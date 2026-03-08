NY Dem Harpy SHREDDED After Blaming Peaceful Protesters for Making Jihadi Muslim Throw...
No Proof Needed: Dem Senate Candidate James Talarico Says He Opposes Voter ID...
VIP
Rep. Ilhan Omar: Most Recent Allegations Against Trump Are Vile and Disgusting
Ben Stiller Isn’t Interested in Being Part of the White House’s Propaganda Machine
Ben Rhodes, Taylor Lorenz Upset Bari Weiss’ CBS News Is Covering Zohran Mamdani’s...
NJ State Rep. Sponsoring Bill With a ‘Spicy’ Name: The F**K ICE Act
Civil Discourse? Not Today: Steve Warhola, Top Staffer for PA State Sen. John...
Hot Take: Iran, a 6,000-Year-Old Civilization, Is Not Going to Surrender
Only in LA: Run 18 Miles, Identify as a Marathon Finisher, Collect Your...
Rolling Stone: 'Apparent' Neo-Nazi Now the GOP Nominee for Texas House Seat
Plaque Honoring the Heroism of Capitol Police Officers on January 6 Installed in...
'Believe Women' Except When They're Jewish: Bernie Alum Briahna Joy Gray Denies 'Mass...
Kash Patel Announces Arrest of Illegal Charged With Repeatedly Doing the Thing Dems...
ABC News: Sinking of Iranian Warship 'Raises Questions' About Whether the Attack Was...

WOOF! 'MSNBC Legal Analyst' in for a RUDE Biden Awakening After Shaming Trump for Casualty Return Pic

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on March 08, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

MSNBC (now MS NOW) Legal Analyst Jill Wine-Banks took to X to shame Trump for wearing a white hat in a casualty return pic. Forget that the president was saluting the fallen, Wine-Banks only cared about somehow making Trump out to be disrespectful of our military.

Advertisement

Only a moron would believe Trump would ever disrespect our military.

Case in point:

Figures her last name has 'wine' in it, right?

Who could forget how respectful of the fallen former President Biden was. Certainly not all of X:

When your entire world and agenda are built around hating one man, you're bound to say and do stupid stuff. Clearly.

Too late for that.

Recommended

NY Dem Harpy SHREDDED After Blaming Peaceful Protesters for Making Jihadi Muslim Throw Nail Bomb at Them
Sam J.
Advertisement

See the salute.

*HIC*

============================================================

Related:

NY Dem Harpy SHREDDED After Blaming Peaceful Protesters for Making Jihadi Muslim Throw Nail Bomb at Them

Former Iranian Political Prisoner STUNS CNN Panel With Blunt Reality Check, Abby Phillip SPIRALS (Watch)

ICE SHREDS 'Asinine, Legally Illiterate' Abigail Spanberger for Putting Violent Illegal Over Virginians

Iranian-American Journo Masiah Alinejad Has a DIRECT MESSAGE Just for Kamala Harris and HOT DAMN (Watch)

Wait, What?! Bill Clinton Casually Drops YUGE JB Pritzker Epstein Bombshell During His Testimony (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP ABIGAIL SPANBERGER BILL CLINTON ICE JB PRITZKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NY Dem Harpy SHREDDED After Blaming Peaceful Protesters for Making Jihadi Muslim Throw Nail Bomb at Them
Sam J.
Ben Rhodes, Taylor Lorenz Upset Bari Weiss’ CBS News Is Covering Zohran Mamdani’s Wife
Brett T.
Ben Stiller Isn’t Interested in Being Part of the White House’s Propaganda Machine
Brett T.
In Viral Moment, Rubio Rejects Interpreter, Drops Fluent Spanish Breakdown of Trump's 'Don-roe' Doctrine
justmindy
No Proof Needed: Dem Senate Candidate James Talarico Says He Opposes Voter ID for Elections
Warren Squire
Civil Discourse? Not Today: Steve Warhola, Top Staffer for PA State Sen. John Kane, Berates Salena Zito
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NY Dem Harpy SHREDDED After Blaming Peaceful Protesters for Making Jihadi Muslim Throw Nail Bomb at Them Sam J.
Advertisement