnoxious members of his party up for entertainment purposes at the very least.

Like Adam Schiff.

Adam is one of the WORST, in more ways than one.

Watch Maher trap him with an Obama quote:

Laughs in Lybia.

Laughs in Syria.

Laughs in Crimea.

You know what we're going to say ... it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

BUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

Allahu Akbar Omitted: Brad Lander's Tweet Turns Attackers Into Victims and Victims into Bigots
justmindy
Accidentally.

Schiff is actually the stooge the stooge's stooge makes fun of.

============================================================

Mamdani Blames White Supremacy for Protest, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over 'Allahu Akbar' Bomb-Throwing Jihadis

CNN Proves (Again!) That if Actual Events in Iran Don't Go the Way THEY WANT, by God, They'll WING IT

CBS's Scott McFarlane's Efforts to Spin VA Democrats' Fascist J6 Legislation Goes Really REALLY Wrong

WOOF! 'MSNBC Legal Analyst' in for a RUDE Biden Awakening After Shaming Trump for Casualty Return Pic

Former Iranian Political Prisoner STUNS CNN Panel With Blunt Reality Check, Abby Phillip SPIRALS (Watch)

