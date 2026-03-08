WOOF! 'MSNBC Legal Analyst' in for a RUDE Biden Awakening After Shaming Trump for Casualty Return Pic

MSNBC (now MS NOW) Legal Analyst Jill Wine-Banks took to X to shame Trump for wearing a white hat in a casualty return pic. Forget that the president was saluting the fallen, Wine-Banks only cared about somehow making Trump out to be disrespectful of our military.

Only a moron would believe Trump would ever disrespect our military.

Case in point:

Head unbowed and baseball cap in white. Total disrespect pic.twitter.com/SmDS61hhwX — Jill Wine-Banks (now on Threads and Bluesky) (@JillWineBanks) March 7, 2026

Figures her last name has 'wine' in it, right?

He was saluting the casket, heifer. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 8, 2026

Who could forget how respectful of the fallen former President Biden was. Certainly not all of X:

You people are ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/wO8oumPW9b — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 8, 2026

He is the Commander in Chief of the military.

See below - pic.twitter.com/7qLfVNa6xv — R.O.C.K. in the USSA (@ROCKInTheUSSA) March 7, 2026

When your entire world and agenda are built around hating one man, you're bound to say and do stupid stuff. Clearly.

The hat says USA.



You know, the country you liberals hate. That one. — Cindy (@asheborn57) March 8, 2026

He didn’t continually check his watch like autopen but that didn’t bother the MSM. FFS get help for your TDS before u can’t come back from it. — based bombshell (@badboujeebabee) March 7, 2026

Too late for that.

The six fallen warriors represent the very best of America, giving everything in service to our country. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.



Freedom is never free.



May God bless them, their families, and the United States of America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TjEoZWhG0N — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 7, 2026

See the salute.

In case no one’s told you today - you’re an awful person — SusanLovesAmerica❤️🇺🇸 (@shangrimom) March 8, 2026

Your last name suits you well pic.twitter.com/DjDUTwWaV6 — Don Henze (@DonHenze297892) March 8, 2026

*HIC*

